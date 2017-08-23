Main Event Centers to Serve as Collection Points for ‘Harvey’ Relief

Main Event Entertainment, which owns and operates five centers in and around Houston, has mobilized its other 33 centers to collect supplies essential to the Hurricane Harvey recovery effort.

Through Monday, Sept. 4, the 33 Main Event Centers outside the affected areas will serve as collection points for non-monetary donations. Relief agencies have specifically requested the following supplies:

  • Socks
  • Pillows, pillow cases, sheets and blankets
  • Towels and wash cloths

New, unopened items are requested. All items will be collected and delivered to a leading relief agency in each market, including the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army and Trusted World.

“Hurricane Harvey has affected hundreds of our Main Event team members and a countless number of our guests, so we are trying to do as much as possible to help them in their time of need,” said Becky Johnson, Chief Marketing & Sales Officer of Main Event Entertainment.

“Every donation matters, no matter the size. So please swing by your nearest Main Event center over Labor Day weekend and help us provide meaningful support to the victims of this horrific storm.”

For the location nearest you, visit mainevent.com.

