Kenny Parks Rebounds After First Two Matches to Take PBA60 Dick Weber Championship Third Round Lead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Aug. 11, 2017) – Kenny Parks of Hammond, Ind., overcame losses in the first two matches of the first match play round Friday at Pro Bowl West to take the third round lead in the PBA60 Dick Weber Championship presented by Hammer.

After losing the first two matches with games of 180 and 246, Parks came back to win the next four with games of 277, 247, 247 and 258 to compile a 4,374 18-game overall pinfall total (including match play bonus pins) to lead 32 players ages 60 and older into Saturday morning’s fourth round that will determine the top five for the stepladder finals set for noon EDT.

“I was just lost after the first game,” said the 2008 USBC Senior Masters champion. “After the first game I had a better look, started throwing it better and started striking.

“I think the key for me is to throw the ball straighter down the lane which is helping me throw better quality shots,” he continued. “I just need to keep fighting, hope I get a few breaks and good things will happen.”

Parks holds a 27-pin lead over Darryl Bower of Middletown, Pa., in second who also posted a 4-2 record finishing with 4,347 pinfall. Bower won the 1985 True Value Open for his lone PBA Tour title.

Don Blatchford of Santa Monica, Calif., who had the day’s only 300 game, finished the day in third with a 5-1 record and a 4,275 pinfall. First round leader, three-time PBA Tour and two-time PBA50 Tour titlist Charlie Tapp of Kalamazoo, Mich., dropped to sixth with 4,197.

Saturday’s competition will be streamed live on PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. For subscription and schedule information visit www.xtraframe.tv. In addition to following the action on pba.com, Apple users can download the new PBA app, available through the Apple App store, to access live scoring.

PBA60 DICK WEBER CHAMPIONSHIP

Presented by Hammer

Pro Bowl West, Fort Wayne, Ind., Friday

Third Round (After 18 games including match play record and bonus pins. All 32 players advance to Saturday’s fourth round)

1, Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 4-2, 4,374.

2, Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 4-2, 4,347.

3, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 5-1, 4,275.

4, Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, 2-3-1, 4,225.

5, David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., 4-2, 4,202.

6, Charlie Tapp, Kalamazoo, Mich., 4-2, 4,197.

7, n-Fred McClain, Allen Park, Mich., 4-1-1, 4,172.

8, Bill Nichols, Bella Vista, Ark., 3-3, 4,168.

9, n-Henry Dawson, Elma, Was., 4-2, 4,167.

10, Ray Scrivens, Jr., Athens, Pa., 4-2, 4,165.

11, Hugh Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., 5-1, 4,148.

12, Tom Baker, King, N.C., 4-2, 4,146.

13, Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 5-1, 4,140.

14, Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 3-3, 4,139.

15, Edward Roberts, Braintree, Mass., 1-4-1, 4,130.

16, Ray Johnson, Battle Creek, Mich., 4-2, 4,104.

17, n-Leroy Johnson, Chicago, 2-4, 4,096.

18, James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 2-4, 4,094.

19, n-Ed Austreng, Waterford, Mich., 3-2-1, 4,086.

20, n-Mitchell Jabczenski, Novi, Mich., 2-4, 4,053.

21, Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 2-4, 4,037.

22, Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 3-3, 4,031.

23, Mark Everette, Aliquippa, Pa., 2-4, 4,012.

24, Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 2-4, 4,000.

25, Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 1-5, 3,992.

26, (tie) John Parry, Oak Park, Calif., 3-3, and Don Sylvia, Daytona Beach, Fla., 3-3, 3,990.

28, Greg McMahan, Dandridge, Tenn., 2-4, 3,983.

29, Marc Lineberry, Camanche, Iowa, 2-4, 3,976.

30, Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 2-4, 3,908.

31, Chris Fedden, Albany, N.Y., 2-4, 3,858.

32, Dale Eagle, Twin Falls, Idaho, 1-5, 3,856.

Second Round (After 12 games. Top 32 advanced to match play)

1, Bill Nichols, Bella Vista, Ark., 2,816.

2, n-Fred McClain, Allen Park, Mich., 2,812.

3, Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 2,796.

4, David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., 2,786.

5, Charlie Tapp, Kalamazoo, Mich., 2,779.

6, Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 2,778.

7, Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, 2,747.

8, Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 2,746.

9, James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 2,744.

10, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 2,702.

11, n-Leroy Johnson, Chicago, 2,701.

12, Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 2,697.

13, Mark Everette, Aliquippa, Pa., 2,686.

14, (tie) n-Mitchell Jabczenski, Novi, Mich., and Raymond Scrivens, Jr., Athens, Pa., 2,684.

16, n-Henry Dawson, Elma, Was., 2,675.

17, (tie) Ray Johnson, Battle Creek, Mich., and Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 2,656.

19, Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 2,654.

20, (tie) Edward Roberts, Braintree, Mass., and Dale Eagle, Twin Falls, Idaho, 2,649.

22, Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 2,645.

23, Don Sylvia, Daytona Beach, Fla., 2,643.

24, Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 2,641.

25, (tie) Greg McMahan, Dandridge, Tenn., and Tom Baker, King, N.C., 2,640.

27, Hugh Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., 2,629.

28, n-Ed Austreng, Waterford, Mich., 2,621.

29, Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 2,600.

30, John Parry, Oak Park, Calif., 2,598.

31, Chris Fedden, Albany, N.Y., 2,592.

32, Marc Lineberry, Camanche, Iowa, 2,590.

Did not advance

33, Toby Contreras, Lee’s Summit, Mo., 2,587, $1,000.

34, (tie) Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 2,585, and n-Ron Burgess, Plymouth, Mich., 2,585, $1,000.

36, Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 2,579.

37, John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 2,578.

38, Bob Caruso, Dayton, N.J., 2,566.

39, Jim Heintz, St. Charles, Mo., 2,563.

40, Vince Honeycutt, Franklin, N.C., 2,561.

41, Emilio Mora Sr., Defiance, Ohio, 2,560.

42, George Miller III, Grand Rapids, Mich., 2,559.

43, n-Gary Kinyon, Lockport, N.Y., 2,554.

44, (tie) Dale Traber, Cedarburg, Wis., and n-Jim Lauricella, Sterling Hts., Mich., 2,549.

46, Michael James, Grafton, Neb., 2,547.

47, (tie) n-Robert Reeder Jr., Bellefonte, Pa., and Mike Moore, Marietta, Ohio, 2,544.

49, ss-Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., 2,540.

50, Johnny Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 2,538.

51, Curtis Aemisegger, Wauconda, Ill., 2,536.

52, Harv Pallas, Stevensville, Mich., 2,527.

53, Dale Csuhta, Wadsworth, Ohio, 2,521.

54, Dave Bernhardt, Romeo, Mich., 2,519.

55, Charlie Tomey, Spartanburg, S.C., 2,510.

56, n-Peter Minaudo, Chesterfield, Mich., 2,509.

57, Ross McDonald, Clarksville, Md., 2,502.

58, James Knoblauch, Waukesha, Wis., 2,500.

59, Tom Howison, Chillicothe, Ohio, 2,492.

60, Rich Giragosian, Charlotte, N.C., 2,488.

61, Richard Hunt, Valparaiso, Ind., 2,487.

62, n-Ted Hannahs, Zanesville, Ohio, 2,482.

63, Lew Elting, Carlsbad, Calif., 2,464.

64, Mike Walden, Stony Point, N.Y., 2,454.

65, (tie) n-Daniel Mayer, Fort Wayne, Ind., and n-Michael Chapman, Garden City, Mich., 2,450.

67, Bill Hewlett, Las Vegas, 2,447.

68, n-Gerry Loudin, Bridgeport, W.Va., 2,430.

69, Robert Donovan, Prattsville, N.Y., 2,428.

70, James Souder, Greeneville, Tenn., 2,424.

71, (tie) n-Joseph Woznicki, Lakeland, Fla., and Phillip Moros, Lombard, Ill., 2,422.

73, Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., 2,414.

74, Mike Schmid, St. Paul, Minn., 2,408.

75, Bill Henson, Westerville, Ohio, 2,407.

76, John Younger, Winston-Salem, N.C., 2,399.

77, William Banks, Laurel Hill, N.C., 2,395.

78, Steven Banks, Leesburg, Va., 2,389.

79, Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wisc., 2,387.

80, Mark Pickford, Charlotte, N.C., 2,382.

81, (tie) n-Andrew Bizub, Huber Heights, Ohio, and Ken Ball, Avon, N.Y., 2,365.

83, Charlie Gadd, Lake Worth, Fla., 2,351.

84, (tie) n-Dick Selgo, Archbold, Ohio, and Gary Simon, Bridgeport, W.Va., 2,344.

86, Chris Patton, Park City, Utah, 2,334.

87, Don Lane, San Francisco, 2,332.

88, Larry Zacharias, Plainfield, Ill., 2,331.

89, Ron Profitt, Brookville, Ohio, 2,323.

90, n-Roland Wright, Christianburg, Vir., 2,320.

91, Bob Heath Sr., Grand Junction, Iowa, 2,311.

92, n-Louis Sturm, Canada, 2,308.

93, James Hutchinson, Ludlow Falls, Ohio, 2,299.

94, Robert Davis, Annapolis, Md., 2,297.

95, Daniel Seppa, Madison, Wis., 2,277.

96, Dan Dicus, Chillicothe, Ohio, 2,249.

97, n-Carleton Turley, Huntington, Md., 2,248.

98, n-John Henry Jr., Ft Wayne, Ind, 2,170.

99, Dale Holgate, Peninsula, Ohio, 2,157.

100, Jim Dilyard, Burbank, Ohio, 2,132.

101, Ronald Reitzel, Perrysburg, Ohio, 2,128.

102, Allen Meskan, Addison, Ill., 1,982.

103, Bruce Siegel, Highland Park, Ill., 1,952.

104, n-Bob Shank, Fort Wayne, Ind., 1,354.

105, Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., 1,261.

300 games (1)- Don Blatchford