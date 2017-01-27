Johnson, Ciminelli Added to Turbo Tech Faculty

U.S. Open champions Liz Johnson and Ryan Ciminelli have been added to the coaching staff for the 2017 Turbo Tech Collegiate Expo in metropolitan Cleveland on July 11-13.

Johnson, a five-time Women’s Open champion, and Ciminelli, the 2015 U.S. Open winner, are part of an extensive list of coaches and presenters at the event, which will be conducted at Game of Wickliffe, in Wickliffe, Ohio.

“I’m really looking forward to being part of the Collegiate Expo this year,” said Johnson, a USBC Hall of Famer. “The experience I had bowling in college helped develop me into the bowler I am today. I hope to share that experience and knowledge with our students.”

Both Johnson and Ciminelli are from the Buffalo, N.Y. area, and bowled in college before seeing professional success. Johnson was both Rookie of the Year and Collegiate Bowler of the Year at Morehead State University, while Ciminelli was a two-time National Junior College Athletic Association All-American at Erie Community College.

“Liz and Ryan bring a tremendous amount of talent and energy to the Collegiate Expo,” said Lori Mraz, President of Turbo Bowling Accessories. “Their perspectives and insight into the sport are a welcome addition to the event.”

Johnson and Ciminelli will be part of an elite group of players, coaches and industry experts gathered for the 2017 Collegiate Expo. Students will receive two full days of on-lane and classroom instruction, and will test their skills in a six-game Audition Tournament.

The Collegiate Expo isn’t just for student-athletes. The program also includes seminars for high school and collegiate coaches, led by many of the industry’s leading experts. Coaches also will be able to interact with parents and students directly as they gather information essential to the recruiting process.

“There’s simply no other event quite like the Turbo Tech Collegiate Expo,” said Mraz. “Having witnessed it first-hand for the past six years, the team of professionals and experts we have assembled has such a powerful impact on young bowlers and their families. It’s inspiring on all levels.”

The Turbo Tech Collegiate Expo will be held prior to the USBC Junior Gold Championships. Students should be enrolled in high school grades 10-12 for the 2017-18 school year, or be a 2017 graduate. A minimum entering average for boys of 190 and for girls of 175 is suggested for greatest recruiting consideration.

Sponsors of the Turbo Tech Collegiate Expo include: