Kielich Elected USBC President, Jost Selected as Vice President

ARLINGTON, Texas – The United States Bowling Congress Board of Directors have elected Karl Kielich of El Paso, Texas, to serve as USBC president and Karen Jost of Tumwater, Washington, as vice president starting with the 2018-2019 season.

Kielich will take the reins from Frank Wilkinson of Staten Island, New York, while Jost assumes the role held by Cathy DeSocio of Wichita, Kansas. Both Wilkinson and DeSocio are closing their final terms as president and vice president, respectively, having reached term limits.

Wilkinson will remain a director through the 2018-2019 season while DeSocio has two seasons remaining on her current three-year term as a director.

Kielich was elected to a third term by delegates at the 2017 USBC Annual Meeting.

“I’m am honored for the opportunity and appreciate the support and trust my fellow board members have shown by selecting me,” Kielich said. “I want to thank Frank for his leadership these last three years and I look forward to working with Karen, the board and USBC staff as we continue USBC’s focus on being an effective national governing body and providing quality service to our membership.”

He currently is on the Nominating Committee (chair), the Equipment Specifications Committee, and Executive Director and Board Evaluation Committee, and serves on the Bowlers to Veterans Link (BVL) board. He has served on the Audit, Awards and Recognition (chair), Legal and Legislative, and National Policy committees. He also has been on the Women’s Championships task force, Performance Standards task force, and IBC Joint Strategic Planning task force.

Kielich, an El Paso USBC Hall of Fame member, served as president for El Paso USBC for five years and was involved in the local promotion of the 2010 USBC Women’s and 2015 USBC Open Championships in El Paso. He is a Lead Financial Systems Analyst for AT&T.

Jost begins her third term with the 2018-2019 season after delegates re-elected her during Thursday’s Annual Meeting.

Jost has served on the Nominating, Strategic Planning, Executive Director and Board Evaluation, Association Outreach, and Awards and Recognition committees. She also serves on the BVL board. She has continued to serve as a volunteer leader at local, state and national levels, and was inducted into the South Sound USBC Hall of Fame in 2012.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology (minor in physical education), a master’s in physical therapy and is a licensed physical therapist. She currently works as a Health Services Analysis Program Manager at the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries.

Kielich and Jost will assume their new roles on Aug. 1, 2018.

Visit BOWL.com/About to learn more about the USBC Board of Directors.