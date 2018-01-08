Kyle Troup on the BJI Podcast: ‘The Fro is Going Worldwide’

“The ‘fro is going worldwide,” that was one of Kyle Troup’s reactions to winning the Team USA Trials earlier this month along with Shannon O’Keefe, who took the women’s title. Both now will bowl the QubicaAMF World Cup in November and Troup, owner of professional bowling’s most famous head of hair, plans to give the world a glimpse of that particular phenomenon as a first-time member of Team USA. But Troup is not just all fun and games; the Team Trials arguably is bowling’s most grueling test of one’s versatility, demanding that players bowl on a different world bowling pattern each day and be consistent enough through the week to prevail in the end over an immensely talented field. Troup has cut back on drinking, he has hit the gym, worked his butt off on his game in the past year and a half, and you may want to keep an eye on this young man in the year ahead. For more on that, here is BJI Editor Gianmarc Manzione’s full conversation with Kyle Troup, 2018 Team USA Trials champion: