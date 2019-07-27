Kris Prather and Sydney Brummett Take Early Lead in SABC Mixed Doubles

HOUSTON, Texas (July 26, 2019) – With two of four qualifying squads complete, 2019 PBA Playoffs winner Kris Prather of Plainfield, Illinois and partner Sydney Brummett of Fort Wayne, Indiana, are the early leaders in the 2019 Storm PBA-PWBA Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles with a combined 3,222 pinfall total for seven games.

Brummett, looking for her first PWBA title, bowled a 1,499 pinfall for her seven games and Prather 1,723 Friday at Copperfield Bowl. Brummett had games of 187, 201, 199, 247, 233, 214 and 218. Prather bowled games of 239, 234, 278, 269, 216, 257 and 230.

Finishing second after two squads were defending champions 2019 PBA Tour Finals winner EJ Tackett of Bluffton, Indiana and three-time PWBA Player of the Year Liz Johnson with a 3,138 combined seven-game pinfall. Johnson bowled 1,453 for seven games and Tackett contributed 1,685.

At this point 80 doubles teams have completed their qualifying with 80 more teams to qualify Saturday with squads at 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. CDT. After qualifying is completed, the field will be cut to the top 40 teams which will advance to the five-game semifinal round Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m.

Rounding out the top five teams after qualifying were Jodi Woessner, Oregon, Ohio/Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Little Elm, Texas, 3,067; Jasmine Coleman, Manteca, California/Vernon Peterson, Winter Haven, Florida, 3,056, and Anita Arnett, Houston/Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 3,023.

After Sunday’s semifinal, the top eight teams will advance to an eight-game round-robin match play final round starting at 12:30 p.m. Final standings will be based on total pinfall, including match play bonus pins, for 20 combined doubles games.

The tournament, commonly known as “The Luci,” began as a fundraiser to combat breast cancer in honor of the late Luci Bonneau by her best friend, Donna Conners, and has evolved into the most prestigious mixed doubles championship event in the sport.

The tournament is part of the FloBowling PBA Summer Tour and is streamed live in its entirety by the FloBowling streaming service. For subscription information visit FloBowling.com.

STORM PBA-PWBA STRIKING AGAINST BREAST CANCER MIXED DOUBLES

Copperfield Bowl, Houston Texas, Friday

STANDINGS AFTER A AND B SQUADS (Top 80 after 7 games, Squads A and B only; Squads C and D bowl Saturday at 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. CT)

1, Sydney Brummett, Fort Wayne, Ind. / Kris Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 3,222.

2, Liz Johnson, Palatine, Ill. / EJ Tackett, Bluffton, Ind., 3,138.

3, Jodi Woessner, Oregon, Ohio / Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Little Elm, Texas, 3,067.

4, Jasmine Coleman, Manteca, Calif. / Vernon Peterson, Winter Haven, Fla., 3,056.

5, Anita Arnett, Houston / Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 3,023.

6, Amanda Greene, Romney, W.Va. / Kyle Sherman, O'Fallon, Mo., 3,020.

7, Brenda Padilla, Mansfield, Texas / DJ Archer, Spring, Texas, 2,997.

8, Nicole Trudell, Bridgeport, Conn. / Matt Dzikiewicz, Rocky Hill, Conn., 2,947.

9, Liz Kuhlkin, Schenectady, N.Y. / Richie Teece, England, 2,945.

10, Amanda Fry, Antelope, Calif. / Sam Cantrell, Roseville, Calif., 2,931.

11, Birgit Poppler, Germany / Jason Sterner, Rochester, N.Y., 2,918.

12, Amanda Vermilyea, Apple Valley, Minn. / Thomas Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., 2,909.

13, Lauren Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn. / Steve Kloempken, Pleasant View, Utah, 2,904.

14, Julia Bond, Aurora, Ill. / Andres Gomez, Colombia, 2,899.

15, Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y. / Anthony Simonsen, Little Elm, Texas, 2,895.

16, Missy Parkin, Laguna Hills, Calif. / Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 2,887.

17, Stephanie Zavala, Downey, Calif. / Michael Villarreal, Norwalk, Calif., 2,884.

18, Kerry Smith, Lititz, Pa. / John Furey, East Windsor, N.J., 2,884.

19, Haley Richard, Tipton, Mich. / Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 2,871.

20, Cassandra Leuthold, Lincoln, Neb. / Sam Cooley, Australia, 2,869.

21, Amanda Falk, Tucson, Ariz. / Andrew Cain, Phoenix, 2,864.

22, Amy Dillon-Bruce, Wichita, Kan. / Mike Wolfe, Floyds Knobs, Ind., 2,862.

23, Shynia O'Neal, Maumelle, Ark. / Mykel Holliman, Memphis, Tenn., 2,855.

24, Cathy Nelson, Lakeside, Texas / David Scardaville, Houston, 2,853.

25, Anna Groce, Morrisville, N.C. / Zack Brown, Raleigh, N.C., 2,841.

26, Karsyn Lukosius, Brick Township, N.J. / Steve Pavlinko Jr., Deptford, N.J., 2,837.

27, Kayla Bandy, Salisbury, Md. / Alex Cavagnaro, Fort Worth, Texas, 2,815.

28, Daria Pajak, Poland / Giorgio Clinaz, Venezuela, 2,815.

29, Genie Franklin, Frisco, Texas / Sean Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 2,812.

30, Sabrena Divis, Gillette, Wyo. / Ted Pritts, Little Elm, Texas, 2,805.

31, Natalie Goodman, O'Fallon, Ill. / Zac Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 2,800.

32, Tannya Lopez, Mexico / Matt Cabanski, Cibolo, Texas, 2,789.

33, Carol Norman, Houston / Pete McCordic, Katy, Texas, 2,787.

34, Rocio Restrepo, Colombia / Joe Hostetler, Louisville, Ohio, 2,783.

35, Heather D'Errico, Rochester, N.Y. / Matt McNiel, Minneapolis, Minn., 2,725.

36, Isabella Correa, Colombia / Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., 2,723.

37, Caroline Lagrange, Canada / Raymond Lussier, Canada, 2,712.

38, Debbie Ayers, La Mesa, Calif. / Nathan Van Putten, Conroe, Texas, 2,698.

39, Anne Marie Duggan, Edmond, Okla. / Austin Boulds, Creal Spring, Ill., 2,696.

40, Brandy Silva, Fort Worth, Texas / Timmy Crites, Dallas, 2,690.

41, Jeanne Naccarato, Tacoma, Wash. / Ryan Zagar, Racine, Wis., 2,689.

42, Christina Kinney, Las Vegas / Robert Lawrence, Austin, Texas, 2,688.

43, Kayla Pashina, Minnetonka, Minn. / Rhino Page, Orlando, Fla., 2,681.

44, Kayla Crawford, Silvis, Ill. / Brent Boho, Colgate, Wis., 2,677.

45, Kerry Moreland, Tomball Texas / Eric Manthei, Lumberton, Texas, 2,677.

46, Erica McPhail, Copperas Cove, Texas / Allan Smith, Killeen, Texas, 2,676.

47, Katelyn Zwiefelhofer, Racine, Wis. / David Eggert, New Lenox, Ill., 2,667.

48, Amanda Flood, Bradenton, Fla. / Bryan Viator, Seabrook, Texas, 2,666.

49, Rachel Perez, Maumelle, Ark. / Alan Chetister, Benbrook, Texas, 2,661.

50, Stephanie Schwartz, Racine, Wis. / Steve Lemke, Nacogdoches, Texas, 2,657.

51, Rita Heger, Spring, Texas / Jacob Heger, Spring, Texas, 2,656.

52, Brittany Himmelreich, Schuylkill Haven, Pa. / Jeffrey Smith, Lititz, Pa., 2,650.

53, Jennifer Schwartzkopf, Brighton, Colo. / Keith Guerrero, Parker, Colo., 2,647.

54, Brandi Branka, Belleville, Ill. / Mike Dole, Loves Park, Ill., 2,630.

55, Wanda Parker, Garland, Texas / Danny Inocencio, College Station, Texas, 2,615.

56, Sandi Charles, Nolanville, Texas / Billy Rogers, Mesquite, Texas, 2,610.

57, Catie Jensen, Fort Worth, Texas / Lee Lorts, Katy, Texas, 2,601.

58, Mads McDuff, Katy, Texas / Jay Nephew, Houston, 2,600.

59, Brandi Macon, Lubbock, Texas / Dylan Macon, Lubbock, Texas, 2,595.

60, Sarah Wille, Hoffman Estates, Ill. / Gregory Young Jr., Viera, Fla., 2,593.

61, Tawni Vollmer, Tecumseh, Mich. / Shane Holt, Lake Wales, Fla., 2,565.

62, Ashley Blakley, Houston / Marvin Biagas, Houston, 2,555.

63, Madysen Keller, Indian Trails, N.C. / Matthew Stephens, Houston, 2,552.

64, Sonya Taylor, San Antonio / Xeno Garcia, Fort Worth, Texas, 2,535.

65, Stacie Hartsfield, San Antonio / Jeff Hartsfield, San Antonio, 2,529.

66, Olivia Sandham, Saint Joseph, Mo. / Daniel Pickerel, Saint Joseph, Mo., 2,524.

67, Aline Reed, Spring, Texas / William Titus, Houston, 2,517.

68, Jeanette Van Gundy, San Antonio / Ryan Whitney, Hurst, Texas, 2,514.

69, Kiyoko McDonald, Allen, Texas / Clint Johnson, Fort Worth, Texas, 2,514.

70, Wendy Arnold, Magnolia, Texas / Shawn Stark, Tomball, Texas, 2,480.

71, Beate Jager, Germany / Ralf Jager, Germany, 2,467.

72, Cearstyn McGhee, Seabrook, Texas / Boyce Lejeune, Pearland, Texas, 2,450.

73, Britney Russell, Houston / Kevin Foerster, Katy, Texas, 2,439.

74, Halie Summers, Houston / Joe Rasmussen, Tomball, Texas, 2,402.

75, Mel McAllister, Colorado Springs, Colo. / Keith Cipielewski, Bradenton, Fla., 2,395.

76, Barbara Bias, Houston / David Banks, Houston, 2,374.

77, Brittany Torres, Houston / Frank Rose, Houston, 2,373.

78, Tiffany Jefferson, Houston / Cecil Scarboro, Panama City, Fla., 2,339.

79, Susan Saccomen, Katy, Texas / Tom Russo, Richmond, Texas, 2,311.

80, Shelly Slagle, Pearland, Texas / Chris Schramek, Pasadena, Texas, 2,257.