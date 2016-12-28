Judy Santarius Retires After Nearly 20 Years With WIBC/USBC

Judy Santarius was one of the Bowling Headquarters employees who made the move to Arlington, Texas, when the United States Bowling Congress shuttered the long-time home of the ABC, WIBC and YABA in Greendale, Wis.

Now, after close to two decades of service to the organization, Santarius has retired.

For the first part of her career in bowling administration, Santarius worked with the WIBC Board of Directors. When that organization became a part of the newly formed USBC, she stayed on with that group.

In a Facebook post, USBC Executive Director, Chad Murphy, noted: “She has been in every board meeting for a long time, and has had a front row seat for every decision over this time period.

“She has also been my Executive Assistant for every day, every hour and every minute that I have been the Executive Director of USBC. In no way, shape or form could I have done this job from day one without Judy. Her institutional knowledge was invaluable in those first few days, weeks and months. She knew where everything was, was able speak about it, and could offer a perspective that was/is completely unmatched.”

Added Murphy: “She knows everything about everything that goes on within this organization, and has delivered on that everyday for almost 20 years. And, most importantly, she’s done it in a completely professional way. I will miss her; truth is I already do.”

USBC’s Employee Relations Committee organized a going-away party, at which Santarius was asked to answer a few questions. One recent hire asked about the key to working with USBC.

According to Murphy, Santarius smiled and said she would share some advice someone had given her a long time ago: “Be nice to everyone, [because] you never know who you will be working for in the future.”