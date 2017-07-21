Kent Takes Lead in World Bowling Tour Men’s Points Race

Marshall Kent’s win in the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort PBA Oklahoma Open moved him into first place on the World Bowling Tour points list over England’s Dom Barrett. Sweden’s Martin Larsen retained third place on the list with stops in Malmo, Sweden; Bangkok, Thailand, and PBA World Championship in Reno remaining on the 2017 schedule leading into the three-man WBT Men’s Finals presented by PBA in November in Reno.

The top 10 on the 2017 points list are: Kent 273; Barrett 249; Martin Larsen 224; Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 210; EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 203; Stuart Williams, 174; Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 172; Jason Belmonte, Australia, 170; Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 165, and Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 162.

The current WBT Women’s Finals points leaders are Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y., 653; Liz Johnson, Deerfield, Ill., 521; Diana Zavjalova, Latvia, 354; Kelly Kulick, Union, N.J., 319, and Cheri Tan, Singapore, 307.

The WBT Men’s and Women’s Finals presented by the PBA will be held on Sunday, Nov. 19, at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno for airing on ESPN on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 1 p.m. ET.

