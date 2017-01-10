Live Coverage of DHC PBA Japan Invitational Set for Jan. 11-13

PBA’s exclusive live coverage of the DHC PBA Japan Invitational is set for Wednesday-Friday, Jan. 11-13, on Xtra Frame from Bentencho Grandbowl in Osaka, Japan, where a $40,000 first prize and a PBA Tour title will be up for grabs.

The field of 16 international players will include Sean Rash, Jason Belmonte, E.J. Tackett, Tom Daugherty, Wes Malott, Jesper Svensson, Josh Blanchard, Rhino Page and Kristopher Prather (who qualified during the PBA Fall Swing in Detroit) and Jason Sterner, replacing Francois Lavoie who is unable to participate. Likewise, Danielle McEwan will replace top women’s qualifier Rocio Restrepo, who has a scheduling conflict.

PBA Hall of Famer Amleto Monacelli will return as defending champion and title sponsor DHC has selected Dom Barrett, Tommy Jones and Chris Barnes as its special invitees. Jones won the inaugural DHC Japan tournament in 2013 and Barnes won the 2015 title. Six-time Korea PBA titlist Choi Won Young will represent Korea. The international field will be joined by 16 Japanese players in a 32-player, round-robin tournament leading to the stepladder finals on Friday, Jan. 13 (in the U.S.)

PBA’s Xtra Frame live coverage by Phil Brylow and Jef Goodger will include match play rounds one and two at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday, Jan. 11, and 2 a.m. Thursday; match play rounds three and four at 9 p.m. EST on Thursday and 2 a.m. Friday; and the five-player stepladder finals at 10:20 p.m. Friday.

In addition, each XF segment will be added to the Xtra Frame “What’s New” section within approximately an hour of the live stream coverage, and permanently added to the XF archives shortly thereafter, for fans who prefer a more convenient time to watch.

Xtra Frame subscriptions are available in a variety of packages: three-day ($3.99), 30-day ($7.99) and Xtra Frame Season Ticket (a full-year’s coverage at an average cost of $1.25 per week). Subscriptions are available by visiting “xtraframe.tv” and clicking on the “subscribe now” link. New monthly or Season Ticket subscribers are automatically entered into PBA’s monthly sweepstakes where they have chances to win a new high-performance bowling ball from Brunswick, DV8 or MOTIV.

