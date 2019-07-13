Las Vegas to Replace Indianapolis as Host of 2020 Junior Gold Championships

ARLINGTON, Texas – The 2020 Junior Gold Championships presented by the Brands of Ebonite International will be held in Las Vegas with The Orleans serving as the host hotel and site of the Opening Ceremony for the annual premier youth bowling event.

The event will run July 11-18, kicking off with registration and the trade show at The Orleans and the Opening Ceremony set to take place at The Orleans Arena. The South Point Bowling Plaza, one of seven centers that will be used for competition, will be the host center for the finals in all divisions.

The Junior Gold Championships brings together the top youth bowlers in the country to compete for scholarships and spots on Junior Team USA in four divisions – 12-and-under, 15-and-under, 17-and-under and 20-and-under. Athletes qualify for the event through Junior Gold leagues and tournaments.

Las Vegas first served as host city for the Junior Gold Championships in 2000, the third year of the tournament, and again hosted the event in 2011, when just over 1,600 youth bowlers participated. More than 4,700 spots have been sold for the 2019 Junior Gold Championships, which will take place July 13-20 in Detroit.

“The Orleans provides a great venue for the Junior Gold Championships, as it not only will be one of the centers for competition but also has the capability to serve as host for the annual trade show and Opening Ceremony,” said Gary Brown, International Bowling Campus Managing Director of Youth Development.

In addition to The Orleans Bowling Center and the South Point Bowling Plaza, competition at the 2020 Junior Gold Championships will take place at Sam’s Town Bowling Center, Suncoast Bowling Center, Texas Star Lanes at Texas Station, Sunset Station Strike Zone and the Gold Coast Bowling Center.

Las Vegas replaces Indianapolis, originally announced as the host city for the 2020 event.

In addition to the Junior Gold Championships, the USA Bowling National Championships and Youth Open Championships also will take place in Las Vegas in 2020.

The USA Bowling National Championships feature U12 and U15 teams that qualify through regional events, while the Youth Open Championships is a non-qualifying event open to all United States Bowling Congress Youth members and features singles, doubles and four-player team events.

All events are conducted by IBC Youth Development.

The Junior Gold Championships was first conducted in 1998 at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nevada, and drew 538 participants. The Youth Open Championships started in 2007 while the USA Bowling National Championships had its inaugural event in 2016.

Visit BOWL.com/YouthTournaments for more information on the events.