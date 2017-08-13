Jones Leads PBA Xtra Frame Gene Carter’s Pro Shop Classic, Kent Behind by a Pin

WILMINGTON, Del. (Aug. 19, 2017) – Eighteen-time PBA Tour winner Tommy Jones of Simpsonville, S.C., averaged 238 for seven games Saturday to lead 50 players who advanced to Sunday’s cashers’ qualifying round in the PBA Xtra Frame Gene Carter’s Pro Shop Classic at Mid-County Bowling and Entertainment Center.

Jones bowled a 1,669 seven-game pinfall total to lead Marshall Kent of Yakima, Wash., who finished the round in second just one pin behind with 1,668. Starting the round with a 299, Jones recovered after a 191 in the second game with games of 204, 262, 237, 256 and 220.

Kent is currently in second in the PBA Xtra Frame Storm Cup points race trailing reigning PBA Player of the Year EJ Tackett of Huntington, Ind., by two points with one event to go after the Gene Carter’s Pro Shop Classic. Tackett finished eighth in the first round with 1,610.

Kent owns two PBA Tour titles this season winning the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort PBA Oklahoma Open and the Xtra Frame Lubbock Sports Open. Jones, who is trying for his first win of the season, finished second in the FireLake PBA Tournament of Champions in February.

Tackett, who has three Tour wins this season including the Tournament of Champions, is trying for his first Storm Cup Tour event win this year but has three top-five finishes in the last four events including a second to Kent in the Lubbock Sports Open.

The Xtra Frame Storm Cup series concludes with the Xtra Frame Kenn-Feld Group Classic from Pla-Mor Lanes in Coldwater, Ohio, Aug. 26-27. At the conclusion of the tournament $50,000 in Storm Cup bonus money will be awarded.

Rounding out the Gene Carter’s Pro Shop Classic top five are Tim Foy Jr., Seaford, Del., 1,655; last week’s Chesapeake Open winner Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 1,651, and four-time PBA Tour winner Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 1,633.

Allen also is in contention in the Storm Cup Points race just five pins behind Tackett. Five-time Tour winner Dom Barrett of England, who is third on the points list four points behind Tackett, finished the first round in 11th with 1,602.

After Sunday’s cashers’ round the field will be cut to the top 16 players for match play beginning at 1 p.m. EDT which will determine the top four players for the stepladder finals at 6:30 p.m.

To catch all the action on PBA’s online bowling channel click on www.xtraframe.tv for subscription and schedule information.

PBA XTRA FRAME GENE CARTER’S PRO SHOP CLASSIC

Mid-County Bowling and Entertainment Center, Middletown, Del., Saturday

First Round (After seven games. Top 50 advance to Sunday’s cashers’ qualifying round)

1, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 1,669.

2, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 1,668.

3, Tim Foy Jr., Seaford, Del., 1,655.

4, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 1,651.

5, Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 1,633.

6, B.J. Moore III, Greensburg, Pa., 1,616.

7, Steven Arehart, Chesapeake, Va., 1,612.

8, E.J. Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 1,610.

9, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 1,604.

10, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 1,603.

11, Dom Barrett, England, 1,602.

12, Tom Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., 1,596.

13, Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 1,593.

14, Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 1,592.

15, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 1,590.

16, Brent Tishuk, Belvidere, N.J., 1,569.

17, Matt Taylor, Youngsville, N.C., 1,562.

18, Billy Asbury, Odenton, Md., 1,559.

19, (tie) Jason Stadtler, Lafayette, N.J., Shota Kawazoe, Japan, and David Stouffer, Lehigh Acres, Fla., 1,554.

22, Chris Blackmore, Aldie, Va., 1,548.

23, Michael Tang, San Francisco, Calif., 1,546.

24, Daniel Mitchell, Elkton, Md., 1,543.

25, Alex Cavagnaro, Massapequa, N.Y., 1,534.

26, Patrick Allen, Elmwood Park, N.J., 1,529.

27, Jon Van Hees, Charlestown, R.I., 1,527.

28, Brian Elder, Newark, Del., 1,508.

29, Dave Wodka, Beavercreek, Ohio, 1,505.

30, Dwight Adams, Greensboro, N.C., 1,504.

31, (tie) n-James Johnson III, Wilmington, Del., and Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 1,498.

33, Adam Chase, North Babylon, N.Y., 1,497.

34, Chris Bolosan, Newport News, Va., 1,496.

35, Joe Paluszek, Bensalem, Pa., 1,494.

36, Ray Edwards, Middle Island, N.Y., 1,493.

37, (tie) Johnathan Bower, Middletown, Pa., and Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 1,491.

39, Paul Brion, Mansfield, Pa., 1,490.

40, Michael Markis, Tafton, Pa., 1,486.

41, John Furey, Freehold, N.J., 1,485.

42, Bryan Paul, Brooklyn, N.Y., 1,484.

43, Brett Cunningham, Clay, N.Y., 1,483.

44, Cristian Azcona, Puerto Rico, 1,481.

45, Darren Tang, San Francisco, 1,480.

46, Tommy Barna, Westminster, Md., 1,478.

47, Ryan Galli, Binghamton, N.Y., 1,475.

48, Gabriel Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1,469.

49, Rick Graham, Lancaster, Pa., 1,465.

50, Marty Berke, Allentown, Pa., 1,464.

Did not advance

51, Greg Ostrander, Freehold, N.J., 1,459.

52, (tie) Theodore Fedder III, Berwick, Pa, and Kevin Donovan, Painted Post, N.Y., 1,455.

54, Victor Florie Jr, Richmond, Va., 1,454.

55, Josh Schmehl, Millsboro, Del., 1,449.

56, Jim Tomek Jr., New Cumberland, Pa., 1,448.

57, Rusty Thomsen, Cateret, N.J., 1,438.

58, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 1,436.

59, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz, 1,434.

60, Kristian Rogers, Salisbury, N.C., 1,430.

61, Jack Bogan, Kensington, Md., 1,428.

62, (tie) Cody Shoemaker, Hanover, Pa., and Paul Nickle III, Rising Sun, Md., 1,427.

64, (tie) Andrew Klingler, Grand Rapids, Mich., and Sam Maccarone, Blackwood, N.J., 1,426.

66, Matthew O’Grady, Rahway, N.J., 1,425.

67, Ernest Lukacs Jr., Manville, N.J., 1,424.

68, Louis Gaudio, Morganville, N.J., 1,421.

69, Robert Mockenhaupt, Rutherford, N.J., 1,415.

70, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 1,412.

71, n-Tom Norris, Elkton, Md., 1,411.

72, Bradley Hoffman, Lemoyne, Pa, 1,408.

73, (tie) Craig Schneider, Marcy, N.Y., and Brian Robinson, Morgantown, W.Va., 1,404.

75, David Asbury, Ellicott City, Md., 1,403.

76, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 1,398.

77, Mike McDonnell, Chesterfield, Va., 1,395.

78, (tie) Scott Denlinger, Lancaster, Pa. and Isaac Kim, Lebanon, Pa., 1,394.

80, Chris Arcaro, Carolina Beach, N.C., 1,392.

81, Ben Zakrocki, Philadelphia, 1,391.

82, Paul Bajorski, West Babylon, N.Y., 1,390.

83, Tommy Gollick, Oberlin, Pa., 1,387.

84, (tie) AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., and Jay Davis, Silver Spring, Md., 1,381.

86, Justin D’Amico, Staten Island, N.Y., 1,379.

87, Ryan Ciminelli, Cheektowaga, N.Y., 1,377.

88, Tim Gillick, Milford, Conn., 1,374.

89, Doug Scheidig, Royersford, Pa., 1,371.

90, (tie) Ethan Gray, North East, Md., and Danny Wiseman, Baltimore, 1,370.

92, n-Jeffrey Roberts, Clermont, Fla., 1,363.

93, w-Stephanie Sheridan, Factoryville, Pa., 1,361.

94, Jeffrey Voght, Canojaharie, N.Y., 1,349.

95, Mike Hastings, Millsboro, Del., 1,346.

96, Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 1,345.

97, Ervin Raines, New Cummberland, Pa., 1,342.

98, Jeremy Domingo, Sewell, N.J., 1,340.

99, (tie) Clifton Wolfe, West Grove, Pa., and Gary Haines, West Babylon, N.Y., 1,339.

101, Darryl Carreon, Woodbridge, Va., 1,335.

102, Frank Gray Jr., North East, Md., 1,334.

103, John Mertz III, Lancaster, Pa., 1,332.

104, Ronnie Horton, Christiansburg, Va., 1,331.

105, (tie) Stephen Dieter, Palmerton, Pa., and Rob Hoffman, Freehold, N.J., 1,328.

107, Bob Caruso, Dayton, N.J., 1,326.

108, Benjamin Thompson, New Castle, Del., 1,325.

109, John Conroy, Mahopac, N.Y., 1,324.

110, Brandon Hinderer, York, Pa., 1,323.

111, Scott Canfield, Mountville, Pa., 1,320.

112, Andrew Suscreba, Clifton, N.J., 1,319.

113, Rocco Serpico, Hazlet, N.J., 1,317.

114, Larry Ivey, Berwick, Pa., 1,312.

115, Zulmazran Zulkifli, Malaysia, 1,305.

116, Adam Travis, Cockeysville, Md., 1,300.

117, Jackson Getting, Portsmouth, N.H., 1,292.

118, Hector Medina, Woodbridge, Va., 1,291.

119, (tie) Michael Vella, Bellport, N.Y., and Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 1,289.

121, Stephen Haas, Enola, Pa., 1,280.

122, Stephen Pavlinko Jr., Sewell, N.J., 1,279.

123, Thad Rand, Rapidan, Va., 1,278.

124, Vincent Wright, New York, N.Y., 1,277.

125, Jay Boyle, Garnet Valley, Pa., 1,276.

126, Tommy Dakouvanos, N. Middletown, N.J., 1,270.

127, Michael Houtz, Myerstown, Pa., 1,268.

128, Robert Perniciaro Jr., Yardley, Pa., 1,262.

129, Fran Luzzi, Geneva, N.Y., 1,253.

130, Joseph Rzemieniewski, Middletown, Del., 1,251.

131, Jason Couch, Clermont, Fla., 1,249.

132, Geordin Krupski, Newtonville, N.J., 1,246.

133, n-Terry Wiley, Vienna, Va., 1,244.

134, n-Arthur Nowlin, New Castle, Del., 1,240.

135, Rob Manley Jr., Newark, Del., 1,230.

136, n-Jonathon Bush, Clermont, Fla., 1,227.

137, Mike Lattuca, Harrisburg, Pa, 1,208.

138, Collin Raineri, Gilbertsville, Pa., 1,203.

139, Christopher Clay, Woodbridge, Va., 1,197.

140, Joshua Marino, Forest Hills, N.Y., 1,176.

141, Nathan Johnson, Elmira, N.Y., 1,174.

142, Nathan Lidke, Elkton, Md., 1,166.

143, Austin Boone, Blackwood, 1,155.

144, Williard Isaacs Jr, Kenton, Del., 1,149.

145, Richard Walker, Owings Mills, Md., 1,148.

146, James Scott, Manassas, Va., 1,147.

147, Mike Gossman, Allentown, Pa., 1,121.

148, Matthew Wozney, Clayton, Del., 1,109.

149, Joseph Steuber, Lakehurst, N.J., 1,100.

150, Brian Bradley, Fredericksburg, Va., 1,067.

n-non-member