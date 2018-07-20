Missouri’s Scott Greiner Leads PBA50 River City Extreme Open

MONTICELLO, Minn. (July 19, 2018) – Scott Greiner of Sunrise Beach, Mo., made the right equipment adjustments and fired a 1,860 eight-game pinfall total in the second round Thursday to take top qualifier honors in the PBA50 River City Extreme Open presented by Ebonite.

Greiner led qualifying with a 3,626 16-game overall pinfall total (226.63 average) bowling games of 231, 247, 223, 182, 246, 245, 249 and 237 in the second round after finishing Wednesday’s first round with a seventh-place 1,766 pinfall.

“I made all the right ball choices in the second round and that doesn’t happen often,” said Greiner, who earned his first PBA50 Tour top qualifier honor. “I changed balls three times and I started striking with them right away. I didn’t have to waste many frames getting lined up after each change.”

As a result of finishing in the top eight, Greiner leads eight players who will be seeded into Friday’s second round of match play.

Greiner, in his third season on the PBA50 Tour, will be trying to improve on a career-best finish of fifth which came in the 2017 PBA50 Tour Players Championship. His best finish this season was eighth in the PBA50 Mooresville Open.

Greiner edged out PBA Hall of Famer Norm Duke of Clermont, Fla., who finished qualifying in second with a 3,616 pinfall total bowling games of 212, 239, 212, 205, 212, 247, 245 and 256 in the second round.

“Strings of strikes were hard to come by,” said Duke of his second round. “I felt fortunate to get four strikes in a row. Sometimes the best thing to do is acknowledge that it’s going to be difficult and move on from there.

“You never know what you’re going to run into moving from pair to pair,” Duke continued. “You just deal with what’s in front of you and do everything you can to generate some type of momentum.”

In addition to Greiner and Duke, other players finishing in the top eight and advancing to the second round of match play were Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3,607; first round leader Ralph Brunt Jr., Jensen Beach, Fla., 3,593; 2016 PBA50 Rookie of the Year Eddie Graham, Kettering, Ohio, 3,591; 2017 PBA50 Rookie of the Year Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,528; Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 3,521, and Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 3,520.

Haugen, who currently leads this season’s PBA50 Player of the Year points race, rocketed from 20th in the first round to sixth thanks to a 1,825 pinfall in his second round bowling games of 203, 238, 279, 243, 237, 231, 205 and 189.

Competition continues Friday with a cashers round at 8:30 a.m. CDT followed by the first match play round at noon. After the second match play round at 3:15 p.m. the top five players will be determined for the stepladder finals at 7 p.m.

All final day action will be covered live on PBA’s online bowling channel PBA Xtra Frame on FloBowling. Subscription and schedule information is available by visiting www.flobowling.com. ;

PBA50 RIVER CITY EXTREME OPEN

Presented by Ebonite

River City Extreme, Monticello, Minn., Thursday

SECOND ROUND RESULTS (after 16 games. Positions 1-16 advance to match play rounds. Positions 17-24 plus eight PBA60 players advance to cashers round to determine eight additional match play spots.)

1, Scott Greiner, Sunrise Beach, Mo., 3,626.

2, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 3,616.

3, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3,607.

4, Ralph Brunt Jr., Jensen Beach, Fla., 3,593.

5, Eddie Graham, Kettering, Ohio, 3,591.

6, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,528.

7, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 3,521.

8, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 3,520.

9, (tie) Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, and Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 3,504.

11, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 3,503.

12, Peter Knopp, Germany, 3,470.

13, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 3,451.

14, Greg Thomas, Irmo, S.C., 3,450.

15, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 3,427.

16, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 3,426.

17, Jeff Johnson, Freeport, Ill., 3,413.

18, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 3,412.

19, Joel Carlson, Omaha, Neb., 3,400.

20, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 3,384.

21, John Marsala, St. Louis, Mo., 3,380.

22, n-Thomas Jones, Blaine, Mnn., 3,348.

23, John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 3,326.

24, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 3,318.

25, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 3,310.

26, ss-Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 3,297.

27, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 3,287.

28, Don Breeden, Clive, Iowa, 3,278.

29, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 3,277.

30, n-David Oulman, Medford, Minn., 3,273.

31, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3,271.

32, n-Ron Cleveland, St. Paul, Minn., 3,264.

33, ss-James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 3,261.

34, ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 3,258.

35, n-John Hommes, Crystal, Minn., 3,252.

36, Tony Rodriguez Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., 3,246.

37, n-Larry Birkedahl, Sartell, Minn., 3,240.

38, ss-Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 3,234.

39, ss-Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 3,198.

40, ss-Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 3,183.

41, Dale Traber, Cedarburg, Wis., 3,175.

42, Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 3,157.

43, Greg McDaniel, Kimball, Neb., 3,153.

44, n-Craig Schiffler, Melrose, Minn., 3,136.

45, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 3,117.

46, Patrick King, Yankton, S.D., 3,113.

47, n-Dana Wright, St. Paul, Minn., 3,112.

48, Craig O'Reilly, Tinley Park, Ill., 3,105.

49, n-David Green, St. Michael, Minn., 3,104.

50, Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 3,097.

51, Timothy Regan, East Northport, N.Y., 3,093.

52, Brad Snell, Mount Prospect, Ill., 3,059.

53, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 3,048.

54, John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 3,024.

55, n-Fred Schossow, Zimmerman, Minn., 3,016.

56, n-Robert Robillard, Savage, Minn., 2,998.

57, Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., 2,992.

58, Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 2,988.

59, n-Curtis Matlock, Cloquet, Minn., 2,973.

60, Bob Heath Sr., Grand Junction, Iowa, 2,942.

61, Lucien Casagrande, Canada, 2,911.

62, n-Lawrence Harvanko, Champlin, Minn., 2,900.

63, Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., 2,899.

64, Jeff Moore, Boone, Iowa, 2,877.

65, Jared Cudnohufsky, Kingsford, Mich., 2,875.

66, Mike Schmid, St. Paul, Minn., 2,802.

67, n-Ermon Dixon, Waite Park, Minn., 2,801.

68, Dean Bruinsma, Clear Lake, S.D., 2,744.

69, n-Peter Williams, Buffalo, Minn., 2,729.

70, n-James Friend, Big Lake, Minn., 2,687.

71, n-Fred van De, Elk River, Minn., 2,659.

n-non-member

ss-PBA60 player ages 60 and over advancing to cashers round