Match Play Underway at 2017 Intercollegiate Singles Championships

SliderTournaments

by Aaron Smith, USBC Communications ago0

    BATON ROUGE, La. – A total of 16 men and 16 women remain in contention after the opening day at the 2017 Intercollegiate Singles Championships (ISC).

    Competition began Tuesday at the Raising Cane’s River Center with 24 players in each division. All bowlers rolled six qualifying games to determine seeding for the single-elimination bracket, with the top eight qualifiers in each division receiving a bye for the first round of match play.

    The first round of the bracket also was contested Tuesday, featuring three-game matches with total pinfall determining the winners.

    Two additional rounds will take place Wednesday starting at 9:30 a.m. Eastern to determine the semifinalists in each division. They will return to the River Center on Saturday to bowl for the ISC titles, and each show will air on CBS Sports Network in May.

    The women’s show will broadcast May 2 at 8 p.m. Eastern, and the men’s final will air May 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

    Maryland Eastern Shore’s Jacqueline Rhoda fired games of 245 and 270 to conclude her qualifying block to earn the top seed in the women’s bracket, and she’ll face Wichita State’s Estefania Cobo in Wednesday’s opening round.

    Lindenwood’s Bryan Dragotta put together a consistent block to pace the men’s field with a 1,301 qualifying total. Dragotta will take on Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Aaron Turner to start competition Wednesday.

    The defending men’s ISC champion, Daniel Hanson of Robert Morris-Illinois, also qualified for the event in 2017, but he was eliminated by Calumet’s Nicco Vicari in the first round, 603-588.

    Competitors earned their spots in the ISC field by qualifying through one of four sectional events held throughout the country in March.

    BOWL.com’s BowlTV will provide live coverage of the event leading up to the televised finals.

    For more information on the Intercollegiate Singles Championships, visit BOWL.com/ISC.

    2017 INTERCOLLEGIATE SINGLES CHAMPIONSHIPS
    At Raising Cane’s River Center, Baton Rouge, La.
    Tuesday’s results

    QUALIFYING
    Six games to determine seeding for match play

    MEN
    1, Bryan Dragotta, Lindenwood, 1,301
    2, Nick Pate, Midland, 1,293
    3, Joshua Taylor, Fresno State, 1,266
    4, Michael Coffey, Lindenwood, 1,261
    5, Nicholas Scelfo, College of New Jersey, 1,251
    6, Ryan Stubblefield, Lindenwood, 1,206
    7, Nick Kross, Robert Morris-Ill., 1,197
    8, Drew Fakler, Wisconsin-Whitewater, 1,191
    9, Nicco Vicari, Calumet, 1,187
    10, Armando Godoy, McKendree, 1,179
    11, Ryan Ashby, Notre Dame-Ohio, 1,159
    12, Dustin Zehner, Purdue, 1,159
    13, Brandon Biondo, Wichita State, 1,158
    14, Andrew Kopec, Cayuga CC, 1,155
    15, Casey Cohagan, Notre Dame-Ohio, 1,142
    16, Joshua Schneider, Wisconsin-Whitewater, 1,141
    17, Aaron Turner, Wisconsin-Whitewater, 1,130
    18, Scott Hill, Lindenwood-Belleville, 1,121
    19, Mitchell Zierer, Wisconsin-Madison, 1,114
    20, Andrew Dekowski, William Patterson, 1,110
    21, Jayson Robarge, Lindenwood, 1,101
    22, William Mateffy, Minnesota State-Mankato, 1,091
    23, Tyler Scott, Saginaw Valley State, 1,068
    24, Daniel Hanson, Robert Morris-Ill., 1,007

    MATCH PLAY
    Single elimination; three-game matches decided by total pinfall

    ROUND 1
    Turner def. Schneider, 606-504
    Vicari def. Hanson, 603-588
    Dekowski def. Biondo, 585-578
    Zehner def. Robarge, 660-642
    Hill def. Cohagan, 617-616
    Godoy def. Scott, 632-598
    Kopec, def. Zierer, 677-508
    Ashby def. Mateffy, 609-505

    WOMEN

    QUALIFYING
    1, Jacqueline Rhoda, Maryland Eastern Shore, 1,305
    2, Sydney Brummett, Wichita State, 1,276
    3, Kelly Belzeski, Nebraska, 1,242
    4, Maria Bulanova, Vanderbilt, 1,231
    5, Taylor Bulthuis, Webber International, 1,210
    6, Stephanie Schwartz, Stephen F. Austin, 1,204
    7, Jessica Mellott, McKendree, 1,197
    8, Alexis Neuer, Delaware State, 1,194
    9, Hollyann Johansen, Wichita State, 1,177
    10, Haley Cummings, Lindenwood, 1,176
    11, Abby Ragsdale, St. Francis-Ill., 1,161
    12, Rachel DeVillier, Florida State, 1,134
    13, Breanna Clemmer, McKendree, 1,128
    14, Jordan Newham, Vanderbilt, 1,118
    15, Alyssa Balicki, Long Island, 1,113
    16, Estefania Cobo, Wichita State, 1,112
    17, Alexandra Mosquera, Nebraska, 1,109
    18, Brooklyn Greene, Robert Morris-Ill., 1,106
    19, Kelsey Hackbart, Duquesne, 1,087
    20, Samantha Laird, Hastings, 1,072
    21, Christalynn Bonifacio, Emmanuel, 1,047
    22, Mattie Brandos, Robert Morris-Ill., 1,043
    23, Hannah Munson, Grand View, 1,037
    24, Elizabeth Malley, Lindenwood, 948

    ROUND 1
    Cobo def. Mosquera, 589-524
    Malley def. Johansen, 631-552
    Clemmer def. Laird, 605-479
    DeVillier def. Bonifacio, 549-529
    Balicki def. Greene, 560-546
    Cummings def. Munson, 603-560
    Newham def. Hackbart, 512-491
    Ragsdale def. Brandos, 557-499

    Related posts