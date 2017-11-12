Match Play Pairings Set for Chameleon, Shark Elimination Rounds

Animal pattern qualifying rounds for the PBA World Championship conclude Sunday with the 10-game Pepsi PBA Scorpion Championship presented by GoBowling.com round. After the Scorpion round, the top 49 players based on 40 games in the four animal pattern stages will bowl another five games on each of the four animal patterns Monday and Tuesday.

The 60-game pinfall totals will determine the five players who will compete for the PBA World Championship on Sunday, Nov. 19 (live streamed on ESPN3, taped for delayed telecast on ESPN on Sunday, Jan. 31, at 3 p.m. EST).

Competition in the four animal pattern events will continue on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 15-16, with single-elimination match play rounds to reduce the top 16 qualifiers in each of those events to four players for match play-style finals. All match play rounds will be covered live on PBA’s Xtra Frame online bowling channel (visit xtraframe.tv for subscription information). All four animal pattern finals will be contested on Saturday, Nov. 18, live on ESPN3 and recorded for telecast on ESPN.

Here are the pairings for the first two animal pattern match play rounds:

PBA CHAMELEON CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY RENO TAHOE

(A part of the 2017-18 Go Bowling! PBA Tour)

National Bowling Stadium, Reno, Nev., Wednesday, Nov. 15, 11 a.m. PST

Round of 16 (best-of-five-game single-elimination match play)

Match 1 – Tom Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., vs. Matt Sanders, Evansville, Ind.

Match 2 – Adrian Ang Loong, Malaysia, vs. Yannaphon Larpapharat, Thailand.

Match 3 – Liz Johnson, Palatine, Ill., vs. Ryan Ciminelli, Cheektowaga, N.Y.

Match 4 – DJ Archer, Friendswood, Texas, vs. Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz.

Match 5 – Francois Lavoie, Canada, vs. Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash.

Match 6 – Zacharay Wilkins, Canada, vs. Anthony Pepe, Elmhurst, N.Y.

Match 7 – Glenn Pedersen, Norway, vs. Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas.

Match 8 – Jason Belmonte, Australia, vs. Jesper Svensson, Sweden.

Round of 8 (best-of-three-game single-elimination match play, 1:30 p.m.; four winners advance to Chameleon Championship finals on Saturday, Nov. 18, at noon)

Match 1 – Smallwood-Sanders winner vs. Loong-Larpapharat winner.

Match 2 – Johnson-Ciminelli 3 winner vs. Archer-Blanchard winner.

Match 3 – Lavoie-Kent winner vs. Wilkins-Pepe winner.

Match 4 – Pedersen-Malott winner vs. Belmonte-Svensson winner.

PBA SHARK CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY XTRA FRAME

(A part of the 2017-18 Go Bowling! PBA Tour)

National Bowling Stadium, Reno, Nev., Wednesday, Nov. 15, 3:30 p.m. PST

Round of 16 (best-of-five-game single-elimination match play)

Match 1 – Shota Kawazoe, Japan, vs. Pascal Winternheimer, Germany.

Match 2 – Charlie Brown Jr., Grandville, Mich., vs. DJ Archer, Friendswood, Texas.

Match 3 – Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., vs. Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C.

Match 4 – Brad Angelo, Lockport, N.Y., vs. Thomas Larsen, Denmark.

Match 5 – Tom Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., vs. Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill.

Match 6 – Richie Teece, England, vs. Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas.

Match 7 – Chris Arcaro, Carolina Beach, N.C., vs. Jesper Svensson, Sweden.

Match 8 – Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., vs. Glenn Pedersen, Norway.

Round of 8 (best-of-three-game single-elimination match play; four winners advance to Shark finals on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 2:30 p.m.)

Match 1 – Kawazoe-Winternheimer winner vs. Brown-Archer winner.

Match 2 – Daugherty-Troup winner vs. Angelo-Larsen winner.

Match 3 – Smallwood-Kruml winner vs. Teece-Simonsen winner.

Match 4 – Arcaro-Svensson winner vs. Kent-Pedersen winner.

FINLAND’S PYRY PUHARINEN IS WSOB IX’S YOUNGEST PLAYER

Finland’s Pyry Puharinen, a lanky two-hander, is the youngest player in WSOB IX at age 15, matching the age Trey Ford of Bartlesville, Okla., made his WSOB debut two years ago. Ford, also a two-handed player, is the second youngest player in the 2017 field at the ripe old age of 17.

NEXT ON XTRA FRAME: SCORPION SHOWS, WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP CASHERS’ ROUND

The 2017-18 Go Bowling! PBA Tour rolls on in Reno and Xtra Frame’s extensive coverage of the GEICO PBA World Series of Bowling IX, presented by Eldorado Resorts Reno Properties, concludes its animal pattern coverage Sunday before moving into the pre- and post-round coverage of the PBA World Championship cashers’ round Monday and Tuesday. Here’s the projected schedule heading into the start of the new week. All times are Pacific:

Sunday – Pepsi PBA Scorpion Championship presented by GoBowling.com five-game qualifying squads, 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Monday – PBA World Championship cashers’ round, Chameleon 39 round (five games), 1 p.m.; Shark 45 round (five games), 5 p.m.

Tuesday – PBA World Championship cashers’ round, Cheetah 33 round (five games), 1 p.m.; Scorpion 42 round (five games), 5 p.m.

Xtra Frame subscriptions are available in a variety of packages: three-day ($3.99), 30-day ($7.99) and Xtra Frame Season Ticket (a full-year’s coverage at an average cost of $1.25 per week) subscriptions are available by visiting “xtraframe.tv” and clicking on the “subscribe now” link. As a reminder, new monthly or Season Ticket subscribers also are automatically entered into monthly sweepstakes where they have chances to win a new high-performance bowling ball from Brunswick, DV8 or MOTIV.