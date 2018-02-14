Marshall Kent Charges to Lead in Go Bowling! PBA 60th Anniversary Classic

INDIANAPOLIS (Feb. 14, 2018) – Thanks to a big finish, Marshall Kent of Yakima, Wash., overtook 20-something left-handers Matt Sanders of Indianapolis and Jakob Butturff of Tempe, Ariz., to grab the second round lead in the Go Bowling! PBA 60th Anniversary Classic Wednesday at Woodland Bowl.

Kent, a 25-year-old four-time Professional Bowlers Association titlist and the tour’s 2014 rookie of the year, fired games of 215, 244, 268, 202, 227, 266 and a 256 in his closing game to finish the second round with a 1,946 pinfall total and a 16-game total of 3.891 pins. He overtook Sanders, the early leader, and Butturff, who wound up tied with Sanders, four pins behind Kent.

“I got to play the way I really like to play,” Kent said. “Stand left, throw right, crank it up and watch it float back to the pocket. It worked well tonight.”

Sanders, the 2017 PBA Rookie of the Year, was feeling under the weather, but he didn’t bowl like it earlier in the day when he rolled into the early lead. The 24-year-old left-hander rolled games of 204, 222, 258, 278, 237, 279, 278 and 216 to finish with a 16-game total of 3,887 pins. Butturff, 23, momentarily held the lead before closing with a 194 game to fall back into a tie for second.

Those three and 34 others advanced to Thursday morning’s cashers round, remaining in contention for Sunday’s five-player stepladder finals.

Sanders, a former NAIA All-American with Marian University, started slowly, but got hot in an event that has special meaning. An Evansville native, he recently relocated to Indianapolis.

“It would really mean a lot to win a title in my home state,” Sanders said, “but I have to make it to the stepladder finals first.”

Sanders won his first PBA Tour title in the Xtra Frame Billy Hardwick Memorial Open in Memphis last June. He also finished fifth in the end-of-2017-season PBA World Championship and finished sixth in last week’s PBA Tournament of Champions, missing the ESPN finals by 10 pins. Butturff also owns two titles, both won in 2016.

In addition to Sanders, fellow Hoosiers Ronnie Russell of Marion (10th place) and EJ Tackett of Huntington (29th) were among the players who remain in contention.

The Go Bowling! PBA 60th Anniversary Classic is a special tournament at the heart of a week dedicated to the organization’s birth in 1958 and 60 years of competition since then. Included in the season-long celebration will be the unveiling of the PBA’s 60 Most Memorable Moments, the PBA 60th Anniversary Celebration dinner and hall of fame induction ceremonies Saturday, and Sunday’s live 1 p.m. ESPN finals of the 60th Anniversary Classic.

Based on 16-game qualifying totals, the top 37 players out of the starting field of 148 now advance to an eight-game cashers round Thursday at 9 a.m. After 24 qualifying games, the top 24 will bowl eight-game head-to-head match play rounds Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

All preliminary rounds, plus the annual PBA League Draft on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and the PBA 60th Anniversary Celebration Dinner Saturday at 6:30 p.m., will be live streamed on PBA’s online bowling channel, Xtra Frame. To sign up, visit xtraframe.tv.

GO BOWLING! PBA 60TH ANNIVERSARY CLASSIC

Woodland Bowl, Indianapolis, Feb. 14

SECOND ROUND STANDINGS (after 16 games, top 37 advance to the cashers round at 9 a.m. Thursday)

1, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 3,891

2, (tie) Matt Sanders, Indianapolis, and Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 3,887.

4, Kristopher Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 3,798.

5, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 3,751.

6, Osku Palermaa, Finland, 3,746.

7, AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa, 3,727.

8, Keven Williams, Springfield, Mo., 3,722.

9, Bill O'Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 3,716.

10, Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 3,697.

11, Anthony Pepe, Elmhurst, N.Y., 3,694.

12, DJ Archer, Friendswood, Texas, 3,684.

13, Richie Teece, England, 3,665.

14, Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 3,654.

15, Brandon Novak, Chillicothe, Ohio, 3,636.

16, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 3,634.

17, Tom Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., 3,628.

18, Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 3,622.

19, Brian Robinson, Morgantown, W. Va., 3,615.

20, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 3,607.

21, Gary Faulkner Jr., Memphis, Tenn., 3,600.

22, Arturo Quintero, Mexico, 3,598.

23, Charlie Brown Jr, Grandville, Mich., 3,597.

24, Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 3,596.

25, Andres Gomez, Colombia, 3,594.

26, Gabriel Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 3,589.

27, Dom Barrett, England, 3,586.

28, Darren Tang, San Francisco, 3,585.

29, EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 3,584.

30, Graham Fach, Canada, 3,577.

31, Patrick Girard, Canada, 3,573.

32, (tie) Andrew Cain, Phoenix, and Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 3,568.

34, Tannya Roumimper, Indonesia, 3,567.

35, Brad Miller, Maryland Heights, Mo., 3,563.

36, Richard McCormick, Cincinnati, Ohio, 3,560.

37, Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 3,557.

Did not advance

38, Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 3,552.

39, (tie) Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., and Tim Foy Jr., Seaford, Del., 3,550.

41, Cristian Azcona, Puerto Rico, 3,544.

42, (tie) Jason Belmonte, Australia, and Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla., 3,539.

44, Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 3,525.

45, Yannaphon Larpapharat, Thailand, 3,524.

46, Mitch Hupe, Towanda, Kan., 3,517.

47, Jean Perez, Puerto Rico, 3,516.

48, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 3,514.

49, Matt O'Grady, Rahway, N.J., 3,505.

50, Scott Newell, Deland, Fla., 3,502.

51, Tom Hess, Urbandale, Iowa, 3,500.

52, Francois Lavoie, Canada, 3,491.

53, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., 3,484.

54, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 3,483.

55, Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan., 3,482.

56, (tie) Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, and Greg Ostrander, Freehold, N.J., 3,481.

58, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 3,479.

59, Stuart Williams, England, 3,476.

60, (tie) Michael Tang, San Francisco, and Ryan Ciminelli, Clarence, N.Y., 3,465.

62, Kyle Sherman, O'Fallon, Mo., 3,463.

63, Francois Louw, South Africa, 3,458.

64, Brad Angelo, Lockport, N.Y., 3,445.

65, Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., 3,443.

66, Cameron Weier, Tacoma, Wash., 3,436.

67, Mike Edwards, Tulsa, Okla., 3,433.

68, John Furey, Freehold, N.J., 3,430.

69, Connor Pickford, Charlotte, N.C., 3,426.

70, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 3,421.

71, Nicholas Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 3,420.

72, (tie) Mitch Beasley, Clarksville, Tenn., and Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., 3,419.

74, Zulmazran Zulkifli, Malaysia, 3,418.

75, Jeff Evans, Supply, N.C., 3,414.

76, Kyle Bigelow, Troy, Ohio, 3,412.

77, Aaron Lorincz, Center Line, Mich., 3,408.

78, Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., 3,406.

79, Trey Ford III, Bartlesville, Okla., 3,397.

80, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 3,393.

81, Chris Arcaro, Carolina Beach, N.C., 3,391.

82, Rhino Page, Orlando, 3,379.

83, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 3,377.

84, Tyler Wilds, Three Rivers, Mich., 3,376.

85, Sam Cooley, Australia, 3,366.

86, Joe Paluszek, Bensalem, Pa., 3,355.

87, (tie) Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., and Dino Castillo, Highland Village, Texas, 3,353.

89, (tie) Andrew Klingler, Grand Rapids, Mich., and Kyle Cook, Centerville, Ohio, 3,346.

91, Carleton Chambers, Detroit, 3,345.

92, Ray Teece, England, 3,339.

93, Ryan Graywacz, Canastota, N.Y., 3,335.

94, Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y., 3,316.

95, Kim Bolleby, Thailand, 3,315.

96, Napatra Buspanikonkul, Thailand, 3,314.

97, Beau Peterson, Newton, Kan., 3,313.

98, Matt Kuba, Chicago Ridge, Ill., 3,312.

99, Kristian Sieradzki, Seminole, Fla., 3,311.

100, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 3,306.

101, Matthew Ogle, Louisville, Ky., 3,300.

102, Kyle King, Glendale, Ariz., 3,293.

103, Patrick Dombrowski, Parma, Ohio, 3,287.

104, Sean Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 3,282.

105, Zachery Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 3,277.

106, Markus Jansson, Sweden, 3,274.

107, David Krol, Nixa, Mo., 3,268.

108, Daniel Fransson, Sweden, 3,267.

109, Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, 3,266.

110, Steven Arehart, Chesapeake, Va., 3,261.

111, Dwight Adams, Greensboro, N.C., 3,259.

112, Diana Zavjalova, Latvia, 3,258.

112, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3,258.

114, Zacharay Wilkins, Canada, 3,256.

115, Myles Duty, Modesto, Calif., 3,235.

116, Johnny Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 3,226.

117, Jason Zook, Tampa, Fla., 3,221.

118, Jason Britain, Springfield, Mo., 3,215.

119, Christopher Sloan, Ireland, 3,214.

120, Pontus Andersson, Sweden, 3,202.

121, Christopher O'Neil, Decatur, Ill., 3,199.

122, Marco Moretti, Costa Rica, 3,191.

123, Russ Oviatt, Chandler, Ariz., 3,184.

124, Brian LeClair, Albany, N.Y., 3,178.

125, Kristian Rogers, Salisbury, N.C., 3,168.

126, Ildemaro Ruiz, Venezuela, 3,162.

127, Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., 3,153.

128, Noel Vega, Noblesville, Ind., 3,146.

129, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 3,136.

130, Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev., 3,118.

131, Steve Walls, Jr., Canada, 3,098.

132, Chris Hartung, Goshen, Ind., 3,090.

133, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 3,052.

134, Justin Wyman, Fairport, N.Y., 3,023.

135, (tie) Timothy Regan, East Northport, N.Y., and William Tarpein, McDonough, Ga., 3,010.

137, Tony Gilbert, Indianapolis, 3,007.

138, Kenneth Galitsky, Plainfield, Ind., 2,891.

139, James Johnson, Waynesville, Mo., 2,880.

140, Jackson Getting, Portsmouth, N.H., 2,879.

141, Carmen Salvino, Schaumburg, Ill., 2,854.

142, Greg Lair, Indianapolis, Ind., 2,831.

143, Patrick Norred, LaPorte, Ind., 2,813.

144, Sandra Gongora, Mexico, 2,771.

145, Matthew Ward, Fort Mohave, Ariz., 2,612.

146, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 3,044.

147, Tristan Butler, Fort Wayne, Ind., 1,733.

148, JR Raymond, Clinton Twp., Mich., 1,631.

300 Games: Russ Oviatt, Richard McCormick.