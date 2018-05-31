Mohr Bags 10th Career PBA50 Tour title in Northern California Classic

BRENTWOOD, Calif. – PBA Hall of Famer Ron Mohr of Las Vegas, overcame an open in the first frame and a 26-pin deficit early in the championship match to beat fellow Hall of Famer Walter Ray Williams Jr. of Oxford, Fla., to win the PBA50 Northern California Classic presented by MOTIV Wednesday for his 10th career PBA50 Tour title.

Mohr missed a 10 pin in the first frame but battled back with a spare and then six strikes in a row to beat Williams, 237-218, in the title match for his first title of the season and second Northern California Classic title at Harvest Park Bowl having also won in 2011.

“First, I thought here we go again,” the 62-year-old Mohr said after the open in the first frame. “But then I refocused and thought it’s early and it’s not over yet. I was actually more worried about the four strikes in a row that Walter started with than my ability to come back. I kept telling myself just make good shots the rest of the way and see how it goes from there.

Williams, who finished second for the third time this season, started with four strikes in a row but then ran into trouble when he left the 4-6-7-10 split in the fifth frame and could never recover after that. Williams, who qualified second for the finals, was trying for his 12th PBA50 Tour title.

Mohr earned top qualifier honors for the finals thanks to winning all of his 11 matches in match play earlier in the day.

“I was really bowling well all day today and had a lot of confidence going into the title match which probably helped me turn it around,” Mohr said. “It also helped that I really never had the feeling that I was way behind or was in a hole I couldn’t get out of.”

In the opening stepladder match, Johnny Petraglia BVL Open winner Michael Haugen Jr. of Phoenix, defeated 2017 Northern California Classic winner Amleto Monacelli, 258-213. Haugen was trying for his third career PBA50 Tour title and Monacelli was trying for his ninth.

In the second match, Haugen beat six-time PBA Tour winner Chris Warren of Grants Pass, Ore., who was trying for his first PBA50 Tour title, 248-216, to advance to the semifinal match against Williams. Williams then beat Haugen in the semifinal, 258-237, to advance to the championship match.

The PBA50 Tour travels to Las Vegas for the USBC Super Senior Classic May 31-June 3 and the USBC Senior Masters June 4-10 both at Sam’s Town, and then moves to the Suncoast Bowling Center for the Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open presented by Storm June 11-15.

PBA50 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CLASSIC

Presented by MOTIV

Harvest Park Bowl, Brentwood, Calif., Wednesday

Final Standings:

1, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, $8,000

2, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., $4,500

3, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, $2,500

4, Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., $2,000.

5, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, $1,750.

Stepladder Results:

Match One – Haugen def. Monacelli, 258-213.

Match Two – Haugen def. Warren, 248-216.

Semifinal Match – Williams def. Haugen, 258-237.

Championship Match – Mohr def. Williams, 237-218.

Match Play Round 2 (after six games, including match play bonus pins. Top five advance to stepladder finals)

1, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 6-0, 1,651.

2, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 4-2, 1,524.

3, Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., 4-2, 1,469.

4, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 4-2, 1,403.

5, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 4-2, 1,388.

6, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 2-4, 1,374, $1,500.

7, n,ss-Joe Salvemini, Yuba City, Calif., 4-2, 1,354, $1,500.

8, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 4-2, 1,343, $1,500.

9, Dennis Horan Jr., Oakley, Calif., 3-3, 1,335, $1,300.

10, ss-Skip Pavone, San Jose, Calif., 2-4, 1,311, $1,300.

11, ss-Rodney Garrick, San Francisco, 3-3, 1,293, $1,300.

12, ss-Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 1-5, 1,291, $1,300.

13, ss-Kevin Croucher, Grants Pass, Ore., 3-3, 1,278, $1,300.

14, Greg McDaniel, Kimball, Neb., 2-4, 1,277, $1,300.

15, Rory Peterson, Sacramento, Calif., 1-5, 1,275, $1,300.

16, Mark Mazzulla, Brentwood, Calif., 1-5, 1,217, $1,300.

Match Play Round 1 (After five games, including match play bonus pins)

17, ss-Hugh Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., 1-3-1, 1,117, $1,150.

18, Joseph Petrovich, Tracy, Calif, 1-4, 1,068, $1,150.

19, Noel Vazquez, Sacramento, Calif., 2-3, 1,066, $1,150.

20, n-George Aboud, San Jose, Calif., 3-2, 1,052, $1,150.

21, ss-Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 1-4, 1,029, $1,150.

22, Andrew Warren, Austin, Tex., 2-3, 1,019, $1,150.

23, Mark McCreary, Livermore, Calif., 0-5, 959, $1,150.

24, ss-Mitchell Vernon, Olympia, Wash., 1-4, 943, $1,150.

Other Cashers (after five-game cashers’ round)

25, ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 1,038, $1,000.

26, ss-Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 1,035, $1,000.

27, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 1,034, $1,000.

28, ss-n-Paul Appling, Camarillo, Calif., 1,024, $1,000.

29, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 1,021, $1,000.

30, Craig Miller, Tracy, Calif., 1,015, $1,000.

31, Marty Deh, San Jose, Calif., 1,003, $1,000.

32, ss-Alan Sabin, Winston, Ore, 995, $1,000.

33, ss-Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 977, $1,000.

34, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 962, $1,000.

35, ss-Jim Gordin, Modesto, Calif., 947, $1,000.

36, n-Scott Luba, Dublin, Calif., 924, $1,000.

n-non-member

ss-PBA60 player ages 60 years and older