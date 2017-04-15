McKendree, Vanderbilt Undefeated at 2017 NCAA Women’s Bowling Championship

BATON ROUGE, La. – McKendree and Vanderbilt are undefeated after two rounds of match play at the 2017 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Women’s Bowling Championship.

McKendree, which earned the top seed for the double-elimination bracket, defeated No. 8 Sam Houston State, 4-1, and No. 4 Nebraska, 4-2, in the best-of-seven Baker format Friday at the Raising Cane’s River Center.

Vanderbilt, the No. 2 seed, knocked off No. 7 Maryland Eastern Shore, 4-2, and No. 6 Arkansas State, 4-2, to remain in the winners bracket.

A total of eight teams qualified for the NCAA Women’s Bowling Championship based off their performances during the regular season. After five games of qualifying Thursday and two games Friday morning, teams were seeded based on their win-loss records.

Four other teams still are in contention for the title but will have to advance through the elimination bracket Saturday and defeat either McKendree or Vanderbilt twice to continue to the televised finals, which will air live Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPNU.

Elimination matches include Arkansas State taking on Sam Houston State, with the winner advancing to face McKendree. Nebraska and Maryland Eastern Shore will be in the other elimination match, with the winner taking on Vanderbilt.

The elimination matches will begin at 9:30 a.m. Eastern at the Raising Cane’s River Center.

Defending champion Stephen F. Austin and two-time winner Fairleigh Dickinson were eliminated after falling in both of their matches Friday.

Livestream coverage for all rounds leading up to the televised finals is being provided by the NCAA and can be found by either visiting NCAA.com/LiveSchedule or BOWL.com/NCAABowl.

For more information on the 2017 NCAA Women’s Bowling Championship, visit BOWL.com/NCAABowl.