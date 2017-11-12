Mexico’s Quintero Leads Scorpion Championship while World Championship Race Heats Up

RENO, Nev. – Mexico’s Arturo Quintero rolled into the lead after the first five qualifying games in the Pepsi PBA Scorpion Championship presented by GoBowling.com Sunday afternoon at the National Bowling Stadium, averaging at a 252 pace for a 29-pin lead over Matt McNiel of Minneapolis.

Quintero finished the round with 1,260 pins. McNiel had a 1,231 total, followed by Liz Johnson of Palatine, Ill., with 1,216 pins; Zacharay Wilkins of Canada at 1,215 and BJ Moore III of Greensburg, Pa., at 1,212.

The full field will complete its final five qualifying games on the Scorpion 42-foot oiling pattern Sunday evening. The 10-game Scorpion qualifying round is the fourth and final animal pattern contest which will decide the 49 players who will advance to the PBA World Championship cashers’ round starting Monday. Going into the final five qualifying games, more than a dozen players were within 50 pins of the 40-game cut.

For a complete list of Scorpion and PBA World Championship scores on a game by game basis, visit “live scoring” on pba.com’s home page.

All of the animal pattern qualifying legs and the PBA World Championship are part of the GEICO PBA World Series of Bowling IX, presented by Eldorado Reno Resorts Properties and the 2017-18 Go Bowling! PBA Tour.