Lennie Boresch Jr. Goes Wire-to-Wire to WinPBA50 UnitedHealthcare Sun Bowl In the Villages

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – In a wire-to-wire victory, Lennie Boresch Jr. of Kenosha, Wis., won the PBA50 UnitedHealthcare Sun Bowl In The Villages presented by Radical Tuesday for his third career PBA50 Tour title.

Boresch, who led all four rounds in qualifying and match play to enter the stepladder finals as the top qualifier, defeated Bob Learn Jr. of Erie, Pa., 264-213, in the title match at Spanish Springs Lanes.

“It’s a relief because even though I’ve been bowling pretty well you really never know when the opportunity will come again,” said Boresch, who averaged 245 for the tournament. “I just focused and stayed with what got me here.”

Boresch, who won the 2012 Sun Bowl In the Villages in his PBA50 Tour debut, started with a strike and spare in the title match and then threw eight consecutive strikes to clinch the win. Learn, a three-time PBA50 Tour and five-time PBA Tour titlist, opened in the first frame and couldn’t keep pace with Boresch for the rest of the match.

Learn, who qualified fifth for the finals, dominated the first three stepladder matches winning the opening match by beating Darin Hays of Wesley Chapel, Fla., 199-173, before defeating Sam Maccarone of Blackwood, N.J., 278-185, and then PBA Hall of Famer Parker Bohn III of Jackson, N.J., 279-245, in the semi-final match.

“The way he (Learn) was bowling I thought I might be in trouble,” said Boresch, who compiled a 13-3 record in match play. “Ironically, I bowled my lowest games of the tournament on the championship pair. All I knew was I was going to have to strike because he was lined up.”

Boresch’s last win came in the 2013 Miller High Life Classic. Since then, the USBC Hall of Famer has had four runner-up finishes including two in 2016.

The final day of competition of the Sun Bowl In The Villages will be available on PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame beginning Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET. Visit www.xtraframe.tv for schedule and subscription information.

The PBA50 Tour travels to George Pappas’ Victory Lanes in Mooresville, N.C., for the PBA50 Race City Open presented by Columbia 300 April 30-May 3.

PBA50 SUN BOWL IN THE VILLAGES PRESENTED BY RADICAL

Spanish Springs Lanes, The Villages, Fla., Tuesday

Final Standings:

1, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis. $7,500.

2, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., $4,000.

3, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., $3,000.

4, Sam Maccarone, Blackwood, N.J., $2,000.

5, Darin Hays, Wesley Chapel, Fla., $1,750.

Stepladder Results:

Match One – Learn def. Hays, 199-173.

Match Two – Learn def. Maccarone, 278-185.

Semifinal Match – Learn def. Bohn, 279-245.

Championship – Boresch def. Learn, 264-213.

FOURTH ROUND

(Top five advanced to stepladder finals. Includes match play record and 32-game pinfall total including bonus)

1, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 13-3, 8,222.

2, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 13-3, 8,087.

3, Sam Maccarone, Blackwood, N.J., 10-5-1, 7,815.

4, Darin Hays, Wesley Chapel, Fla., 9-7, 7,795.

5, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 8-7-1, 7,787.

6, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 9-6-1, 7,771, $1,700.

7, Hugh Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., 9-7, 7,768, $1,600.

8, Peter Knopp, Germany, 8-8, 7,707, $1,550.

9, Bo Goergen, Sanford, Mich., 10-6, 7,702, $1,500.

10, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 7-8-1, 7,692, $1,475.

11, Danny Clark, New Palestine, Ind., 9-6-1, 7,665, $1,450.

12, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 7-8-1, 7,658, $1,425.

13, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 8-8, 7,597, $1,400.

14, Jerry Brunette Jr., Rochester, N.Y., 10-6, 7,576, $1,380.

15, Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 9-6-1, 7,557, $1,360.

16, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 7-9, 7,392, $1,350.

THIRD ROUND

(Top 16 advanced to fourth round. Includes match play record and 24-game total pinfall including bonus)

1, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 6-2, 6,017.

2, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 7-1, 5,951.

3, Darin Hays, Wesley Chapel, Fla., 5-3, 5,880.

4, Hugh Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., 6-2, 5,866.

5, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 4-4, 5,815.

6, Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 7-1, 5,812.

7, Peter Knopp, Germany, 5-3, 5,794.

8, Sam Maccarone, Blackwood, N.J., 5-3, 5,791.

9, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 7-1, 5,771.

10, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 4-4, 5,762.

11, Jerry Brunette Jr., Rochester, N.Y., 6-2, 5,709.

12, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 4-4, 5,685.

13, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 5-3, 5,681.

14, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 4-4, 5,661.

15, Bo Goergen, Sanford, Mich., 5-3, 5,649.

16, Danny Clark, New Palestine, Ind., 5-2-1, 5,618.

Did not advance:

17, David Williams Jr., Omaha, Neb., 2-6, 5,613, $1,200.

18, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 4-4, 5,601, $1,190.

19, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 4-4, 5,600, $1,180.

20, Wayne Bolin, Lumberton, N.C., 3-5, 5,596, $1,170.

21, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 4-4, 5,539, $1,160.

22, Tony Adkins, Port Orange, Fla., 5-3, 5,537, $1,150.

23, James Hansen, Anchorage, Alaska, 4-4, 5,528, $1,145.

24, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 2-6, 5,511, $1,140.

25, Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, 2-6, 5,461, $1,135.

26, n-John Hough, Naples, Fla., 4-4, 5,455, $1,130.

27, Eddie Graham, Centerville, Ohio, 3-5, 5,359, $1,125.

28, Ralph Brunt Jr., Jensen Beach, Fla., 1-6-1, 5,321, $1,120.

29, Scott Greiner, Platte City, Mo., 2-6, 5,304, $1,115.

30, Darryl Dempsey, Pinellas Park, Fla., 1-7, 5,281, $1,110.

31, Joe Fulner III, Belleview, Fla., 0-8, 5,220, $1,105.

32, Pete Thomas, Oklahoma City, Okla., 1-7-0, 5,137, $1,100.