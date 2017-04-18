Match Play Underway at 2017 Intercollegiate Singles Championships

BATON ROUGE, La. – A total of 16 men and 16 women remain in contention after the opening day at the 2017 Intercollegiate Singles Championships (ISC).

Competition began Tuesday at the Raising Cane’s River Center with 24 players in each division. All bowlers rolled six qualifying games to determine seeding for the single-elimination bracket, with the top eight qualifiers in each division receiving a bye for the first round of match play.

The first round of the bracket also was contested Tuesday, featuring three-game matches with total pinfall determining the winners.

Two additional rounds will take place Wednesday starting at 9:30 a.m. Eastern to determine the semifinalists in each division. They will return to the River Center on Saturday to bowl for the ISC titles, and each show will air on CBS Sports Network in May.

The women’s show will broadcast May 2 at 8 p.m. Eastern, and the men’s final will air May 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Maryland Eastern Shore’s Jacqueline Rhoda fired games of 245 and 270 to conclude her qualifying block to earn the top seed in the women’s bracket, and she’ll face Wichita State’s Estefania Cobo in Wednesday’s opening round.

Lindenwood’s Bryan Dragotta put together a consistent block to pace the men’s field with a 1,301 qualifying total. Dragotta will take on Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Aaron Turner to start competition Wednesday.

The defending men’s ISC champion, Daniel Hanson of Robert Morris-Illinois, also qualified for the event in 2017, but he was eliminated by Calumet’s Nicco Vicari in the first round, 603-588.

Competitors earned their spots in the ISC field by qualifying through one of four sectional events held throughout the country in March.

BOWL.com’s BowlTV will provide live coverage of the event leading up to the televised finals.

For more information on the Intercollegiate Singles Championships, visit BOWL.com/ISC.

2017 INTERCOLLEGIATE SINGLES CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Raising Cane’s River Center, Baton Rouge, La.

Tuesday’s results

QUALIFYING

Six games to determine seeding for match play

MEN

1, Bryan Dragotta, Lindenwood, 1,301

2, Nick Pate, Midland, 1,293

3, Joshua Taylor, Fresno State, 1,266

4, Michael Coffey, Lindenwood, 1,261

5, Nicholas Scelfo, College of New Jersey, 1,251

6, Ryan Stubblefield, Lindenwood, 1,206

7, Nick Kross, Robert Morris-Ill., 1,197

8, Drew Fakler, Wisconsin-Whitewater, 1,191

9, Nicco Vicari, Calumet, 1,187

10, Armando Godoy, McKendree, 1,179

11, Ryan Ashby, Notre Dame-Ohio, 1,159

12, Dustin Zehner, Purdue, 1,159

13, Brandon Biondo, Wichita State, 1,158

14, Andrew Kopec, Cayuga CC, 1,155

15, Casey Cohagan, Notre Dame-Ohio, 1,142

16, Joshua Schneider, Wisconsin-Whitewater, 1,141

17, Aaron Turner, Wisconsin-Whitewater, 1,130

18, Scott Hill, Lindenwood-Belleville, 1,121

19, Mitchell Zierer, Wisconsin-Madison, 1,114

20, Andrew Dekowski, William Patterson, 1,110

21, Jayson Robarge, Lindenwood, 1,101

22, William Mateffy, Minnesota State-Mankato, 1,091

23, Tyler Scott, Saginaw Valley State, 1,068

24, Daniel Hanson, Robert Morris-Ill., 1,007

MATCH PLAY

Single elimination; three-game matches decided by total pinfall

ROUND 1

Turner def. Schneider, 606-504

Vicari def. Hanson, 603-588

Dekowski def. Biondo, 585-578

Zehner def. Robarge, 660-642

Hill def. Cohagan, 617-616

Godoy def. Scott, 632-598

Kopec, def. Zierer, 677-508

Ashby def. Mateffy, 609-505

WOMEN

QUALIFYING

1, Jacqueline Rhoda, Maryland Eastern Shore, 1,305

2, Sydney Brummett, Wichita State, 1,276

3, Kelly Belzeski, Nebraska, 1,242

4, Maria Bulanova, Vanderbilt, 1,231

5, Taylor Bulthuis, Webber International, 1,210

6, Stephanie Schwartz, Stephen F. Austin, 1,204

7, Jessica Mellott, McKendree, 1,197

8, Alexis Neuer, Delaware State, 1,194

9, Hollyann Johansen, Wichita State, 1,177

10, Haley Cummings, Lindenwood, 1,176

11, Abby Ragsdale, St. Francis-Ill., 1,161

12, Rachel DeVillier, Florida State, 1,134

13, Breanna Clemmer, McKendree, 1,128

14, Jordan Newham, Vanderbilt, 1,118

15, Alyssa Balicki, Long Island, 1,113

16, Estefania Cobo, Wichita State, 1,112

17, Alexandra Mosquera, Nebraska, 1,109

18, Brooklyn Greene, Robert Morris-Ill., 1,106

19, Kelsey Hackbart, Duquesne, 1,087

20, Samantha Laird, Hastings, 1,072

21, Christalynn Bonifacio, Emmanuel, 1,047

22, Mattie Brandos, Robert Morris-Ill., 1,043

23, Hannah Munson, Grand View, 1,037

24, Elizabeth Malley, Lindenwood, 948

ROUND 1

Cobo def. Mosquera, 589-524

Malley def. Johansen, 631-552

Clemmer def. Laird, 605-479

DeVillier def. Bonifacio, 549-529

Balicki def. Greene, 560-546

Cummings def. Munson, 603-560

Newham def. Hackbart, 512-491

Ragsdale def. Brandos, 557-499