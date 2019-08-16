Kyle Sherman Claims Lead in FloBowling PBA Summer Tour Points Race

CHICAGO – Kyle Sherman of O’Fallon, Missouri has established himself as the steadiest player on the FloBowling PBA Summer Tour, winning his first PBA Tour title in the PBA-PWBA Storm Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles, finishing 17th in the Harry O’Neale Chesapeake Open and adding a fifth-place finish in last weekend’s Wilmington Open to take sole possession of the FloBowling PBA Summer Tour competition points lead heading into this weekend’s Gene Carter’s Pro Shop Classic in Middletown, Delaware.

Right on Sherman’s heels is Chesapeake Open winner Bill O’Neill of Langhorne, Pennsylvania, who followed his win in Virginia with an 11th-place finish in Wilmington. For the third week in a row, AJ Johnson of Oswego, Illinois, was in third place. Last week’s leader, Jakob Butturff of Tempe, Arizona, slipped to fourth and Chesapeake runner-up AJ Chapman of Manchester, Iowa, moved up one spot to fifth.

The biggest moves made earlier this week in Wilmington were by first-time PBA Tour titlist BJ Moore of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, who jumped from 108th to seventh after picking up 2,500 points, and runner-up Sean Rash of Montgomery, Illinois, who climbed into ninth place after ranking 28th the previous week

The FloBowling PBA Summer Tour points race involves incentives including bonus cash to the top five in the USBC Cup points standings, eight berths in the end-of-summer FloBowling ATX Invite and eight expenses-paid trips to China for the inaugural PBA China Tiger Cup in November. All are part of the 2019 Go Bowling! PBA Tour schedule

The third and final stop on the eastern swing – the Gene Carter’s Pro Shop Classic – will take place Saturday and Sunday at Mid-County Bowling & Entertainment Center in Middletown, Delaware. Anthony Simonsen of Little Elm, Texas, is defending champion.

Fans can follow the summer points races (USBC Cup, FloBowling ATX Invite and PBA China Tiger Cup) by clicking on this link:https://www.pba.com/SeasonStats/PointsList/132?list=10. Points also play a key role in selection of PBA’s 2019 Player and Rookie of the Year, and for entry priority consideration for selected 2020 PBA Tour events.

After the Delaware stop, the FloBowling PBA Summer Tour heads to Coldwater, Ohio, for the PBA Bowlerstore.com Classic presented by Moxy’s Xtra Pair at Pla-Mor Lanes. Coldwater will be followed by the FloBowling PBA Summer Swing presented by the Brands of Ebonite International at Parkside Lanes in Aurora, Illinois, where the PBA Wolf, PBA Bear and Illinois Open titles will be at stake.

The Aurora tripleheader will be the final points event in the Summer Tour leading into the FloBowling ATX Invite at Dart Bowl in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 21. All PBA Summer Tour events except the Illinois Open are Tier 3 events (2,500 points for first place) while the Illinois Open is a Tier 2 event (double the Tier 3 points including 5,000 points for first).

The entire FloBowling PBA Summer Tour will be livestreamed exclusively on FloBowling. For start-to-finish coverage of all events, visit FloBowling.com and sign up for a subscription.

FLOBOWLING PBA SUMMER TOUR POINT LEADERS

(Top 20 after four of nine events; previous ranking in parenthesis)

1, Kyle Sherman, O'Fallon, Mo., 3,785 (2).

2, Bill O'Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 3,490 (4).

3, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 3,465 (3).

4, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 3,180 (1).

5, AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa, 2,705 (5).

6, EJ Tackett, Bluffton, Ind., 2,690 (7).

7, BJ Moore, Greensburg, Pa., 2,580 (108).

8, Stuart Williams, England, 2,505 (8).

9, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 2,255 (28).

10, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 2,190 (T-15).

11, Kris Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 2,110 (6).

12, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 2,040 (23).

13, Dom Barrett, England, 1,935 (18).

14, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 1,890 (9).

15, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., 1,780 (10).

16, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 1,620 (13).

17, Brad Miller, Lees Summit, Mo., 1,600 (24).

18, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 1,560 (17).

19, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 1,535 (20).

20, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 1,520 (12).

SCHEDULES FOR UPCOMING FLOBOWLING PBA SUMMER TOUR EVENTS

PBA GENE CARTER’S PRO SHOP CLASSIC

(A 2019 FloBowling PBA Summer Tour event)

Mid-County Bowling and Entertainment, Middletown, Del., Aug. 16-18 (all times Eastern)



Friday, Aug. 16

11 a.m. - Practice session

2:30 p.m. – AB Sports Youth Scholarship Pro-am

5:15 and 8 p.m. – Anchor Buick-GMC/Williams Chevrolet adult pro-am squads

Saturday, Aug. 17

8 a.m. - A Squad, 7 qualifying games

4 p.m. – B Squad, 7 qualifying games

Top one-third of field after 7 games advances to cashers round

Sunday, Aug. 18

9 a.m. – Cashers round, 4 games (top 16 after 11 games advance to match play)

12:30 p.m. – Top 16, 12 games modified round robin match play (top four after 23 games advance to stepladder finals)

5 p.m. - Top 4 stepladder finals

PBA BOWLERSTORE.COM CLASSIC

presented by Moxy’s Xtra Pair

Pla-Mor Lanes, Coldwater, Ohio, Aug. 24-26 (all times Eastern)



Wednesday, Aug. 21

2 p.m. - Practice session

5:30 and 8:30 p.m. – Pro-am squads



Thursday, Aug. 22

8 a.m. - A Squad, 8 qualifying games

1:30 p.m. – B Squad, 8 qualifying games

7 p.m. – C Squad, 8 qualifying games

Top on one-third of field players after 8 games advances to cashers round

Friday, Aug. 23

11 a.m. – Cashers round, 4 games (top 16 after 12 games advance to Round of 16)

1:30 p.m. – Round of 16, three games (top 8 after 15 games advance to Round of 8)

3 p.m. – Round of 8, two games (top 4 after17 games advance to stepladder finals)

5 p.m. - Top four stepladder finals

FLOBOWLING PBA SUMMER SWING

presented by the Brands of Ebonite International

(A 2019 Go Bowling! PBA Tour event)

Parkside Lanes, Aurora, Ill., Aug. 24-31 (All times Central)

Saturday, Aug. 24

8 a.m. – Golf outing

1 p.m. – Pre-Tournament Qualifier (PTQ), 8 games

6 p.m. - Pro-am

Sunday, Aug. 25

Noon – Free youth clinic

5 p.m. – Official tournament practice session

Monday, Aug. 26

3:30 p.m. – PBA Wolf Open qualifying, 7 games

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Noon – PBA Wolf Open qualifying, 7 games

Top 18 after 14 games advance to Wolf Open cashers round

5 p.m. – PBA Wolf Open cashers round, 6 games

Top 5 after 20 games advance to Wolf Open stepladder finals

8:30 p.m. – Top 5, PBA Wolf Open stepladder finals

Wednesday, Aug. 28

3:30 p.m. – PBA Bear Open qualifying, 7 games

Thursday, Aug. 29

Noon – PBA Bear Open qualifying, 7 games

Top 18 after 14 games advance to Bear Open cashers round; top 24 after 28 games of Wolf and Bear Open qualifying advance to Illinois Open match play

5 p.m. – PBA Bear Open cashers round, 6 games

Top 5 after 20 games advance to Bear Open stepladder finals

8:30 p.m. – Top 5, PBA Bear Open stepladder finals

Friday, Aug. 30

11 a.m. – Illinois Open round robin match play, 8 games

5 p.m. – Illinois Open round robin match play, 8 games

Saturday, Aug. 31

11 a.m. – Illinois Open round robin match play, 8 games

Top 5 after 52 games of qualifying and match play advance to stepladder finals

3:30 p.m. – Top 5, Illinois Open stepladder finals

6 p.m. – Champions dinner