Mark Williams Goes 5-1 in Match Play to Lead PBA60 Dick Weber Championship

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Aug. 8, 2019) – Seven-time Go Bowling! PBA Tour and three-time PBA50 Tour titlist Mark Williams of Beaumont, Texas, compiled a 5-1 match play record and averaged 230 for two rounds to take the lead in the PBA60 Dick Weber Championship presented by DeHayes Insurance Group and 900 Global Thursday at Pro Bowl West.

Williams, fifth after Wednesday’s first round and eventually taking top qualifier honors after the second round earlier Thursday, finished the day with a 4,698 20-game pinfall total including 30 bonus pins for each win in match play.

“I got off to a great start in the first round but then had three 190 games to the end the round which was pretty discouraging,” said the PBA Hall of Famer who owns two PBA Tournament of Champions titles. “The majority of the guys have been playing the outside even when the lane (condition) breaks down but I wasn’t able to do that. I started outside but it became evident that as soon as the lanes broke down, I had to have a ball with a strong surface and had to moved inside to about fourth arrow.”

After leading the first round, defending champion Ron Mohr found the going much tougher Thursday dropping to as low as 11th but then recovered to finish the day in seventh with a 2-4 record and 4,444 pinfall. The four-time and reigning PBA60 Player of the Year, who is a native of Fort Wayne, is on a string of six consecutive top-five PBA50/60 finishes including a win in the recent PBA50 David Small’s Championship Lanes Classic.

The next three players in the standings also benefited from 5-1 records in match play. Rick Minier of Houston finished the day in second with 4,605, followed by Emilio Mora, Defiance, Ohio, 4,513, and two-time PBA50 Dick Weber Sportsmanship Award winner Chris Keane, Cape Coral, Florida, 4,487. Rounding out the top five was Sammy Ventura of Syracuse, New York (3-3), 4,479.

PBA60 David Small’s JAX 60 National Championship winner Brian Voss made a big surge coming all the way from 51st after the first round to ninth with a 4,436 pinfall heading into Friday morning’s second match play round. The Hall of Famer had a 4-2 record in the first match play round.

The 32-player match play field returns for the second match play round Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET which will determine the top five for the stepladder finals at noon.

PBA60 DICK WEBER CHAMPIONSHIP

Presented by DeHayes Insurance Group and 900 Global

Pro Bowl West, Fort Wayne, Ind., Thursday

THIRD ROUND RESULTS (after 20 games. Includes match play record and total pinfall including match play bonus pins. All 32 players advance to Friday morning’s second match play round)

1, Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas, 5-1, 4,698.

2, Rick Minier, Houston, 5-1, 4,605.

3, Emilio Mora, Defiance, Ohio, 5-1, 4,513.

4, Chris Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 5-1, 4,487.

5, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 3-3, 4,479.

6, Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 5-1, 4,462.

7, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 2-4, 4,444.

8, David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., 2-4, 4,440.

9, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 4-2, 4,436.

10, Bill Henson, Westerville, Ohio, 4-2, 4,415.

11, Bob Caruso, Dayton, N.J., 5-1, 4,413.

12, Jerry Sikora, Lake Havasu, Ariz., 3-3, 4,402.

13, Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 4-2, 4,401.

14, Toby Contreras, Lee's Summit, Mo., 3-3, 4,400.

15, n-William Essman, Angola, Ind., 3-3, 4,352.

16, Jeff Bellinger, Columbia, S.C., 3-3, 4,319.

17, Mike Mineman, St Louis, 4-2, 4,309.

18, n-Leroy Johnson, Chicago, 4-2, 4,301.

19, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 1-5, 4,293.

20, Gene Bruihl, Petaluma, Calif., 3-3, 4,282.

21, Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 2-4, 4,268.

22, Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 3-3, 4,265.

23, James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 4-2, 4,229.

24, Mitchell Vernon, Olympia, Wash., 1-5, 4,226.

25, Tommy Kress, Rochester, N.Y., 3-3, 4,219.

26, Charlie Tapp, Kalamazoo, Mich., 2-4, 4,214.

27, Dale Csuhta, Wadsworth, Ohio, 1-5, 4,211.

28, Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 2-4, 4,186.

29, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 1-5, 4,180.

30, John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 1-5, 4,161.

31, Conn Casey, Canada, 1-5, 4,143.

32, n-Jerome Woodfork, Rockford, Ill., 2-4, 4,067.

SECOND ROUND RESULTS (after 14 games. Top 32 advance to first match play round)

1, Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas, 3,188.

2, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3,176.

3, Rick Minier, Houston, 3,164.

4, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 3,154.

5, David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., 3,113.

6, Toby Contreras, Lee's Summit, Mo., 3,079.

7, Emilio Mora Sr., Defiance, Ohio, 3,070.

8, Mitchell Vernon, Olympia, Wash., 3,068.

9, Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 3,067.

10, Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 3,064.

11, Bill Henson, Westerville, Ohio, 3,024.

12, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 3,017.

13, n-William Essman, Angola, Ind., 3,013.

14, (tie) Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., and Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 3,005.

17, Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 2,996.

18, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 2,995.

19, Jeff Bellinger, Columbia, S.C., 2,980.

20, Charlie Tapp, Kalamazoo, Mich., 2,972.

21, Mike Mineman, St Louis, 2,964.

22, Jerry Sikora, Lake Havasu, Ariz., 2,961.

23, Bob Caruso, Dayton, N.J., 2,956.

24, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 2,953.

25, Gene Bruihl, Petaluma, Calif., 2,945.

26, (tie) Dale Csuhta, Wadsworth, Ohio, and n-Leroy Johnson, Chicago, 2,935.

28, Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 2,931.

29, Tommy Kress, Rochester, N.Y., 2,929.

30, n-Jerome Woodfork, Rockford, Ill., 2,923.

31, James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 2,914.

32, Conn Casey, Canada, 2,899.

Did not advance:

33, n-Timothy Kauble, Marion, Ohio, 2,897.

34, Tom Baker, King, N.C., 2,892.

35, n-George Phillips, Centreville, Mich., 2,887.

36, William Peters, Dayton, Ohio, 2,882.

37, Bill Neumann, Rensselaer, N.Y., 2,881.

38, n-Gary Kresse, Chandler, Ariz., 2,878.

39, Mike Hastings, Millsboro, Del., 2,876.

40, n-Earl Bell, Troy, Tenn., 2,865.

41, (tie) Jim Heintz, St. Charles, Mo., and Lance Lorfeld, University Place, Wash., 2,863.

43, John DiSantis, Wilmington, Del., 2,860.

44, Michael Tweed Sr., Camp Hill, Pa., 2,854.

45, Marc Lineberry, Camanche, Iowa, 2,852.

46, Mark Everette, Aliquippa, Pa., 2,851.

47, Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., 2,849.

48, Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 2,842.

49, Richard Hunt, Valparaiso, Ind., 2,838.

50, Mike Moore, Marietta, Ohio, 2,833.

51, Joe Salvemini, Colorado Springs, Colo., 2,831.

52, Greg McMahan, Dandridge, Tenn., 2,827.

53, Lyle Zikes, Arlington Heights, Ill., 2,826.

54, Johnny Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 2,820.

55, Julius Mickel, Omaha, Neb., 2,815.

56, Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 2,813.

57, Dave Bernhardt, Romeo, Mich., 2,810.

58, Gary Reh, Fort Mohave, Ariz., 2,809.

59, Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., 2,800.

60, Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 2,796.

61, Jim Dilyard, Burbank, Ohio, 2,783.

62, Bill Sell, Menasha, Wis., 2,782.

63, (tie) Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., and Dave Flemming, Fairborn, Ohio, 2,778.

65, Kurt Gengelbach, Lewisville, Texas, 2,766.

66, Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 2,757.

67, n-Dick Selgo, Archbold, Ohio, 2,754.

68, n-Peter Minaudo, Chesterfield, Mich., 2,749.

69, Michael Lucente, Warren, Mich., 2,745.

70, Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 2,743.

71, Chuck Richardson, The Villages, Fla., 2,741.

72, Jim Price, Harrrisburg, N.C., 2,732.

73, Greg Scheetz, Scottsdale, Ariz., 2,727.

74, Steve Bova, Massapequa, N.Y., 2,712.

75, n-Andrew Bizub, Huber Heights, Ohio, 2,711.

76, Tom Howison, Chillicothe, Ohio, 2,695.

77, Ron Boroff, Mansfield, Texas, 2,693.

78, Charlie Tomey, Spartanburg, S.C., 2,687.

79, n-Barry Gilitiuk, Mesa, Ariz., 2,668.

80, Don Lane, San Francisco, 2,667.

81, Pete Bryan, Laurel, Del., 2,656.

82, Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 2,638.

83, Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., 2,627.

84, n-Mike Haggerty, Montrose, Mich., 2,605.

85, Dave Dunphy, Canada, 2,582.

86, Larry Graybeal, Elizabethton, Tenn., 2,581.

87, Dale Holgate, Peninsula, Ohio, 2,579.

88, n-Jay Young, Pemberville, Ohio, 2,578.

89, Ken Waters, Kingsport, Tenn., 2,577.

90, Michael Chrzanowski, Shepherd, Mich., 2,566.

91, Glen Nakagawa, Highland Village, Texas, 2,547.

92, n-Roland Wright, Christianburg, Va., 2,520.

93, Dennis Lane, Kingsport, Tenn., 2,517.

94, Ron Glick, Morganville, N.J., 2,454.

95, Lucien Casagrande, Canada, 2,449.

96, James Souder, Greeneville, Tenn., 2,366.

97, Bob Chamberlain, The Villages, Fla., 1,367.

98, n-Mostafa Nejatbakhsh, Canada, 1,263.

300 game – Tom Carter

n – indicates non-PBA member