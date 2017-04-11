Luby Publishing Earns Five Awards in Annual IBMA Writing Competition

Bowlers Journal International and its sister publication, Bowling Center Management, earned a combined five awards in the annual International Bowling Media Association Writing Competition, while International Bowling Industry magazine claimed three awards. Other winners in the three “professional” categories included the 11th Frame blog (Jeff Richgels), and Bowling Digital (Lucas Wiseman).

Longtime BJI contributor Dennis Bergendorf’s “Vintage Form” (September 2016), a piece covering a fiery Pete Weber’s win at the 2016 PBA50 South Shore Open, tied for the win in the “Professional News Story” category with IBI’s Pamela Thompson for her April 2016 story, “Ideas to Spare.”

In the same category, BJI Editor Gianmarc Manzione won Honorable Mention for his August 2016 story on Clara Guerrero’s PWBA Players Championship win, “Long Time Coming.” Thompson also won Honorable Mention for her November 2016 story, “Circle of Life.”

Manzione won the “Professional Feature Story” category for his look back at hall of famer Johnny Petraglia’s service in Vietnam, while Honorable Mention in that category went to Barry Sparks for his BCM story on new bowling-center cuisine, “Transforming for the Future.” BCM Editor Bob Johnson earned an Honorable Mention for his June 2016 story, “Profitable in Pink,” on BCM Proprietor of the Year Jim Chambers.

Wiseman won the “Professional Editorial” category for his July 2016 Bowling Digital column, “Should Svensson, Simonsen and Low be Allowed to Compete in the World Youth?” Runner-up was Richgels for his September 2016 blog post, “Can A ‘Realistic Pessimist’ Have Hope for the PBA?” Thompson’s November 2016 editorial, “Toys for Tots,” won Honorable Mention.

Winners in the non-professional categories included Kevin Hong, Frank Weilers and Josh Hyde. This year’s competition drew its greatest number of entries in a decade (65) and featured anonymous judging by one writing instructor, one USBC Hall of Famer and one IBMA Hall of Famer.

Winning articles can be read on IBMA’s website here: http://www.bowlingmedia.org/Awards