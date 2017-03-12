Josh Blanchard Wins PBA Xtra Frame Reality Check Classic For Third Career PBA Tour Title

TAMARAC, Fla. (March 19, 2017) – After surviving a thrilling semifinal match against Don Barrett that nearly ended in a 279-279 tie, Josh Blanchard handily defeated A.J. Johnson at the PBA Xtra Frame Reality Check Classic at Sawgrass Lanes to win his third PBA Tour title.

Streamed live on PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame, Blanchard beat former McKendree University collegiate star and finals top seed A.J. Johnson of Oswego, Ill., 232-204, in the title match for his first title of the season and first in two years. For Johnson, it was his third career runner-up finish.

“It feels unbelievable,” said Blanchard, who won his last title in the 2015 PBA Xtra Frame Maine Shootout. “Sometimes you doubt yourself but I have a lot of support from my family, friends and fans so I think it was just a matter of time before I could bring home another win.”

By winning, Blanchard also takes the early lead in the Storm Cup points race which will award $50,000 in bonus prize money at the end of the season. All eight Storm Cup events are streamed live on Xtra Frame.

Needing a strike on the first ball of the 10th frame to win the semifinal match, Blanchard struck out to beat four-time Tour winner Dom Barrett of England, 279-258, to advance to the title match.

In the opening match, Blanchard, who was the No. 3 seed, beat two-hander Shawn Maldonado of Houston, who was trying for his first Tour win, 236-175.

Upcoming Storm Cup Xtra Frame events this season will include stops in North Carolina, Arkansas, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia and Delaware before its final event in Coldwater, Ohio, in late August. The next stop for the Xtra Frame Storm Cup series will be the Xtra Frame Wilmington Open in Wilmington, N.C., May 26-29.

PBA XTRA FRAME REALITY CHECK CLASSIC

Sawgrass Lanes, Tamarac, Fla., Sunday

Final Standings: 1, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., $10,000. 2, A.J. Johnson, Oswego, Ill., $5,500. 3, Dom Barrett, England, $3,000. 4, Shawn Maldonado, Houston, $2,000.

Stepladder Results: Match One – Blanchard def. Maldonado, 236-175. Semifinal – Blanchard def. Barrett, 279-258. Championship – Blanchard def. Johnson, 232-204.

Final Qualifying Standings (after 17 games, top 4 advanced to stepladder finals):

1, A.J. Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 4,128.

2, Dom Barrett, England, 4,053.

3, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz, 4,012.

4, Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 3,994.

5, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 3,957, $1,750.

6, Ildemaro Ruiz, Venezuela, 3,926, $1,500.

7, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 3,902, $1,400.

8, Chris Spoo, Boynton Beach, Fla., 3,864, $1,300.

Other Round of 16 Cashers (after 15 games):

9, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,462, $1,250.

10, Jeff Piroozshad, Coral Springs, Fla., 3,429, $1,200.

11, Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, 3,414, $1,150.

12, Cristian Azcona, Lake Wales, Fla., 3,409, $1,100.

13, n-Gabriel Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 3,401, $1,075.

14, Ryan Ciminelli, Cheektowaga, N.Y., 3,395, $1,050.

15, n-Greg Young, Viera, Fla., 3,360, $1,025.

16, Michael Azcarate, Coral Springs, Fla., 3,325, $1,000.

Other Cashers (after 12 games):

17, DJ Archer, Friendswood, Texas, 2,671, $700.

18, Arturo Quintero, Mexico, 2,669, $700.

19, Brad Miller, Maryland Heights, Mo., 2,661, $700.

20, Darren Tang, San Francisco, 2,656, $700.

21, Andres Gomez, Colombia, 2,654, $700.

22, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 2,644, $700.

23, n-Ramon Hilferink, Netherlands, 2,633, $700.

24, Trevor Roberts, Crystal River, Fla., 2,631, $700.

25, n-Sean Riccardi, St. Petersburg, Fla., 2,621, $700.

26, Dwight Adams, Greensboro, N.C., 2,615, $675.

27, Mike Williams II, Montgomery, Ala., 2,610, $675.

28, Patrick Dombrowski, Parma, Ohio, 2,600, $675.

29, n-Thomas Bosquez Jr., Springhill, Fla., 2,598, $675.

30, n-Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 2,597, $675.

31, (tie) n-Reggie Pierson, Miami, Fla., 2,594, and Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 2,594, $675.

33, Jeff Evans, Supply, N.C., 2,586, $675.

34, (tie) EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 2,584, and n-Matt Russo, Millstone Township, N.J., 2,584, $663.

36, Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., 2,567, $650.

37, Daria Pajak, Poland, 2,563, $650.

38, (tie) n-Sebastian Charry, Colombia, 2,561, and n-Danny Battles, Zephyrhills, Fla., 2,561, $650.

40, n-Vince Grudinsky Jr., Jupiter, Fla., 2,541, $650.

41, Cody Mullis, Homosassa, Fla., 2,537, $650.

42, n-Kristijonas Sergejevas, Lake Wales, Fla., 2,536, $650.

43, Ralph Brunt Jr., Jensen Beach, Fla., 2,526, $650.

44, Mike Moore, Orlando, Fla., 2,515, $625.

45, n-Daniel Vasquez, Colombia, 2,512, $625.

46, n-John Janawicz, Winter Haven, Fla., 2,511, $625.

47, (tie) Anthony DeStasio, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., 2,505, n-Wyatt Smith, Cape Coral, Fla., 2,505, and n-Giorgio Clinaz Jr., Orlando, Fla., 2,505, $625.

50, n-Shawn Naumann, Orlando, Fla., 2,504, $625.

51, n-Andraunick Simounet, Lake Wales, Fla., 2,503, $625.

52, Kristian Sieradzki, Seminole, Fla., 2,502, $625.

53, n-Taylor Bulthuis, Coral Springs, Fla., 2,482, $600.

54, (tie) n-Anthony Veney, San Antonio, Texas, 2,481, and n-Joe Barna, Stuart, Fla., 2,481, $600.

56, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 2,476, $600.

57, Zachary Dwyer, Ft. Walton Beach, Fla., 2,464, $600.

58, Zachary Seals, Kingsland, Ga., 2,461, $600.

59, (tie) Carlos Tobon, Plantation, Fla., 2,456, and n-Jason Ferrill, Venice, Fla., 2,456, $600.

61, Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 2,448, $600.

62, n-James Campbell, Clearwater, Fla., 2,370, $600.

n-Denotes non-member