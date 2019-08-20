Kyle Sherman Retains Lead in FloBowling PBA Summer Tour Points

CHICAGO – Kyle Sherman of O’Fallon, Missouri retained his status as the FloBowling PBA Summer Tour’s most consistent player, finishing 12th in Sunday’s Gene Carter’s Pro Shop Classic in Middletown, Delaware, to remain No. 1 on the Summer Tour points list after five of nine events while Delaware runner-up Tom Daugherty of Riverview, Florida made the biggest move on the points list, advancing from 22nd place to seventh.

Closing the gap on Sherman was AJ Johnson of Oswego, Illinois, who moved up one place to second after his eighth-place finish in Delaware. Johnson now has 4,180 points, only 200 behind Sherman. Bill O'Neill, Langhorne, Pa. (3,965); EJ Tackett, Bluffton, Ind., (3,540), and BJ Moore, Greensburg, Pa., (3,355) round out the top five, all after solid performances in Middletown.

The FloBowling PBA Summer Tour points are important because they involve bonus cash to the top five in the USBC Cup points standings, eight berths in the end-of-summer FloBowling ATX Invite and eight expenses-paid trips to China for the inaugural PBA China Tiger Cup in November. Fans can follow the summer points races (USBC Cup, FloBowling ATX Invite and PBA China Tiger Cup) by clicking on this link: https://www.pba.com/SeasonStats/PointsList/132?list=10.

The FloBowling PBA Summer Tour’s next stop is Thursday and Friday in Coldwater, Ohio, for the PBA Bowlerstore.comClassic presented by Moxy’s Xtra Pair at Pla-Mor Lanes. After Coldwater, the Summer Tour’s final points events are part of the FloBowling PBA Summer Swing presented by the Brands of Ebonite International next week at Parkside Lanes in Aurora, Illinois, where the PBA Wolf, PBA Bear and Illinois Open titles will be at stake. The Summer Tour will conclude with the FloBowling ATX Invite at Dart Bowl in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 21.

All PBA Summer Tour events except the Illinois Open are Tier 3 events (2,500 points for first place). The Illinois Open is a Tier 2 event (double the Tier 3 points including 5,000 points for first).

Also underway along with the summer points competition is the 2019 Go Bowling! PBA Tour earnings race which will reward the top eight money-winners with berths in the second PBA Clash that will take place at the Kegel Training Center in Lake Wales, Florida, in late October for airing on FOX on Nov. 3. Australia’s Jason Belmonte is the runaway leader in earnings as of Aug. 18 with $264,050. Sean Rash currently holds the eighth spot with $77,430, less than $5,000 ahead of Sherman.

The entire FloBowling PBA Summer Tour will be livestreamed exclusively on FloBowling. For start-to-finish coverage of all events, visit FloBowling.com and sign up for a subscription.

FLOBOWLING PBA SUMMER TOUR POINT LEADERS

(Top 20 after five of nine events; previous ranking in parenthesis)

1, Kyle Sherman, O'Fallon, Mo., 4,380 (1).

2, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 4,180 (3).

3, Bill O'Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 3,965 (2).

4, EJ Tackett, Bluffton, Ind., 3,540 (6).

5, BJ Moore, Greensburg, Pa., 3,355 (7).

6, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 3,180 (4).

7, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 2,985 (22).

8, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 2,875 (10).

9, AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa, 2,825 (5).

10, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 2,700 (9).

11, Stuart Williams, England, 2,550 (8).

12, Ryan Ciminelli, Lancaster, S.C., 2,500 (na).

13, Kris Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 2,375 (11).

14, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 2,355 (12).

15, Dom Barrett, England, 2,210 (13).

16, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 2,085 (20).

17, Brad Miller, Lee’s Summit, Mo., 2,025 (17).

18, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 2,000 (14).

19, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 1,865 (16).

20, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., 1,780 (15).

2019 GO BOWLING! PBA TOUR EARNINGS LEADERS

(Top 10 as of Aug. 18; number of tournaments bowled in parenthesis)

1, Jason Belmonte, $264,050 (15).

2, Jakob Butturff, $181,680 (19).

3, Kris Prather, $173,115 (19).

4, Bill O'Neill, $147,273 (19).

5, EJ Tackett, $139,995 (21).

6, Anthony Simonsen, $128,640 (20).

7, Norm Duke, $91,015 (15).

8, Sean Rash, $77,430 (20).

9, Kyle Sherman, $72,693 (16).

10, Dick Allen, $68,830 (17).

SCHEDULES FOR UPCOMING FLOBOWLING PBA SUMMER TOUR EVENTS

PBA BOWLERSTORE.COM CLASSIC

presented by Moxy’s Xtra Pair

Pla-Mor Lanes, Coldwater, Ohio, Aug. 24-26 (all times Eastern)



Wednesday, Aug. 21

2 p.m. - Practice session

5:30 and 8:30 p.m. – Pro-am squads

Thursday, Aug. 22

8 a.m. - A Squad, 8 qualifying games

1:30 p.m. – B Squad, 8 qualifying games

7 p.m. – C Squad, 8 qualifying games

Top on one-third of field players after 8 games advances to cashers round

Friday, Aug. 23

11 a.m. – Cashers round, 4 games (top 16 after 12 games advance to Round of 16)

1:30 p.m. – Round of 16, three games (top 8 after 15 games advance to Round of 8)

3 p.m. – Round of 8, two games (top 4 after17 games advance to stepladder finals)

5 p.m. - Top four stepladder finals

FLOBOWLING PBA SUMMER SWING

presented by the Brands of Ebonite International

(A 2019 Go Bowling! PBA Tour event)

Parkside Lanes, Aurora, Ill., Aug. 24-31 (All times Central)

Saturday, Aug. 24

8 a.m. – Golf outing

1 p.m. – Pre-Tournament Qualifier (PTQ), 8 games

6 p.m. - Pro-am

Sunday, Aug. 25

Noon – Free youth clinic

5 p.m. – Official tournament practice session

Monday, Aug. 26

3:30 p.m. – PBA Wolf Open qualifying, 7 games

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Noon – PBA Wolf Open qualifying, 7 games

Top 18 after 14 games advance to Wolf Open cashers round

5 p.m. – PBA Wolf Open cashers round, 6 games

Top 5 after 20 games advance to Wolf Open stepladder finals

8:30 p.m. – Top 5, PBA Wolf Open stepladder finals

Wednesday, Aug. 28

3:30 p.m. – PBA Bear Open qualifying, 7 games

Thursday, Aug. 29

Noon – PBA Bear Open qualifying, 7 games

Top 18 after 14 games advance to Bear Open cashers round; top 24 after 28 games of Wolf and Bear Open qualifying advance to Illinois Open match play

5 p.m. – PBA Bear Open cashers round, 6 games

Top 5 after 20 games advance to Bear Open stepladder finals

8:30 p.m. – Top 5, PBA Bear Open stepladder finals

Friday, Aug. 30

11 a.m. – Illinois Open round robin match play, 8 games

5 p.m. – Illinois Open round robin match play, 8 games

Saturday, Aug. 31

11 a.m. – Illinois Open round robin match play, 8 games

Top 5 after 52 games of qualifying and match play advance to stepladder finals

3:30 p.m. – Top 5, Illinois Open stepladder finals

6 p.m. – Champions dinner