Las Vegas to Host Senior Masters, Senior Queens in 2018

ARLINGTON, Texas – Las Vegas will be the destination for three United States Bowling Congress senior events for 2018, with the National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nevada, also serving as host for an event.

The 2018 USBC Senior Queens will take place March 15-18 at Gold Coast Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. The Senior Queens, which has been held in conjunction with the USBC Queens the past few years, is being moved to an earlier date so it can immediately follow the National Golden Ladies tournament, also an annual national event for senior women. The Senior Queens is for women who are USBC members age 50 and over.

The USBC Senior Masters will be the second of back-to-back senior events scheduled at Sam’s Town Bowling Center in 2018. The Super Senior Classic, for bowlers age 60 and over, will kick off 11 days of competition at the venue starting May 31. The Senior Masters, for USBC members age 50 and older, will take over Sam’s Town from June 4-10.

The 2018 USBC Senior Championships, a national event for bowlers who have qualified through their state’s senior tournament, will be held Aug. 7-9 at the National Bowling Stadium, Reno, Nevada. The tournament features six age divisions from ages 50-54 through 75-plus.

Visit BOWL.com/Tournaments to learn more about USBC senior tournaments.