Junior Gold Set to Break Records Again Next Month

The Junior Gold program had another record year for membership, and will see its largest field yet for the 2017 Junior Gold Championships Presented by the Brands of Ebonite International next month in Cleveland.

The opening ceremony will take place on July 16 at the Cleveland Public Auditorium, with doors opening at 7 p.m. In addition to a live concert from the band Forever in Your Mind, also known as FIYM, the festivities will include presentations of the first Bowlers Choice Awards and the 2016-17 Dexter All American Team, Also, DJ Fuseamania will be on hand to provide music throughout the event.

Junior Gold membership is at an all-time high for the seventh consecutive year with 7,057 members. Heading into the Junior Gold Championships, more than 4,000 spots have been sold, also a record.

“This is our opportunity to celebrate with the youth bowlers and their families by having an evening of fun and entertainment,” IBC Youth Development Managing Director, Gary Brown, said of the opening ceremony. “The Junior Gold program helped so many youth bowlers to develop their game and take that next step to college and beyond, and what better way to show the athletes and their families we appreciate their participation and support [than] with an outstanding opening ceremony.”

Forever in Your Mind has drawn nearly 30 million views of videos from its debut EP.

The new Bowlers Choice Awards — five fun awards designed to give youth bowlers the opportunity to express their personalities — are named the Social King Award, Epic Swag Award, Selfie Queen Award, Breakout Star Award and Craziest Celebration Award. Youth bowlers can visit BOWL.com/JuniorGoldOpeningCeremony for full details, including how to nominate themselves or fellow bowlers for the awards. The entry deadline is June 23, and winners will receive an award, a gift certificate for an Ebonite bowling ball and more.

In addition to the Junior Gold Championships, which will take place July 15-22 at seven centers in the Cleveland area, the USA Bowling National Championships Presented by Sixlets will be held July 19-22, and the Bowling.com Youth Open Championships will run July 13-14, 21-24 and 29-30, also in Cleveland.

Junior Gold also will have its annual side events — the Survivor Presented by Hammer on July 21-22, and the Adult-Youth Scratch Baker Doubles July 17-22.

For more, visit BOWL.com/YouthTournaments.