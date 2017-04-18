Mohr Rebounds From PBA60 Loss to Take First Round Lead In PBA50 Pasco County Florida Open

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – After a tough loss in the championship match of Monday’s PBA60 Killer ‘B’ Open, two-time PBA50 Player of the Year Ron Mohr of Las Vegas averaged 244 to take the first round lead in the PBA50 Pasco County Florida Open Tuesday at Lane Glo Bowl.

Mohr, an eight-time PBA50 Tour winner, had games of 218, 247, 279, 253, 258, 237 and 217 for a 1,709 seven-game pinfall total to lead the 140-player field.

Mohr lost the Killer ‘B’ Open title match when he threw a seven-count on the final ball of the 10th frame giving PBA Hall of Famer Tom Baker of King, N.C., the 247-245 win.

“Sure, it was disappointing but I look at the big picture,” said Mohr, who was PBA50 Player of the Year in 2009 and 2011. “Looking back, I bowled really well in the tournament and to be able to shoot 240 in the title match against a Hall of Famer like Tom, it softens the disappointment somewhat.

“I’m still bowling with a lot of confidence and feel like it’s just a matter of time before I get it done,” Mohr added. “I just need to step it up a little bit.”

Mohr, the 2016 PBA60 Player of the Year (for players 60 and over), had a combined eight PBA50 and PBA60 top-five finishes last season which included two runner-up finishes. He’s trying to win his first PBA50 Tour event since the 2012 Senior Decatur (Ill.) Open.

Mohr holds a 36-pin lead over Steve Pavlinko of Sewell, N.J., in second with 1,673, followed by Brian LeClair of Delmar, N.Y., 1,671; Hall of Famer Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 1,657, and Don Breeden of Clive, Iowa, 1,648, rounding out the top five.

Defending champion Hall of Famer and 10-time PBA50 Tour winner Walter Ray Williams Jr. of Oxford, Fla., finished sixth after the first round with a 1,641 pinfall.

Baker, who is tied for second on the all-time PBA50 Tour titles list with Gary Dickinson and Dale Eagle at 12 wins, finished 14th with 1,582.

Qualifying continues Wednesday which will determine the top 32 players who will advance to match play on Thursday. The top five players will advance to the stepladder finals at 4 p.m. ET.

The Pasco County Open is streamed live on PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. For Xtra Frame subscription and schedule information visit www.xtraframe.tv.

PBA50 PASCO COUNTY FLORIDA OPEN

Lane Glo Bowl, New Port Richey, Fla., Tuesday

FIRST ROUND

(after seven games)

1, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 1,709.

2, Steve Pavlinko, Sewell, N.J., 1,673.

3, Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 1,671.

4, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 1,657.

5, Don Breeden, Clive, Iowa, 1,648.

6, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 1,641.

7, Craig Auerbach, Sunrise, Fla., 1,629.

8, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 1,627.

9, James Hansen, Anchorage, Alaska, 1,603.

10, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 1,595.

11, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 1,594.

12, Glenn Smith, New York, 1,593.

13, John Donovan, Melbourne, Fla., 1,587.

14, Tom Baker, King, N.C., 1,582.

15, (tie) Peter Knopp, Germany, and John Conroy, Mahopac, N.Y., 1,577.

17, Billy Block, Pembroke Pines, Fla., 1,570.

18, Patrick Shipley, Spring Valley, Calif., 1,568.

19, Nick Morgan, Sacramento, Calif., 1,557.

20, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 1,553.

21, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 1,552.

22, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 1,549.

23, Todd Haney, Boiling Springs, S.C., 1,543.

24, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 1,540.

25, William Peters, Dayton, Ohio, 1,539.

26, Sam Maccarone, Blackwood, N.J., 1,536.

27, Ralph Brunt Jr., Jensen Beach, Fla., 1,534.

28, Tommy Brodowski, New Hyde Park, N.Y., 1,530.

29, Pete Thomas, Oklahoma City, Okla., 1,527.

30, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 1,524.

31, Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 1,521.

32, Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 1,520.

32, Mark Everette, Aliquippa, Pa., 1,520.

34, Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 1,519.

34, (tie) Mark Scime, Winter Garden, Fla., and Ken Fishman, Lutz, Fla., 1,519.

37, (tie) Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., and Stoney Baker, Canton, Ga., 1,518.

39, Joel Carlson, Omaha, Neb., 1,517.

40, (tie) Scott Greiner, Platte City, Mo., Kevin Croucher, Grants Pass, Ore., and Bill Nichols, Bella Vista, Ark., 1,512.

43, Mike Hastings, Millsboro, Del., 1,511.

44, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 1,506.

45, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 1,503.

46, Warren Burr, Wilmington, Del., 1,502.

47, Eddie Graham, Centerville, Ohio, 1,501.

48, Harry Wright, Venice, Fla., 1,500.

49, Ken Waters, Kingsport, Tenn., 1,499.

50, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 1,496.

51, (tie) Terry Rohrer, Ft. Wayne, Ind., and Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., 1,494.

53, Bobby Sense, Jr., Massillon, Ohio, 1,492.

54, Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 1,491.

55, Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 1,487.

56, Doug Becker, Clermont, Fla., 1,484.

57, Dave Sill, Titusville, Fla., 1,477.

58, Bill Henson, Westerville, Ohio, 1,471.

59, William Banks, Laurel Hill, N.C., 1,468.

60, (tie) Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., and Jerry Brunette Jr., Rochester, N.Y., 1,466.

62, (tie) n-Joe Barna, Stuart, Fla., and n-Widmar Vargas, Sun City Center, Fla., 1,464.

64, (tie) Thomas Ream, Tampa, Fla., and Hugh Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., 1,463.

66, Dale Traber, Cedarburg, Wis., 1,461.

67, (tie) John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., and n-James Campbell, Clearwater, Fla., 1,459.

69, (tie) Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, and Doug O’Bryant, Ball Ground, Ga., 1,457.

71, (tie) Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., and Charlie Gadd, Lake Worth, Fla., 1,455.

73, n-John Thomspon, Sarasota, Fla., 1,448.

74, Dale Eagle, Twin Falls, Idaho, 1,446.

75, Danny Clark, New Palestine, Ind., 1,443.

76, Michael Truitt, New Port Richey, Fla., 1,440.

77, Steve Kenyon, Dade City, Fla., 1,439.

78, n-William Tramel, Crawforville, Fla., 1,438.

79, (tie) Harry Alchin III, Madeira Beach, Fla., and Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 1,437.

81, (tie) Ron Glick, Morganville, N.J., and Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., 1,431.

83, ss-Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, 1,429.

84, Tommy Martin, Olive Branch, Miss., 1,423.

85, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 1,421.

85, n-Edward Irwin, Hudson, Fla., 1,421.

87, (tie) Dave Bernhardt, Romeo, Mich., and Darryl Dempsey, Pinellas Park, Fla., 1,418.

89, (tie) Dennis Lane, Kingsport, Tenn., and James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 1,417.

91, n-John Stronka, Davie, Fla., 1,412.

92, Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 1,406.

93, John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 1,398.

94, Marty Berke, Allentown, Pa., 1,394.

95, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 1,393.

96, Mike Keough, Stockton, Calif., 1,390.

97, James Deplanche, Taylor, Mich., 1,387.

98, Han Chen, Wellington, Fla., 1,384.

99, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 1,379.

100, n-Peter Hernandez, Land O Lakes, Fla., 1,378.

101, (tie) David Taylor, Largo, Fla., and Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 1,373.

103, Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 1,372.

104, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 1,364.

105, Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 1,363.

106, Larry Gross, Ocala, Fla., 1,361.

107, John Dougherty III, Fort Walton Beach, Fla., 1,359.

108, n-Jeffery Roberson, Land O’ Lakes, Fla., 1,358.

109, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 1,353.

110, Michael Owen, Gainesville, Fla., 1,350.

111, Joe Scarborough, Charlotte, N.C., 1,349.

112, James Knoblauch, Waukesha, Wis., 1,342.

113, Timothy Regan, East Northport, N.Y., 1,341.

114, Edward Roberts, Braintree, Mass., 1,339.

115, Pete Bryan, Laurel, Del., 1,332.

116, Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 1,329.

117, Bill Hewlett, Las Vegas, 1,323.

118, Frank Gallo Jr., Jacksonville, Fla., 1,320.

119, Bob Chamberlain, The Villages, Fla., 1,318.

120, (tie) Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., and Jon DeLaney, McKinney, Texas, 1,312.

122, (tie) John DiSantis, Wilmington, Del., and Jim Lesiuk, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., 1,306.

124, Michael Shequin, Debary, Fla., 1,305.

125, Tim Shirlock, Las Vegas, 1,302.

126, Michael Chrzanowski, Shepherd, Mich., 1,301.

127, Bob Kelly, Dayton, Ohio, 1,297.

128, David Goldenberg, Holtsville, N.Y., 1,288.

129, Keith Glasgow, St. Petersburg, Fla., 1,283.

130, Peter Brainard, Tampa, Fla., 1,281.

131, Barry Clare, Bayside, N.Y., 1,280.

132, (tie) n-Joseph Woznicki, Lakeland, Fla., and Michael Vella, Bellport, N.Y., 1,272.

134, Stephen Lippman, Palm Harbor, Fla., 1,263.

135, Don Lane, San Francisco, 1,222.

136, Lucien Casagrande, Canada, 1,221.

137, Gary Morgan, Atlanta, 1,210.

138, James Souder, Greeneville, Tenn., 1,209.

139, Jim Dilyard, Burbank, Ohio, 1,172.

140, John Austin Jr., League City, Texas, 1,115.

n – non-member