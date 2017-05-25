Kegel Unveils New Slogan to Complement Mission Statement

Breaking NewsBusiness

by Bob Johnson ago0

Kegel has announced the launch of a new slogan for the Lake Wales, Fla.-based company — “Kegel: Built For Bowling.”

kegel-logo-black-slogan-bigThis follows a change to Kegel’s mission statement, which occurred earlier this year. Kegel updated its mission statement to, “Kegel: Enhancing and Improving the Bowling Experience.”

Erin Wall, Kegel’s Marketing Coordinator, said, “With our new mission statement and slogan, we aim to capture that Kegel maintains a strong focus on bowling. We are a bowling company, we love what we do, and our purpose is to make the sport more enjoyable for everyone. Our company was built for bowling, our products are built for bowling, and our customers are built for bowling, too.”

Kegel will be transitioning to the use of this updated logo/slogan on all marketing materials, shirts, product packaging, websites, etc. It replaces the slogan, “Your Lanes, Our Passion.”

Bob Johnson

Bob Johnson has received more national writing awards than any other bowling writer — close to 70 over the course of his 40-year career. He began at age 16 as a staff writer and then assistant editor for the weekly Pacific Bowler newspaper in his native California, and within three years was writing feature stories for Bowlers Journal. He has written for the magazine ever since, except for a five-year span when he was hired as the founding editor of another magazine. He moved to Chicago in 2000 and spent 13 years in the Windy City, including five as Bowlers Journal’s Editor. In 1975, Johnson received the Robert E. Kennedy Award as California’s top undergraduate high school journalist. Five years earlier, on the lanes, he had shared the Bantam Division Doubles championship in the Orange County Junior Bowling Association Championships. Today, he continues to work full-time for Bowlers Journal as its Senior Editor, to write his popular “Strikes Me” column, and to edit Luby Publishing Inc.’s weekly business-to-business Cyber Report.

