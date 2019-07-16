Live TV Finals Highlight 2020 PWBA Tour Schedule

ARLINGTON, Texas – A Junior Gold Championships collaboration, a trip to the Pacific Northwest and a stop at the longtime home of pro women’s bowling highlight the 2020 Professional Women’s Bowling Association (PWBA) Tour schedule.

The future of the sport will be on hand in Las Vegas in 2020 when the live televised finals of the PWBA Las Vegas Open will be conducted as part of the Junior Gold Opening Ceremony at The Orleans Arena.

The Las Vegas Open will run July 8-12, with preliminary rounds conducted at Sam’s Town Hotel and Casino. The Orleans Arena is located inside The Orleans Hotel and Casino and seats approximately 9,000 spectators.

The 2020 PWBA Tour season will open April 23 when the PWBA Tour makes its second consecutive trip to Arizona for the PWBA Tucson Open at Lucky Strike Bowl. The tour then heads to Spokane, Washington, for the first time in PWBA history for the PWBA Spokane Open (April 30-May 2) at Lilac Lanes at Cedar Creek. The PWBA last visited Washington in 1986 for an event in Tacoma.

A familiar venue returns to the schedule as Steve Cook’s Fireside Lanes in Sacramento, California, will host the PWBA Sacramento Open (May 7-9), followed by the season’s first major, the United States Bowling Congress Queens. The Queens will be in Las Vegas for the first time since 2016, with the South Point Bowling Plaza serving as the venue for the May 13-19 event.

The Midwest swing of the 2020 PWBA Tour schedule begins in Parma Heights, Ohio, where Yorktown Lanes will host the PWBA Greater Cleveland Open (May 28-30) for the second consecutive year.

The tour then returns to its historical roots in Rockford, Illinois, where the PWBA was headquartered through 2003. Cherry Bowl will host a PWBA event for the first time in 16 years when the PWBA Rockford Open is held June 4-6.

The PWBA Tour makes its first visit to Longview, Texas, for the PWBA East Texas Open (June 11-13) at Oil Bowl with the U.S. Women’s Open, the second major of the season, to follow June 23-30 at USA Bowl in Dallas.

Following the PWBA Las Vegas Open in July, the PBA/PWBA Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles once again returns to Copperfield Bowl in Houston on July 23-26. The event is operated by 2019 PWBA Hall of Fame inductee Donna Conners and 1987 U.S. Women’s Open champion Carol Norman.

The final leg of the 2020 PWBA Tour will commence with the return of the PWBA Greater Columbus Open on Aug. 6-8 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl in Columbus, Ohio, followed by the PWBA Tennessee Open (Aug. 13-15) at Pinnacle Family Entertainment Center in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Seminole Lanes in Seminole, Florida, will play host to the season’s third major, the PWBA Players Championship, on Aug. 19-22.

The 2020 PWBA Tour season will conclude with the PWBA Tour Championship, which brings together the top 16 players from the season. The dates and site for the event will be announced later.

2020 PWBA TOUR SCHEDULE

With dates, event, center and location:

April 23-25 – PWBA Tucson Open, Lucky Strike Bowl, Tucson, Ariz.

April 30-May 2 – PWBA Spokane Open, Lilac Lanes At Cedar Creek, Spokane, Wash.

May 7-9 – PWBA Sacramento Open, Steve Cook’s Fireside Lanes, Sacramento, Calif.

May 13-19 – USBC Queens, South Point Bowling Plaza, Las Vegas

May 28-30 – PWBA Greater Cleveland Open, Yorktown Lanes, Parma Heights, Ohio

June 4-6 – PWBA Rockford Open, The Cherry Bowl, Rockford, Ill.

June 11-13 – PWBA East Texas Open, Oil Bowl, Longview, Texas

June 23-30 – U.S. Women’s Open, USA Bowl, Dallas

July 8-12 – PWBA Las Vegas Open, Sam’s Town/The Orleans Arena, Las Vegas

July 23-26 – PBA/PWBA Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles, Copperfield Bowl, Houston

Aug. 6-8 – PWBA Greater Columbus Open, Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl, Columbus, Ohio

Aug. 13-15 – PWBA Tennessee Open, Pinnacle Family Entertainment Center, Clarksville, Tenn.

Aug. 19-22 – PWBA Players Championship, Seminole Lanes, Seminole, Fla.

TBD – PWBA Tour Championship