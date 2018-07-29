Johnson and Tackett Move Into PBA-PWBA Storm SABC Mixed Doubles Lead

HOUSTON, Texas (July 28, 2018) – USBC Hall of Famer Liz Johnson of Palatine, Ill., and 2016 PBA Player of the Year EJ Tackett of Huntington, Ind., combined for a 3,196 seven-game pinfall total to lead 40 doubles teams that advanced to the semifinal round of the PBA-PWBA Storm Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles Saturday at Copperfield Bowl.

Johnson bowled a 1,484 pinfall total (212 average) and Tackett 1,712 (244 average) in the final squad of the day to edge out four-time winners Tommy Jones of Simpsonville, S.C. and Shannon Pluhowsky of Dayton, Ohio, who combined for a 3,193 pinfall in Friday’s B squad. Jones and Pluhowsky are the only four-time winners of the event winning in 2007, ’08, ’10 and ’11.

Johnson bowled games of 217, 214, 246, 213, 181, 223 and 190 while Tackett bowled games of 245, 249, 244, 246, 267, 231 and 230.

In Friday’s B Squad, Pluhowsky bowled games of 211, 204, 237, 189, 267, 211 and 226 with Jones bowling games of 242, 162, 254, 237, 244, 253 and 256.

Rounding out the top five teams after qualifying were Erin McCarthy, Omaha, Neb./AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 3174; Diandra Asbaty, Chicago/Jason Belmonte, Australia, 3,111, and Leanne Hulsenberg, Pleasantview, Utah/Darren Tang, San Jose, Calif., 3,079.

Defending champions Birgit Poppler of Germany and Jason Sterner of Cocoa, Fla., finished in 21st with a 2,907 pinfall to advance to the semifinal round.

The top 40 teams will bowl the five-game semifinal round at 8:30 a.m. CDT Sunday, after which the top eight teams based on a combine 12 team games (24 individual games) will bowl a final eight games of round-robin match play to determine the winners.

All of Sunday’s competition will be streamed live on PBA’s online bowling channel PBA Xtra Frame on FloBowling. For subscription information visit Flobowling.com.

PBA-PWBA STORM STRIKING AGAINST BREAST CANCER MIXED DOUBLES

Copperfield Bowl, Houston, Texas, Saturday

Final Qualifying Standings (after 7 team games; top 40 advance to Sunday’s semifinal round)

1, Liz Johnson, Palatine, Ill. / EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 3,196.

2, Shannon Pluhowsky, Dayton, Ohio / Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 3,193.

3, Erin McCarthy, Omaha, Neb. / AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 3,174.

4, Diandra Asbaty, Chicago / Jason Belmonte, Australia, 3,111.

5, Leanne Hulsenberg, Pleasant View, Utah / Darren Tang, San Jose, Calif., 3,079.

6, Natalie Cortese, Hoffman Estates, Ill. / Brad Miller, Raytown, Mo., 3,067.

7, Liz Kuhlkin, Schenectady, N.Y. / Richard Teece, England, 3,056.

8, Shannon O'Keefe, O'Fallon, Ill. / Bill O'Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 3,030.

9, Giselle Poss, Montgomery, Ill. / Matt Gasn, Clarksville, Tenn., 3,020.

10, Misaki Mukotani, China / Nobuhito Fujii, Japan, 3,001.

11, Missy Parkin, Laguna Hills, Calif. / Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 2,997.

12, Kayla Pashina, Minnetonka, Minn. / Rhino Page, Dade City, Fla., 2,993.

13, Taylor Bulthuis, Coral Springs, Fla. / Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 2,968.

14, Daria Kovalova, Ukraine / Joshua Roca, Wichita, Kan., 2,954.

15, Tina Williams, Phoenix / Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 2,942.

16, Holly Harris, Wichita, Kan. / Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan., 2,942.

17, Kiyoko McDonald, Allen, Texas / Clint Johnson, Fort Worth, Texas, 2,931.

18, Cassandra Shivers-Williams, Adelphi, Md. / Fero Williams, Adelphi, Md., 2,929.

19, Haley Richard, Tipton, Mich. / Nick Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 2,927.

20, Sydney Brummett, Fort Wayne, Ind. / Kris Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 2,907.

21, Birgit Poppler, Germany / Jason Sterner, Cocoa, Fla., 2,907.

22, Kerry Smith, Lititz, Pa. / John Furey, East Windsor, N.J., 2,906.

23, Lindsay Boomershine, Perry, Utah / Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 2,904.

24, Bryanna Cote, Red Rock, Ariz. / Stuart Williams, England, 2,894.

25, Angela Chirpich, Urbandale, Iowa / Tom Hess, Urbandale, Iowa, 2,893.

26, Sierra Kanemoto, Dayton, Ohio / Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 2,890.

27, Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y. / Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 2,889.

28, Katie Garcia, Wichita, Kan. / Geoffrey Young, Keller, Texas, 2,882.

29, Verity Crawley, England / Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 2,866.

30, Diana Zavjalova, Latvia / Adam Pogge, Austin, Texas, 2,859.

31, Carol Norman, Houston / Pete McCordic, Katy, Texas, 2,858.

32, (tie) Jeanne Naccarato, Tacoma, Wash. / Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., and Kayla Bandy, Salisbury, Md. / Nathan Bohr, Wichita, Kan., 2,857.

34, Christina Kinney, Las Vegas / Robert Lawrence, Del Valle, Texas, 2,855.

35, Jackie Carbonetto, Clarksville, Tenn. / Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 2,845.

36, Stephanie Schwartz, Racine, Wis. / Steve Lemke, Nacogdoches, Texas, 2,843.

37, Tannya Roumimper, Indonesia / Francois Lavoie, Wichita, Kan., 2,835.

38, DeeDee Jeffery, Little Rock, Ark. / Mykel Holliman, Memphis, Tenn., 2,833.

39, Josie Barnes, Hermitage, Tenn. / Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 2,832.

40, Shannon Sellens, Copiague, N.Y. / Anthony Pepe, East Elmhurst, N.Y., 2,831.

Did not advance:

41, Brianna Brown, Floresville, Texas / Justin Ledwig, San Antonio, 2,829.

42, Amanda Greene, Romney, W.Va. / Kyle Sherman, O'Fallon, Mo., 2,826.

43, (tie) Cassandra Leuthold, Lincoln, Neb. / Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, and Summer Jasmin, Beckley, W.Va. / Joe Findling, Mesquite, Texas, 2,821.

45, Stefanie Johnson, McKinney, Texas / Chris Johnson, McKinney, Texas, 2,818.

46, Jordan Richard, Tipton, Mich. / Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, 2,815.

47, Jen Higgins, Westerville, Ohio / Dan Higgins, Westerville, Ohio, 2,814.

48, Katelyn Zwiefelhofer, Racine, Wis. / David Eggert, New Lenox, Ill., 2,813.

49, Elysia Current, Ephrata, Pa. / AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa, 2,808.

50, Jodi Gawlik, Schaumburg, Ill. / Kyle Barnes, Nashville, Tenn., 2,806.

51, Elise Bolton, Merritt Island, Fla. / Nate Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 2,803.

52, Rachel Perez, Maumelle, Ark. / Michael Shirley, North Little Rock, Ark., 2,801.

53, Jennifer Schultz, Beaumont, Texas / Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas, 2,793.

54, Tina Balser, Columbia, Mo. / Damien Laird, Columbia, Mo., 2,792.

55, (tie) Sabrena Divis, Gillette, Wyo. / Ted Pritts, Little Elm, Texas, and Anita Arnett, Houston / Brett Cooper, Aurora, Colo., 2,790.

57, Michelle Sterner, Buffalo, N.Y. / Mike Austin, Conroe, Texas, 2,789.

58, Ashley Lawley, Texas City, Texas / Troy Boyd, Pasadena, Texas, 2,789.

59, Amy Dillon-Bruce, Wichita, Kan. / Rick Justice, Lawton, Okla., 2,785.

60, Ashly Galante, Palm Harbor, Fla. / Mike Moore, Orlando, Fla., 2,781.

61, Robyn Renslow, Brentwood, Calif. / Zack Hattori, Las Vegas, Nev., 2,776.

62, Daria Pajak, Poland / Giorgio Clinaz, Venezuela, 2,769.

63, Catie Jensen, Fort Worth, Texas / Alex Cavagnaro, North Massapequa, N.Y., 2,768.

64, (tie) Carolyn Dorin-Ballard, Keller, Texas / Michael Tang, San Francisco, 2,767, Brandi Branka, Fairview Heights, Ill. / Mike Dole, Loves Park, Ill., and, Jessica Mellott, Lauderhill, Flla. / Matthew Farber, Plainview, N.Y., 2,767.

67, Wanda Parker, Garland, Texas / Danny Inocencio, College Station, Texas, 2,765.

68, Jodi Woessner, Oregon, Ohio / Dino Castillo, Highland Village, Texas, 2,764.

69, Joi Bell, Pflugerville, Texas / Will Werner, Montgomery, Texas, 2,750.

70, (tie) Tannya Lopez, Mexico / Matt Cabanski, Cibolo, Texas, and Marcia Kloempken, Pleasant View, Utah / Steven Smith, San Diego, 2,749.

72, Sandi Charles, Nolanville, Texas / Sean Lavery-Spahr, Dallas, 2,747.

73, Amanda Fry, Antelope, Calif. / Clint Land, Houston, 2,746.

74, Jennifer Russo, Monmouth Junction, N.J. / Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 2,740.

75, Jes Lesagonicz, Atlanta / Ryan Holland, Houston, 2,738.

76, Linda Walbaum, Brighton, Colo. / Mark London, Washington, Texas, 2,728.

77, Sarah Wille, Hoffman Estates, Ill. / Gregory Young, Jr., Viera, Fla., 2,726.

78, Brenda Padilla, Mansfield, Texas / DJ Archer, Houston, 2,725.

79, Ricki Ellison, Wichita, Kan. / Tyler Kemp, Wichita, Kan., 2,723.

80, Rina Asada, Japan / Shota Amakasu, Japan, 2,718.

81, Megan Kelly, Dayton, Ohio / Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 2,710.

82, T'nia Moore, Greensburg, Pa. / BJ Moore, Greensburg, Pa., 2,702.

83, Heather D'Errico, Rochester, N.Y. / Omar Arnett, Houston, 2,700.

84, Heather Jones, Euless, Texas / Xeno Garcia, Fort Worth, Texas, 2,691.

85, Jamarva Norman, Chattanooga, Tenn. / Kendle Miles, Kennesaw, Ga., 2,687.

86, (tie) Anne Marie Duggan, Edmond, Okla. / Steven Badovinac, Monument, Colo., and Amanda Broege, Ronkonkoma, N.Y. / Jon Van Hees, Charleston, R.I., 2,684.

88, Kristina Parry, Palm Harbor, Fla. / Zulmazran Zulkifli, Malaysia, 2,683.

89, Beth Owen-Cipielewski, Bradenton, Fla. / Bryan Viator, Seabrook, Texas, 2,678.

90, Jeanette Van Gundy, San Antonio / Ryan Whitney, Hurst, Texas, 2,672.

91, Kristie Leong, Daly City, Calif. / DeeRonn Booker, Anaheim, Calif., 2,671.

92, (tie) Kimi Davidson, Lewisville, Texas / Brian Valenta, Stockbridge, Ga., and Lauren Hoffman, Monroe Township, N.J. / Brandon Martin, Wichita, Kan., 2,670.

94, Yuna Mukotani, China / Kenta Morimoto, Japan, 2,668.

95, Tish Johnson, Colorado Springs, Colo. / Hank Boomershine, Perry, Utah, 2,663.

96, Amber MacLeod, Huntsville, Texas / Matthew Stephens, Houston, 2,652.

97, Erica McPhail, Copperas Cove, Texas / Mark Morgan, Killeen, Texas, 2,645.

98, Kylie Mogard, Las Vegas / Dallas Leong, Las Vegas, 2,644.

99, Kelsi Anderson, San Antonio / Ricky Jimenez, San Antonio, 2,636.

100, Chantel Jefferson, Houston / Daniel Cashaw, Houston, 2,634.

101, Novella Daniels, Detroit, Mich. / George Gohagan III, Houston, 2,633.

102, Brandy Silva, Fort Worth, Texas / Timmy Crites, Dallas, 2,631.

103, Paula Vidad, Sun City, Calif. / Blake Paris, Fremont, Neb., 2,628.

104, Ashley Cole, Florissant, Mo. / Randy Miles, Jr., Kennesaw, Ga., 2,625.

105, Keli Callahan, Las Vegas / Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 2,624.

106, Cindy Mattingly, Puyallup, Wash. / Tanner Spacey, Burien, Wash., 2,623.

107, Robin Romeo, Newhall, Calif. / Timothy Tripp, Castle Rock, Colo., 2,621.

108, Teri Perkins, San Marcos, Texas / Eric Martinez, San Antonio, 2,619.

109, Amanda Cortese, Hoffman Estates, Ill. / Andrew Cain, Phoenix, 2,615.

110, Stephanie Zavala, Downey, Calif. / Tyson Branagan, Fort Worth, Texas, 2,614.

111, Gabriella Mayfield, Lake Isabella, Calif. / Steve Pavlinko, Jr., Deptford, N.J., 2,609.

112, (tie) Katie Maher, Ottumwa, Iowa / Billy Hibbard, Mukwonago, Wis., and Alyssa Harper, Orange City, Fla. / Peter Ferraro, Jr., Orange City, Fla., 2,607.

114, (tie) Erin Lenahan, Roseville, Calif. / Chris Castro, Plano, Texas, and Hayley Veitch, Kenner, La. / Justin Veitch, Kenner, La., 2,599.

116, Correen Lieber, Glendale, Ariz. / Chase Nadeau, Henderson, Nev., 2,588.

117, Chelsea Gilliam, Austintown, Ohio / Robert Gilliam, Jr., Independence, La., 2,585.

118, Alexandra Mosquera-Jimenez, Colombia / Eric Manthei, Lumberton, Texas, 2,582.

119, Jackie Evans, Acton, Mass. / Chris Muscarello, Baytown, Texas, 2,577.

120, Genie Franklin, Frisco, Texas / Keven Williams, Springfield, Mo., 2,571.

121, Stacie Hartsfield, San Antonio / Jeff Hartsfield, San Antonio, 2,570.

122, Diana Jessie, Dallas / Toney Nelson, Grapevine, Texas, 2,557.

123, Britney Russell, Houston / David Tullos, Spring, Texas, 2,548.

124, Mary Jo Cox, Houston / Lee Lorts, Katy, Texas, 2,547.

125, Pam Lawrence, Pfugerville, Texas / Anthony Coats, Pflugerville, Texas, 2,532.

126, Ashley Adams, Midlothian, Texas / Daniel Adams, Midlothian, Texas, 2,529.

127, Debbie Ayers, La Mesa, Calif. / Nicholas Burgess, Jersey Village, Texas, 2,523.

128, Sabrina Duncan-Rose, Houston / Frank Rose, Houston, 2,519.

129, Connie Esters, San Pedro, Calif. / Justin Wren, Kingwood, Texas, 2,518.

130, Jaime Wells, Humble, Texas / Andy Silverman, Akron, Ohio, 2,511.

131, Tayna Fulmer-Spaulding, Colorado Springs, Colo. / Chris Bryant, Austin, Texas, 2,504.

132, Tristan Senegal, Baton Rouge, La. / Darrin Senegal, Baton Rouge, La., 2,472.

133, Olivia Sandham, Saint Joseph, Mo. / Daniel Pickerel, Saint Joseph, Mo., 2,467.

134, Jovan Ebalaroza, San Antonio / Keith Cipielewski, Bradenton, Fla., 2,457.

135, Amanda Falk, Tucson, Ariz. / Dwight Burns, Tucson, Ariz., 2,456.

136, Mads McDuff, Katy, Texas / Sean Sadat, Houston, 2,452.

137, Cathy Nelson, Lakeside, Texas / David Scardaville, Houston, 2,444.

138, Whitney Harris, Converse, Texas / Scott Dodson, Waxahachie, Texas, 2,442.

139, Teri Haugh, Faribault, Minn. / Darren Stanley, Vancouver, Wash., 2,417.

140, Ginger Bess, San Antonio / Jason Valenzuela, Corpus Christi, Texas, 2,409.

141, Celina Broderick, Wallingford, Conn. / T.J. Thompson, Houston, 2,406.

142, Aline Reed, Spring, Texas / William Titus, Houston, 2,395.

143, Gloria Wood, Corpus Christi, Texas / Darrell Wood, Corpus Christi, Texas, 2,393.

144, Kyra Kansaki, Greenbriar, Ark. / Luis De Leon, San Antonio, 2,384.

145, Yvette Clay, Austin, Texas / Robert Pohlman, Cedar Park, Texas, 2,354.

146, Barbara Bias, Houston / Bobby Abbott, Houston, 2,343.

147, Taylor Evans, Katy, Texas / Jeremy Evans, Katy, Texas, 2,337.

148, Nichole DePaul-Miller, Plano, Ill. / John Wukasch Jr., Montgomery, Texas, 2,333.

149, Brette Joseph, Pflugerville, Texas / Cecil Scarboro, Panama City, Fla., 2,325.

150, Tina Peters, Liberty Hill, Texas / Joseph Peters, Liberty Hill, Texas, 2,311.

151, Susan Saccomen, Katy, Texas / Tom Russo, Richmond, Texas, 2,294.

152, Shelly Slagle, Pearland, Texas / Ray Hart, Galveston, Texas, 2,266.

153, Halie Summers, Houston / Michael Ruffino, Houston, 2,250.

154, Mel McAllister, Colorado Springs, Colo. / Russell Elsner, Houston, 2,241.

155, Wendy Arnold, Hockley, Texas / Lee Arnold, Hockley, Texas, 2,217.

156, Norma Manns, Austin, Texas / Marvin Biagas, Houston, 2,213.

157, Diva Gwiscz, Houston / Kevin Foerster, Houston, 2,193.

158, Kayla Mahan, Friendswood, Texas / Chris Schramek, Pasadena, Texas, 2,163.