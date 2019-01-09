MLB, NFL, NASCAR Celebrities Announced for CP3 Celebrity Invitational

CONROE, Texas (Jan. 9, 2019) – The Professional Bowlers Association and Chris Paul Family Foundation have announced a list of MLB, NFL and NASCAR celebrities and PBA stars who will participate in the 2019 CP3 PBA Celebrity Invitational, presented by GoBowling!, which will return to Bowlero The Woodlands on Thursday, Jan. 17. The star-studded CP3 PBA Celebrity Invitational will air on FOX on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. ET.

In addition to returning celebrity competitors 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Terrell Owens, and 2018 American League Most Valuable Player and World Series champion Mookie Betts, new celebs expected to compete are Houston Astros All-Star infielder Alex Bregman, four-time NFL Pro Bowl quarterback Michael Vick and two-time Monster Energy NASCAR winner and driver of the #10 Go Bowling Ford Mustang Aric Almirola. Also scheduled to compete is CBS’s Big Brother Season 20 star Tyler Crispen.

Paul, the tournament host and a nine-time NBA All-Star, is hoping to defend his doubles title with PBA Hall of Fame partner Norm Duke and win for the fifth time overall in the multi-format event which benefits the Chris Paul Family Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting youth, education, health, sports and social responsibility.

Other PBA stars schedule to compete include Hall of Famers Pete Weber and Chris Barnes, 2018 PBA Player of the Year Andrew Anderson, four-time PBA Player of the Year Jason Belmonte, 18-time tour winner Tommy Jones, 12-time winners Sean Rash and EJ Tackett and two-time winner Kyle Troup.

The Celebrity Invitational begins with a red carpet ceremony at 3 p.m. CT (doors open at 2:30 p.m.) on Jan. 17 at Bowlero The Woodlands (27000 I-45 N, Conroe, TX 77385) with the FOX taping of competition beginning at 4 p.m.

Three different ticket options for the CP3 PBA Celebrity Invitational are available. For information and advance purchase, click onwww.pba.com/Tickets. The packages are as follows:

Premium General Package - $75 - Includes full buffet, two non-premium drink tickets and one bleacher seat.

General Admission - $50 - Includes one bleacher seat.

Standing Room Only - $25

CP3 PBA Celebrity Invitational Past Winners:

2018 – Norm Duke/Chris Paul

2017 – Chris Barnes/Chris Paul

2016 – Pete Weber/Terrell Owens

2015 – Ronnie Russell/French Montana

2013 – Chris Barnes/Chris Hardwick

2012 – Pete Weber/Jerry Ferrara/Blake Griffin

2011 – Jason Belmonte/Chris Paul

2010 – Jason Belmonte/Chris Paul

2009 – Jason Couch/LeBron James