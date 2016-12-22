Larsen, McEwan Top Seeds for World Bowling Tour Finals

LAUSANNE, December 22 – The completion of the 2016 World Bowling Tour events confirms that February’s finals will see the following athletes competing head to head for the Championship titles and top prize of $20,000 at The Orleans in Las Vegas on February 26th, 2017: No. 1 Martin Larsen of Sweden on the men’s side, followed by No. 2 Anthony Simonsen and No. 3 Marshall Kent, both of the U.S. On the women’s side, American Danielle McEwan leads the way while Colombia’s Anggie Ramirez is the No. 2 seed and Liz Johnson of the U.S. rounds out the top three. Larsen edged Simonsen in World Bowling Tour points, 146-142, while Kent earned 133. McEwan dominated the rankings on the women’s side, earning 230 points to Ramirez’s 158 while Johnson earned 100.

Unlike the World Bowling Tour Rankings which are calculated on a two year rolling points system, the new qualification for the finals is based on just those points earned in 2016 World Bowling Tour events. The event will be scored using Current Frame Scoring, the system that was trialed at last year’s finals that is aimed to aid spectator understanding of the sport and increase the viewership.

The World Bowling Tour (WBT) finals will take place directly following the completion of the USBC Masters. The series final will again be produced by the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) and shown live on ESPN.