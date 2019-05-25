Limited Tickets Available for $100K PBA Playoffs Finale

PBA fans still have a limited time to join the most enthusiastic fans in bowling for the final rounds of the inaugural PBA Playoffs at colorful Bayside Bowl in historic Portland Maine Saturday and Sunday, June 1 and 2.

A limited number of lane-side standing room only tickets are available for both the “final four” semifinal matches pitting dark horse Kris Prather of Plainfield, Ill., against 22-year-old two-hander Anthony Simonsen of Little Elm, Texas, followed by the “race to 2 points” match between the winners of Monday’s Round of 8 matches involving veterans Bill O’Neill of Langhorne, Pa., vs. Colombia’s Andres Gomez and Sean Rash of Montgomery, Ill., against Kyle Sherman of O’Fallon, Mo. The semifinal round gets underway at noon EDT on Saturday.

The winners will then return to duel for the $100,000 first prize in a “race to 2 points” finale Sunday at 12:30 p.m. Both rounds will air live on FOX.

To order tickets, visit https://www.pba.com/Tickets. Don’t wait. Both shows are expected to sell out.