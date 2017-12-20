Malott’s Defense of ‘King of Bowling’ Crown to Kick off Tournament of Champions Week

Reigning King of Bowling Wes Malott will defend his title for the third time in another special Xtra Frame pay-for-view showdown that will take place at AMF Riviera Lanes in Fairlawn, Ohio, prior to the start of the PBA Tournament of Champions. Fans will again be invited to vote to select his opponent.

Xtra Frame, PBA’s online bowling channel, will stream the best-of-three-game exhibition event live at 6:30 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Voting will take place in two parts. From Jan. 15-19, fans will be invited to vote on pba.com for four players from a list of former Tournament of Champions winners who are entered in this year’s event. The top four vote-getters will then advance to a ballot where fans can vote for one player on either pba.com or Twitter from Jan. 22-26. The player receiving the most votes will challenge Malott for the title.

Fans can purchase a one-time subscription to watch the event for $2.99 beginning by visiting www.xtraframe.tv.

Malott won the original King of Bowling in 2009 in Lake Worth, Fla. and successfully defended his title when the event was revived after an eight-year absence in April in Portland, Maine. Malott, 40 years old and a 10-time, Hall of Fame-eligible PBA competitor when the special event was revived in Maine, rolled games of 238, 256 and 227 for a 721 three-game total pinfall series and a convincing victory over 2016 PBA Player of the Year EJ Tackett of Huntington, Ind., and Jason Belmonte of Australia, who recorded 664 and 640 series, respectively.

In the second edition of the renewal in Shawnee, Okla., in June, Malott faced Tommy Jones of Simpsonville, S.C., who had been selected by PBA fans, in a best-of-three-game match. Jones won first match, 278-200, but Malott rallied to win the next two games, 258-238 and 212-204, to retain his crown.

