Mark Roth to Attend PBA League Elias Cup Finals to Present MVP Award

PBA superstar Mark Roth, who is continuing his rehabilitation after a recent cardiac setback, has announced he is planning to attend the PBA League Elias Cup finals at Bayside Bowl in Portland, Maine, July 15-18, to present the Mark Roth Most Valuable Player Award to the PBAL’s most outstanding competitor.

PBA League quarterfinal, semifinal and final round matches, will be televised live on FS1 over three nights. Veteran PBA announcer Dave LaMont will team up with color analyst Randy Pedersen and sideline reporter Kimberly Pressler to call the action in four two-hour telecasts on Tuesday, July 16 at 7 and 9 p.m. EDT; 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, and 9 p.m. Thursday, July 18.

Teams will be seeded for Tuesday’s quarterfinal round matches based upon an eight-game Baker format team event at 10 a.m. EDT on Monday that will be covered by Facebook LIVE, free to fans on PBA’s Facebook page.

A limited number of tickets to attend the PBA League sessions are available at: https://www.baysidebowl.com/products/pba-elias-cup-tournament-tickets-1-ep9j2-7gtmx.