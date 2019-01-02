Len Nicholson’s Latest Book Chronicles PBA’s 60 Most Memorable Moments

Readers of PBA Hall of Famer Len Nicholson’s 2017 book, “My Stories and Memories of the PBA Hall of Famers,” undoubtedly enjoyed those unique tales as told by one of bowling’s most inimitable storytellers. Now, Nicholson is back with “Stone 8: The Stories Behind the PBA’s 60 Most Memorable Moments.” This collection of stories is more than just a book; it is an experience, and one you will not want to miss.

Nicholson’s latest volume features his collaboration with Sam Villareale, who richly illustrated the book with original renderings of the 60 moments Nicholson chronicles. PBA Tour Commissioner and CEO Tom Clark explained that, “To celebrate our 60th anniversary in 2018, an esteemed committee embarked on the near impossible task of ranking the top 60 most memorable moments in the incredible history of the PBA. Now with Lenny Nicholson and Sam Villareale combining their unique talents and love for the game, those moments are forever documented in this beautiful book.”

PBA Tour legend Dave Davis said, "Lenny Nicholson is a heck of a writer. He's one of the smartest people I've ever known and has a great recall of past events and the PBA players."

Be sure to check out the interview with Nicholson about the book in the “Chat Room” section of the February issue of Bowlers Journal International. To get your copy, send a check for $29 to 7474 Adomo Way, Sacramento, CA, 95829 or through PayPal at savrsprt@yahoo.com.

