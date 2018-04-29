Lennie Boresch Jr. Wins PBA50 National Championship for First Major And Fourth Career PBA50 Tour Title

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (April 28, 2018) – Throwing two pressured-filled strikes in the 10th frame of the title match, Lennie Boresch Jr. of Kenosha, Wis., beat PBA Hall of Famer Norm Duke of Clermont, Fla., in the championship match to win the PBA50 National Championship presented by Spanish Springs Lanes and Radical Saturday for his first PBA50 Tour major and fourth career title.

Boresch, a United States Bowling Congress Hall of Famer, defeated Duke 198-192 to also win his third title at Spanish Springs Lanes after winning the Sun Bowl In The Villages in 2017 and also in his 2012 rookie season.

“It’s something you dream about your whole life,” said the 56-year-old Boresch. “To win a major especially against a great player like Norm – it’s something special for sure. This is going to take a while to sink in.”

Both players struggled to find a shot in the title match but Boresch had an opportunity to win when Duke, the top qualifier for the finals who was trying for his fifth PBA50 Tour title, failed to strike on his first ball of the 10th frame. Boresch made a one board move to the right and increased his speed slightly for the first shot in the 10th frame on the right lane and it turned out to be the right adjustment.

“I was visualizing what I wanted to do but I can tell you I was a nervous wreck,” said Boresch. “Fortunately I was able to get the ball to the area of the lane I wanted and came through with two of the biggest shots of my life.

“Throughout my career I’ve been in a lot of pressure situations where I needed a strike or a double to win but this was at a whole different level,” he added.

Boresch, who qualified third for the finals, defeated PBA Hall of Famer and four-time PBA50 Tour titlist Parker Bohn III of Jackson, N.J., in the second stepladder match 248-221 to advance to the semi-final match.

In the semi-final match, Boresch beat 2018 PBA Hall of Fame inductee and two-time PBA50 Player of the Year Ron Mohr of Las Vegas, 242-232, to advance to the title match against Duke. Mohr was trying for his 10th PBA50 Tour title.

In the opening stepladder match, Bohn beat No. 5 qualifier PBA Hall of Famer Walter Ray Williams Jr. of Oxford, Fla., 257-221. Williams, who finished second in the season-opening PBA50 Lucas/Magazine Classic, was trying for his 12th PBA50 Tour title.

The next stop for the PBA50 Tour will be the PBA50 Mooresville Open presented by Columbia 300 April 29-May 2 at George Pappas’ Victory Lanes in Mooresville, N.C.

Fans can catch all the action on PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. Visit www.xtraframe.tv for subscription and schedule information.

PBA50 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Presented by Spanish Springs Lanes and Radical

Spanish Springs Lanes, The Villages, Fla., Saturday

Final Standings:

1, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., $10,000

2, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., $6,000

3, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, $4,500.

4, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., $3,500.

5, Walter Ray Williams Jr. Oxford, Fla., $3,000.

Stepladder Results:

Match One – Bohn def. Williams, 257-221.

Match Two – Boresch def. Bohn, 248-221.

Semi-final Match – Boresch def. Mohr, 242-232.

Championship Match – Boresch def. Duke, 198-192.

FIFTH ROUND (after 34 games. Includes match play record and pinfall total including bonus pins. Top five players advance to stepladder finals)

1, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 11-4-1, 8,313.

2, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 11-5, 8,158.

3, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 12-4, 8,115.

4, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 10-6, 8,021.

5, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 11-5, 7,992.

6, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 9-7, 7,990, $2,500.

7, ss-Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas, 11-5, 7,929, $2,200.

8, Rolando Sebelen, Dominican Republic, 8-8, 7,774, $1,900.

9, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 7-9, 7,713, $1,800.

10, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 9-7, 7,710, $1,750.

11, Bo Goergen, Sanford, Mich., 7-9, 7,685, $1,700.

12, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 10-6, 7,609, $1,650.

13, n-Dennis Rakauskas, Apopka, Fla., 8-8, 7,586, $1,625.

14, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 7-8-1, 7,560, $1,600.

15, ss-Sam Maccarone, Williamstown, N.J., 7-9, 7,539, $1,575.

16, George Gomez, Orlando, Fla., 4-12, 7,449, $1,550.

FOURTH ROUND (after 26 games. Top 16 players advance to second match play round)

1, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 6-1-1, 6,255.

2, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 7-1, 6,055.

3, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 5-3, 6,013.

4, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 5-3, 5,986.

5, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 5-3, 5,979.

6, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 6-2, 5,963.

7, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 4-4, 5,944.

8, Rolando Sebelen, Dominican Republic, 4-4, 5,900.

9, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 4-3-1, 5,821.

10, ss-Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas, 4-4, 5,811.

11, Bo Goergen, Sanford, Mich., 4-4, 5,803.

12, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 6-2, 5,778.

13, n-Dennis Rakauskas, Apopka, Fla., 5-3, 5,768.

14, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 5-3, 5,767.

15, George Gomez, Orlando, Fla., 3-5, 5,758.

16, ss-Sam Maccarone, Williamstown, N.J., 5-3, 5,742.

Did not advance

17, John Conroy, Mahopac, N.Y., 4-4, 5,729, $1,450.

18, Dave Sill, Titusville, Fla., 3-5, 5,717, $1,440.

19, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 2-6, 5,716, $1,430.

20, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 5-3, 5,712, $1,420.

21, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 5-3, 5,710, $1,410.

22, Joe Scarborough, Charlotte, N.C., 3-5, 5,660, $1,400.

23, ss-Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 4-3-1, 5,597, $1,385.

23, Eddie Graham, Kettering, Ohio, 2-5-1, 5,597, $1,385.

25, Don Breeden, Clive, Iowa, 3-5, 5,575, $1,370.

26, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 3-5, 5,563, $1,360.

27, ss-Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 1-7, 5,526, $1,350.

28, Doug Becker, Clermont, Fla., 4-4, 5,521, $1,340.

29, ss-Bob Kelly, Dayton, Ohio, 2-6, 5,505, $1,330.

30, Ricky Schissler, Brighton, Colo., 2-6, 5,459, $1,320.

31, n-Rich Garner, Hudson, Fla., 2-6, 5,435, $1,310.

32, Johnny Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 3-5, 5,395, $1,300.

n-non-member

ss-PBA 60 player ages 60 and over