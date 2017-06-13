Mike Scroggins Regains Competitive Edge To Take Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open First Round Lead

LAS VEGAS (June 12, 2017) – Bowling in just his second PBA50 Tour tournament of the season, 2017 Professional Bowlers Association Hall of Fame inductee Mike Scroggins of Amarillo, Texas, averaged 235 to lead the first round of the Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open presented by Storm.

Scroggins bowled a 1,411 six-game pinfall total with games of 246, 235, 226, 227, 210 and 267 at the Suncoast Bowling Center Monday to lead the 167-player field in the third and final major of the season for players 50 years and older.

“I just stuck to the basics,” said the eight-time PBA Tour and three-time PBA50 Tour winner. “I picked the right ball from the start and then it was a matter of hitting my marks, making good shots, and just keeping the ball in play. It really wasn’t more complicated than that.”

After his induction into the PBA Hall of Fame in February, Scroggins decided to take a break from the game as a way to reflect on what he had accomplished during his career.

“After getting that tremendous honor I really didn’t know what to do,” Scroggins said. “To make the Hall of Fame was a lifetime dream and I felt like I had reached the top of the mountain.

“I took some time off and was just bowling once a week in league after that,” he continued. “Then, I looked at the calendar and saw the (USBC) Senior Masters and the Senior U.S. Open coming up and the competitive juices started flowing again. I practiced pretty hard before coming out here and I feel great.”

The 53-year-old Scroggins holds a 46-pin lead over Dave Cirigliano of Phoenix, Ariz., bowling as a non-member, who finished second with a 1,365 pinfall total.

Also bowling in his second PBA50 Tour tournament of the season, 13-time PBA Tour titlist Mika Koivuniemi finished the round in third with 1,353. Koivuniemi, a native of Finland who retired from full-time PBA Tour competition in 2015, is currently the head coach for the United Arab Emirates bowling team.

Finishing in a three-way tie for fourth were four-time PBA50 Tour winner and 2014 Senior U.S. Open champion Norm Duke of Clermont, Fla., three-time PBA50 Tour winner Brian LeClair of Delmar, N.Y., and three-time PBA Tour winner Joe Salvemini of Nevada City, Calif., with 1,347.

Two-time defending Senior U.S. Open champion Pete Weber of St. Ann, Mo., got off to a slow start finishing the round in 43rd with a 1,217 pinfall. The 2015 and 2016 PBA50 Player of the Year is trying to become the tournament’s first three-time winner.

Eight-time PBA50 Tour winner Amleto Monacelli of Venezuela, also trying to become the tournament’s first three-time winner after taking the 2012 and 2013 titles, finished tied for 28th with 1,249.

Walter Ray Williams Jr., who won his second United States Bowling Congress Senior Masters title Sunday finished 23rd with 1,265. It was the hall of famer’s 11th career PBA50 Tour title to go along with his all-time leading 47 wins on the PBA Tour.

The Senior U.S. Open continues with six-game qualifying rounds Tuesday and Wednesday beginning at 7 a.m. PDT (10 a.m. EDT). Match play gets underway Thursday and continues Friday to determine the five players who will advance to the stepladder finals scheduled for 4 p.m. (7 p.m. EDT). All rounds of the tournament, including the stepladder finals, are streamed live exclusively on PBA’s Xtra Frame online bowling channel. To sign up for an Xtra Frame subscription, visit xtraframe.tv.

Considered one of the toughest tests in professional bowling, the U.S. Open format requires the top five players to bowl 42 games in qualifying and match play on demanding lane conditions to make it to the stepladder finals.

SUNCOAST PBA SENIOR U.S. OPEN

Presented by Storm

Suncoast Bowling Center, Las Vegas, Monday

FIRST ROUND (after six games)

1, Mike Scroggins, Amarillo, Texas, 1,411.

2, n-Dave Cirigliano, Phoenix, 1,365.

3, Mika Koivuniemi, Finland, 1,353.

4, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., Brian LeClair, Delmar, N.Y., 1,347, and ss-n-Joe Salvemini, Nevada City, Calif., 1,347.

7, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 1,341.

8, n-Andrew Neuer, Lewisburg, Pa., 1,324.

9, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 1,315.

10, Greg McDaniel, Kimball, Neb., 1,308.

11, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 1,300.

12, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 1,299.

13, ss-Kevin Croucher, Grants Pass, Ore., 1,293.

14, Terry Rohrer, Ft. Wayne, Ind., 1,292.

15, ss-Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 1,290.

16, (tie) Andrew Frawley, Australia, and ss-n-Jeff Jamison, Boulder City, Nev., 1,277.

18, Rick Steelsmith, Wichita, Kan., 1,273.

19, (tie) ss-Olle Svenson, Sweden, 1,272, and Peter Knopp, Germany, 1,272.

21, Tony Rodriguez Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., 1,270.

22, ss-Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 1,266.

23, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 1,265.

24, Ricky Schissler, Brighton, Colo., 1,263.

25, Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., 1,258.

26, (tie) ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., and Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., 1,253.

28, (tie) ss-Junichi Yajima, Japan, and Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 1,249.

30, (tie) Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., and Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 1,245.

32, Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., 1,241.

33, ss-n-Bill Oakes, Lawton, Okla, 1,240.

34, (tie) ss-Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis. and Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 1,237.

36, ss-Mitchell Vernon, Olympia, Wash., 1,230.

37, Mark Mazzulla, Brentwood, Calif., 1,228.

38, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 1,227.

39, (tie) ss-Mike Schmid, St. Paul, Minn., and ss-n-Roger Kossert, Lithia, Fla., 1,223.

41, Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas, 1,222.

42, ss-Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 1,220.

43, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 1,217.

44, Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., 1,216.

45, ss-n-Alvin Lou, El Cajon, Calif., 1,214.

46, Eddie Graham, Centerville, Ohio, 1,213.

47, n-John West, Milwaukie, Ore., 1,209.

48, (tie) ss-n-Dave Washburn, Las Vegas, ss-Don Lane, San Francisco, and n-Lloyd Burleson, San Diego, 1,205.

51, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 1,204.

52, n-David Waswo, Lee’s Summit, Mo., 1,202.

53, n-Dennis Samsel, Colorado Springs, Colo, and ss-n-John Shreve Sr., Sheffield Village, Ohio, 1,201.

55, (tie) n-Michael Karch, Edgewood, Wash., and ss-Thomas Ream, Tampa, Fla., 1,200.

57, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 1,198.

58, n-John DeBenedetta Jr., Las Vegas, 1,196.

59, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 1,195.

60, n-Paul Renteria, Henderson, Nev., 1,194.

61, ss-Rick Minier, Houston, 1,190.

62, Koichiro Tamaki, Japan, 1,189.

63, ss-Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, 1,186.

64, (tie) Robert Leonard Sr, Lockwood, N.Y., and Robert Lawrence, Austin, Texas, 1,178.

66, Rob Rice, Sunnyside, Wash., 1,177.

67, Robert Nelson, Las Vegas, Nev., 1,176.

68, n-Tish Johnson, Colorado Springs, Colo., Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., and Tommy Martin, Olive Branch, Miss., 1,175.

71, Patrick Shipley, Spring Valley, Calif., 1,173.

72, n-Charles Allen Jr., Pell City, Ala., 1,170.

73, ss-Willie Wells, Dallas, Texas, 1,169.

74, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 1,168.

75, (tie) Randy Turner, Shallowater, Texas, and Jim Montgomery, Byron, Ill., 1,167.

77, (tie) Joe Goldstein Sr., San Bruno, Calif., and Rodney Remmers, Moore, Texas, 1,164.

79, ss-n-David Graber, Las Vegas, 1,162.

80, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 1,155.

81, (tie) n-James Wallace, Hicksville, N.Y., ss-n-Kerry Fulford, Ft. Worth, Texas, and Craig Miller, Tracy, Calif., 1,152.

84, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 1,151.

85, ss-Mark Fennell, Seattle, 1,149.

86, (tie) Doug Kempt, Arcadia, Calif., and Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 1,148.

88, ss-Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 1,146.

89, (tie) Marv Sargent, Temecula, Calif., and Timothy Regan, East Northport, N.Y., 1,144.

91, (tie) Marty Deh, San Jose, Calif., and Christer Petersson, Sweden, 1,142.

93, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 1,140.

94, (tie) Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., and ss-n-Darwin Wimer, Mesquite, Nev., 1,137.

96, Dave Sill, Titusville, Fla., 1,136.

97, ss-Lew Elting, Carlsbad, Calif., 1,135.

98, (tie) Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., and Scott Greiner, Platte City, Mo., 1,133.

100, (tie) ss-John Parry, Oak Park, Calif., and ss-Russ Simmons, Fontana, Calif., 1,132.

102, (tie) ss-James Storts, Westfield, Ind., ss-David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., and ss-John Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 1,130.

105, n-Dean Hebner, Vancouver, Wash., 1,127.

106, n-Pete Toth, Simi Valley, Calif., 1,126.

107, Darron Peters, Temecula, Calif., 1,123.

108, Joe Beck, Montgomery, Ala., 1,121.

109, (tie) n-Laurence Corrigan, Henderson, Nev., ss-Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, and Eric Forkel, Henderson, Nev., 1,115.

112, Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 1,113.

113, Tim Shirlock, Las Vegas, 1,111.

114, ss-Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 1,109.

115, Nile Konicek, Gilbert, Ariz., 1,107.

116, n-Steven DiMartino, Upper Saddle River, N.J., 1,106.

117, Norm Spurlock, Kenner, La., 1,105.

118, ss-n-Paul Appling, Camarillo, Calif., 1,101.

119, Derek Gregory, Chowchilla, Calif., 1,100.

120, (tie) Daniel Miyamoto, Mililani, Hawaii, and ss-Glen Nakagawa, Highland Village, Texas, 1,099.

122, Tony Adkins, Port Orange, Fla., 1,095.

123, ss-Sal Bongiorno, Las Vegas, 1,092.

124, (tie) Robert Petruschak, Athens, Pa., ss-Ron Hosler, Denver, and n-Stephen Hardy, Raymond, Mass., 1,091.

127, ss-Robert Donovan, Prattsville, N.Y., 1,089.

128, ss-Nelson Sand, Maple Valley. Wash., 1,085.

129, Ron Anderson, Canyon Country, Calif., 1,084.

129, n-John Thompson, Sarasota, Fla., 1,084.

131, ss-Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 1,083.

132, ss-Stan Winters, Simi Valley, Calif., 1,082.

133, (tie) n-John Hricsina Jr., Las Vegas, ss-Michael Lucente, Warren, Mich., and Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., 1,078.

136, (tie) n-Frank Rose Jr, Bellaire, Texas, and n-Scott Crane, Broken Arrow, Okla., 1,073.

138, John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 1,071.

139, Mike Watson, Grass Valley, Calif., 1,070.

140, (tie) ss-Rudy Garcia, Ft. Worth, Texas, and ss-Eddie Katz, Lakewood, Calif., 1,069.

142, ss-Gerald Calvin, Thousand Oaks, Calif., 1,066.

143, n-Warren Eales, Chandler, Ariz., 1,061.

144, John Austin Jr., League City, Texas, 1,060.

145, (tie) Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., and ss-Ray Cobb, Highland, Calif., 1,051.

147, Joseph Petrovich, Tracy, Calif, 1,046.

148, ss-n-Russ Davies, Las Vegas, 1,042.

149, ss-Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., 1,040.

150, ss-John Younger, Winston-Salem, N.C., 1,039.

151, ss-Robert Walters, North Las Vegas, Nev., 1,035.

152, ss-n-Jay Gneiting, Aberdeen, Idaho, 1,034.

153, Barry McCown, Chula Vista, Calif., 1,031.

154, ss-Garry Blanton, Owensboro, Ky., 1,025.

155, (tie) ss-George Lord, Lakeland, Fla., and n-Bob Baer, Henderson, Nev., 1,016.

157, ss-n-Gabriel Luchetta, Golden, Colo., 1,015.

158, Lenny Guccione, Las Vegas, 1,014.

159, (tie) ss-James Hutchinson, Ludlow Falls, Ohio, and Darryl Dempsey, Pinellas Park, Fla., 1,009.

161, Michael Klosin, Windham, N.H., 1,008.

162, n-Andrew Warren, Austin, Tex., 1,006.

163, n-Glenn Ito, Torrence, Calif., 1,003.

164, ss-n-Mark Goldstein, Northridge, Calif., 987.

165, Raymond Scrivens, Jr., Athens, Pa., 983.

166, n-Dennis Ferguson, Bellingham, Wash., 977.

167, ss-Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 903.

n-non-member

ss-PBA60 players ages 60 and over