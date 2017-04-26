May Preview

Related posts Lennie Boresch Jr. Goes Wire-to-Wire to WinPBA50 UnitedHealthcare Sun Bowl In the Villages Pro Bowling / by Gianmarc Manzione - 16 hours ago Back-to-Back 279s Help Boresch Take Top Qualifier Honors at PBA50 UnitedHealthcare Sun Bowl In The Villages Pro Bowling / by Jerry Schneider, Professional Bowlers Association - 2 days ago New League Designation to Bridge Gap Between Standard, Sport Inside Line / by Terry Bigham, USBC Communications - 2 days ago 2017 Women’s Championships Underway in Baton Rouge Slider / by Aaron Smith, USBC Communications - 3 days ago Philadelphia, Dallas Win Overtime Thrillers as L.L.Bean PBA League Gets Underway Pro Bowling / by Bill Vint, Professional Bowlers Association - 3 days ago