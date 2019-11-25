Kris Prather Retroactively Awarded PBA Title for 2019 PBA Playoffs Win

The race to the 2020 PBA Playoffs will begin in January with a new reward: a PBA Tour title. And the winner of the PBA’s inaugural showcase series in 2019, Kris Prather of Plainfield, Ill., also will receive credit for his second PBA Tour title.

The second PBA Playoffs will follow the format established in its first year with one significant change: all four match play elimination rounds will be held in four different cities. The entire match play finals schedule in 2019 was hosted by Bayside Bowl in Portland, Maine.

PBA members will earn competition points in 13 tournaments between January and late March. The match play elimination rounds for the top 24 qualifiers will be held in four different locations for the first time. Qualifiers nine through 24 will compete in the Round of 24 at Bowlero Norco in Calif. Those winners will be joined by the top eight qualifiers for Round of 16 competition at Bowlero Lone Tree in Colo. The Round of 8 will then take place at Bowlero Euless in Texas, and the semifinal and final matches will be contested at Bowlero North Brunswick in New Jersey.

All rounds of the 2020 PBA Playoffs will air on either FOX Sports’ FS1 cable network or FOX broadcast channel. Prather, who entered the 2019 PBA Playoffs as the No. 9 qualifier, defeated Bill O’Neill of Langhorne, Pa., in the Race to 2 Points title match to win the $100,000 first prize.

