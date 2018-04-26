Kretzer Rides Strong Finish to Early Lead in PBA50 National Championship

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (April 25, 2018) – In the first major of the 2018 PBA50 Tour season, Brian Kretzer of Dayton, Ohio, averaged 238 after Wednesday’s first round to lead the PBA50 National Championship presented by Spanish Springs Lanes and Radical.

After a slow start with games of 209 and 200, Kretzer found the lane conditions to be more favorable as the round progressed finishing strong with games of 257, 263, 275 and 226 for a 1,430 pinfall total.

“I started out playing straight down the lane but then the shot gradually moved inside and for me that is really in my wheelhouse,” said the 51-year-old Kretzer, who owns one PBA Tour title. “I was able to throw it slow with a lot of hook and that’s my “A” game.”

Kretzer is coming off a 2017 season in which his best finish was third in the PBA50 Northern California Classic.

“I’m coming out here ready to go this season,” Kretzer added. “I’m especially looking forward to the next two rounds here because there will already be some play on the lanes from the earlier rounds. If I can play inside, that’s ideally where I want to be.”

Kretzer holds a 21-pin lead over PBA Hall of Famer and 2017 PBA50 Players Championship winner Bryan Goebel of Shawnee, Kan., in second with a 1,409 pinfall total. Goebel had games of 237, 211, 236, 237, 228 and 260.

PBA Hall of Famers Pete Weber and Norm Duke finished the first round in seventh and eighth, respectively. Weber bowled a 1,382 pinfall for his six games and Duke bowled 1,377. Weber, a 10-time PBA50 Tour titlist is coming off a disappointing 2017 season with a best finish of ninth. Duke won the 2017 PBA50 Miller High Life Classic for his fourth PBA50 Tour title.

The 171-player field returns for six-game qualifying rounds Thursday and Friday beginning at 9 a.m. ET after which the top 32 players will be determined for Saturday’s first round of match play at 9 a.m. After the first round of match play the top 16 players will advance to the second match play round at 2 p.m. which will determine the top five players for the stepladder finals at 7 p.m.

All rounds of the tournament, including the stepladder finals, are streamed live exclusively on PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. For subscription and schedule information visit xtraframe.tv.

PBA50 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Presented by Spanish Springs Lanes and Radical

Spanish Springs Lanes, The Villages, Fla., Wednesday

FIRST ROUND (after six games)

1, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 1,430.

2, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 1,409.

3, (tie) Rolando Sebelen, Dominica Republic, and Steve Kenyon, Dade City, Fla., 1,407.

5, George Gomez, Orlando, Fla., 1,400.

6, ss-Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 1,398.

7, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 1,382.

8, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 1,377.

9, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 1,373.

10, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 1,369.

11, (tie) Eddie Graham, Kettering, Ohio, and ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 1,360.

13, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 1,347.

14, ss-John Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 1,344.

15, (tie) n, ss-Mark Scime, Winter Garden, Fla., and ss-Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas, 1,339.

17, ss-Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 1,335.

18, ss-Jeff Bellinger, Columbia, S.C., 1,333.

19, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 1,328.

20, Joe Scarborough, Charlotte, N.C., 1,327.

21, (tie) Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., and John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 1,326.

23, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 1,325.

24, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 1,323.

25, Brian LeClair, Albany, N.Y., 1,322.

26, James Campbell, Clearwater, Fla., 1,315.

27, n-Don DuPree, Fort Walton Beach, Fla., 1,312.

28, Peter Knopp, Germany, 1,310.

29, n-Dennis Rakauskas, Apopka, Fla., 1,305.

30, (tie) Doug Becker, Clermont, Fla., and ss-Lew Elting, Carlsbad, Calif., 1,304.

32, Ricky Schissler, Brighton, Colo., 1,301.

33, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 1,300.

34, John Conroy, Mahopac, N.Y., 1,299.

35, Joel Carlson, Omaha, Neb., 1,296.

36, ss-Sam Maccarone, Williamstown, N.J., 1,295.

37, Craig Auerbach, Sunrise, Fla., 1,294.

38, ss-Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 1,292.

39, (tie) Michael Craig, Westerville, Ohio, John Donovan, Melbourne, Fla., and ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 1,291.

42, ss-John Gant, Medford, Mass., 1,290.

43, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 1,288.

44, (tie) ss-Kevin Croucher, Grants Pass, Ore., and Charlie Toney, Oak Hill, W.Va., 1,287.

46, Randy Rose, Davenport, Fla., 1,286.

47, (tie) ss-Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., and Bo Goergen, Sanford, Mich., 1,278.

49, Tony Rodriguez Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., 1,273.

50, (tie) Dave Sill, Titusville, Fla., and ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 1,272.

52, (tie) ss-Bob Kelly, Dayton, Ohio, and n-John Hough, Naples, Fla., 1,268.

54, Jimmy Jean, Kathleen, Ga., 1,264.

55, ss-Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 1,262.

56, Sammy Ventura, Norwich, N.Y., 1,257.

57, Don Breeden, Clive, Iowa, 1,256.

58, ss-Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 1,254.

59, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 1,253.

60, ss-Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 1,250.

61, Harry Alchin III, Madeira Beach, Fla., 1,246.

62, (tie) Stoney Baker, Canton, Ga., and Tommy Martin, Millington, Tenn., 1,245.

64, Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., 1,242.

65, ss-Tommy Brodowski, New Hyde Park, N.Y., 1,241.

66, ss-n-Dennis Psaropolus, Lake Worth, Fla., 1,238.

67, n-Corbett Austin, North Ogden, Utah, 1,237.

68, (tie) n-John Stronka, Davie, Fla., and n-Rich Garner, Hudson, Fla., 1,231.

70, Pete Arruda, Gilbert, S.C., 1,229.

71, Greg Kemp, Conroe, Texas, 1,228.

72, (tie) Scott Greiner, Sunrise Beach, Mo., Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., and Timothy Martin, Harrisville, R.I., 1,227.

75, ss-Larry Gross, Ocala, Fla., 1,226.

76, Richard Morgan, Grand Island, Fla., 1,224.

77, ss-Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 1,223.

78, James Deplanche, Taylor, Mich., 1,221.

79, Alan Wilson, Martinsville, Ind., 1,220.

80, Robert Lawrence, Austin, Texas, 1,217.

81, Kevin Williams, Brooksville, Fla., 1,216.

82, David Taylor, Largo, Fla., 1,214.

83, ss-Mike Schmid, St. Paul, Minn., 1,213.

84, ss-Don Sylvia, Port Orange, Fla., 1,212.

85, (tie) ss-Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., and Ralph Brunt Jr., Jensen Beach, Fla., 1,208.

87, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 1,205.

88, (tie) n-Rick Pittman, Fruitland Park, Fla., and Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 1,204.

90, (tie) ss-James Storts, Westfield, Ind., and Glenn Smith, New York, 1,202.

92, (tie) Bill Watson, Monroe, Ohio, and ss-Nick Panicaro, Ocala, Fla., 1,200.

94, Darin Hays, Wesley Chapel, Fla., 1,199.

95, Norm Spurlock, Kenner, La., 1,197.

96, Timothy Regan, East Northport, N.Y., 1,196.

97, ss-n-John Pullen, Oyster Bay, N.Y., 1,194.

98, ss-Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 1,190.

99, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 1,189.

100, ss-Dale Traber, Cedarburg, Wis., 1,183.

101, (tie) n-Dave Van Riet, Summerfield, Fla., and Jon DeLaney, McKinney, Texas, 1,181.

103, Michael Byers, Charleston, S.C., 1,179.

104, ss-John DiSantis, Wilmington, Del., 1,177.

105, n-Michael Owen, Gainesville, Fla., 1,176.

106, (tie) Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., and ss-Chuck Best, Buda, Texas, 1,175.

108, ss-Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 1,174.

109, n-Lester See, Yulee, Fla., 1,171.

110, Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., 1,169.

111, ss-Steven Grotowski, Ft Lauderdale, Fla., 1,168.

112, Mike Mineman, St Louis, Mo., 1,167.

113, n-ss-Michael Dioguardo, Patchogue, N.Y., 1,163.

114, Jerry Brunette Jr., Naples, Fla., 1,162.

115, Darryl Dempsey, Pinellas Park, Fla., 1,158.

116, ss-William Banks, Laurel Hill, N.C., 1,156.

117, ss-Louis Alessi, Clearwater, Fla., 1,155.

118, Danny Clark, New Palestine, Ind., 1,154.

119, (tie) Marty Berke, Allentown, Pa., and ss-Jeff Schrum, Cherryville, N.C., 1,152.

121, ss-Mike Hastings, Millsboro, Del., 1,151.

122, Tim Hartley, Englewood, Ohio, 1,149.

123, ss-William Peters, Dayton, Ohio, 1,145.

124, James Hansen, Anchorage, Alaska, 1,141.

125, ss-Frank Gallo Jr., Jacksonville, Fla., 1,136.

126, Mike Keough, Stockton, Calif., 1,135.

127, John Austin Jr., League City, Texas, 1,133.

128, ss-Chuck Richardson, The Villages, Fla., 1,131.

129, Barry Clare, Bayside, N.Y., 1,128.

130, (tie) Doug O'Bryant, Ball Ground, Ga., and n,ss-Patrick Trudeau, St. Petersburg, Fla., 1,124.

132, Johnny Wilson, Colorado Springs, Colo., 1,123.

133, Mal Williams, Jr, Greensboro, N.C., 1,120.

134, ss-David Goldenberg, Holtsville, N.Y., 1,118.

135, ss-Ken Waters, Kingsport, Tenn., 1,116.

136, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 1,115.

137, George Patel, England, 1,114.

138, ss-Rich Giragosian, The Villages, Fla., 1,110.

139, Todd Haney, Boiling Springs, S.C., 1,102.

140, Ken Fishman, Lutz, Fla., 1,101.

141, ss-Bill Henson, Westerville, Ohio, 1,100.

142, (tie) Joe Fulner III, Belleview, Fla., and ss-Thomas Ream, Tampa, Fla., 1,098.

144, ss-Timothy Bates, Orlando, Fla., 1,097.

145, (tie) Wayne Bolin, Lumberton, N.C., and ss-David Martin, Chesapeake, Va., 1,095.

147, David Bleggi, Jacksonville, N.C., 1,093.

148, ss-Widmar Vargas, Riverview, Fla., 1,089.

149, ss-James Knoblauch, Waukesha, Wis., 1,088.

150, ss-Larry Helton, Bolingbrook, Ill., 1,082.

151, ss-Ray Valdovino, Sacramento, Calif., 1,081.

152, ss-Steve Bova, Massapequa, N.Y., 1,079.

153, (tie) ss-Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, and John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 1,078.

155, Michael Vella, Bellport, N.Y., 1,073.

156, ss-Dennis Thomas, Navarre, Fla., 1,070.

157, ss-Jim Pitts, Elmira, N.Y., 1,067.

158, ss-Peter Brainard, Tampa, Fla., 1,063.

159, ss-Dave Schultz, Summerfield, Fla., 1,048.

160, ss-Larry Williams, St. Augustine, Fla., 1,045.

161, ss-Bob Chamberlain, The Villages, Fla., 1,044.

162, Bill Ursillo, Bluffton, SC, 1,043.

163, ss-Robert Donovan, Prattsville, N.Y., 1,037.

164, ss-Rich Schubert, Cornith, Texas, 1,034.

165, ss-Lindell Woolard, Tallahassee, Fla., 1,031.

166, ss-Dowell Milliken, Lake Grove, N.Y., 1,022.

167, ss-Stephen Lippman, Palm Harbor, Fla., 1,020.

168, ss-Fred Ferreira, Kings Park, N.Y., 1,007.

169, ss-Mark Nance Sr., Grove City, Ohio, 986.

170, ss-Daniel Kelso, New Fairfield, Conn., 983.

171, ss-n-Joseph Woznicki, Lakeland, Fla., 974.

300 games – Joe Scarborough

n-non-member

ss-PBA60 players ages 60 and over