Kegel Training Center to Host Star-Powered 2018 PBA Clash

LAKE WALES, Fla. (Nov. 2, 2018) – Kegel Training Center in central Florida, one of bowling’s most technically-advanced bowling facilities, will host the 2018 PBA Clash, a special showcase event for eight of the Go Bowling! PBA Tour’s top stars that also will include a preview of the PBA’s historic 2019 debut on FOX Sports.

The announcement was made by Kegel CEO Chris Chartrand and PBA CEO-Commissioner Tom Clark.

The 90-minute PBA Clash will take place at the Kegel Training Center in Lake Wales at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 10 and will air on Sunday, Dec. 23, at either 2:30 or 4:30 p.m. EST (depending upon the viewer’s location). Admission will be $10. Tickets will be available at the door or they may be purchased online through the PBA’s official website (https://www.pba.com/Tickets).

PBA fans may recall the high-tech 12-lane Kegel Training Center was the host center for the PBA King of Bowling series and the PBA Women’s Series Showdown in 2009.

The Clash telecast will include a $25,000 winner-take-all single-elimination competition in which all eight of the 2018 season’s leading money winners will begin by bowling a ninth-and-10th frame round, with the lowest scoring bowler based on total pinfall for two frames being eliminated. Subsequent elimination rounds will be one-ball, low-man-out until two survivors remain. The final match will be a traditional 10-frame game.

Players who will participate in the Clash are Jason Belmonte, Anthony Simonsen, Andrew Anderson, EJ Tackett, Dom Barrett, Stuart Williams, Marshall Kent and Jakob Butturff.

The telecast also will feature profiles on each of the eight players, the announcement of the 2018 Chris Schenkel PBA Player of the Year and the Harry Golden PBA Rookie of the Year, and a preview of the historic 2019 Go Bowling! PBA Tour schedule of FOX and FS1 telecasts.