K&K Bowling Services will be Official Pro Shop for USBC Women’s Championships

ARLINGTON, Texas – K&K Bowling Services will be the official pro shop for the 2020 United States Bowling Congress Women’s Championships, part of a three-year agreement that includes having the company also manage the pro shop for the 2022 and 2023 events.

The 2020 Women’s Championships will be held at the South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas from April 18 through July 6. The 60-lane venue also served as host of the 2016 Women’s Championships.

Founded in 2000, K&K Bowling Services operates pro shops in four locations in Las Vegas –Gold Coast Bowling Center, The Orleans Bowling Center, Sam’s Town Bowling Center and Suncoast Bowling Center. The company was awarded the opportunity at the Women’s Championships as part of an open bid process.

“The chance to assist the competitors at the Women’s Championships is an exciting opportunity for K&K Bowling Services,” said Executive Director Ken Keegan, who also is executive director at Logo Infusion, the official jersey provider of the Junior Gold Championships as well as official uniform sponsor of the Team USA program and USBC events. “This is the premier national event for women bowlers and we are eager to showcase the outstanding services K&K Bowling Services are able to provide bowlers.”

The 2022 and 2023 Women’s Championships will take place in Reno, Nevada, and Las Vegas, respectively.

“It is important to offer our competitors the highest quality of services when they compete at our events and we know Ken Keegan’s staff at K&K Bowling Services has the expertise to assist the bowlers,” said USBC Managing Director of Marketing Roger Noordhoek. “We look forward to working with the K&K Bowling Services team at these three events.”

The USBC Women’s Championships is the world's largest annual participatory sporting event for women. Visit BOWL.com/WomensChamp to learn more.