Johnny Petraglia Retains Lead in PBA60 Small’s JAX 60 National Championship

JACKSON, Mich. (Aug. 4, 2019) – After advancing as the top qualifier from the second round, PBA Hall of Famer Johnny Petraglia compiled a 4-1 record in the first match play round Sunday to retain his lead in the PBA60 David Small’s JAX 60 National Championship in memory of Mel Wolf at JAX 60 Lanes.

The 72-year-old left-hander, who owns 14 Go Bowling! PBA Tour and eight PBA50 Tour titles, finished the day with a 4,662 19-game pinfall total, including match play bonus pins, to lead the match play field of 24 players ages 60 and older. He bowled games of 202, 234, 246, 249 and 245 in Sunday’s match play round. His only loss came in a second match defeat at the hands of Dave Axon of Bellevue, Nebraska, 235-234.

“At this stage of the tournament the one thing I have to worry about is running out of gas and if you start to get tired that’s when you start to lose focus,” said Petraglia, who is trying for his first win in a PBA60 event. “I just keep reminding myself that I’m 72 and not 32. Everything is great at this point with my ball choices and my adjustments – I just need to concentrate on keeping my game together.”

There is still a lot of work for Petraglia and the other 23 players in the match play field to do with a five-game match play round at 11 a.m. ET and a six-game round at 2:30 p.m. Monday that will determine the top five players for the stepladder finals at 6 p.m. Each match play win awards 30 bonus pins.

Petraglia’s first senior title came at JAX 60 Lanes (then Airport Lanes) when he won the 1998 PBA Senior National Championship and then won there a second time when he captured the 2008 Senior Jackson Open. He is trying for his first win in PBA60 competition (established in 2014) but has two runner-up finishes to his credit.

Petraglia leads Jerry Sikora of Huron, South Dakota in second finishing the day with a 3-2 record and 4,601 pinfall. Hall of Famer Ron Mohr of Las Vegas, who has already locked up his fourth consecutive PBA60 Player of the Year honor, finished the day in third with a 3-2 record and 4,577 pinfall.

Rounding out the top five were two-time PBA50 Tour winner Hall of Famer Brian Voss, Centennial, Colorado (4-1), 4,558, and Toby Contreras, Lees Summit, Missouri (3-2), 4,526.

Fans can catch all the JAX 60 National Championship final day action via PBA’s online streaming partner FloBowling. For subscription information visit www.flobowling.com.

PBA60 DAVID SMALL’S JAX 60 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

In Memory of Mel Wolf

David Small’s JAX 60 Lanes, Jackson, Mich., Sunday

THIRD ROUND RESULTS (after 19 games. Includes match play record and total pinfall including bonus pins. All 24 players advance to Monday’s match play rounds)

1, Johnny Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 4-1, 4,662.

2, Jerry Sikora, Huron, S.D., 3-2, 4,601.

3, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3-2, 4,577.

4, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 4-1, 4,558.

5, Toby Contreras, Lee's Summit, Mo., 3-2, 4,526.

6, Mike Mineman, St Louis, Mo. 2-3, 4,519.

7, n-Jerome Woodfork, Rockford, Ill., 3-2, 4,491.

8, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 3-2, 4,486.

9, Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 3-2, 4,482.

10, Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas, 2-3, 4,479.

11, Gary Reh, Fort Mohave, Ariz., 3-2, 4,455.

12, Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., 3-2, 4,435.

13, David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., 4-1, 4,428.

14, William Peters, Dayton, Ohio, 2-3, 4,390.

15, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 1-4, 4,352.

16, (tie) Bill Neumann, Rensselaer, N.Y., 2-3, and Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 4-1, 4,344.

18, Emilio Mora Sr., Defiance, Ohio, 1-4, 4,300.

19, n-William Essman, Angola, Ind., 2-3, 4,294.

20, Michael Lucente, Warren, Mich., 1-4, 4,286.

21, Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 2-3, 4,267.

22, Rick Minier, Houston, 2-3, 4,259.

23, Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 1-4, 4,224.

24, Glen Nakagawa, Highland Village, Texas, 2-3, 4,212.

SECOND ROUND RESULTS (after 14 games. Top 24 advance to first match play round)

1, Johnny Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 3,366.

2, Mike Mineman, St Louis, 3,341.

3, Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas, 3,328.

4, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3,274.

5, Jerry Sikora, Huron, S.D., 3,263.

6, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 3,255.

7, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 3,247.

8, Gary Reh, Fort Mohave, Ariz., 3,243.

9, Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 3,242.

10, n-William Essman, Angola, Ind., 3,234.

11, Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., 3,222.

12, Toby Contreras, Lee's Summit, Mo., 3,216.

13, Michael Lucente, Warren, Mich., 3,208.

14, n-Jerome Woodfork, Rockford, Ill., 3,200.

15, (tie) William Peters, Dayton, Ohio, and Emilio Mora Sr., Defiance, Ohio, 3,192.

17, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 3,166.

18, Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 3,154.

19, Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 3,150.

20, Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 3,145.

21, Rick Minier, Houston, 3,143.

22, Bill Neumann, Rensselaer, N.Y., 3,140.

23, David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., 3,134.

24, Glen Nakagawa, Highland Village, Texas, 3,129.

Did not advance:

25, n-Kirt Gundry, Lansing, Mich., 3,123, $1,000.

26, Tom Baker, King, N.C., 3,114, $1,000.

27, Dale Csuhta, Wadsworth, Ohio, 3,102, $1,000.

28, Chuck Richardson, The Villages, Fla., 3,091, $1,000.

29, n-Darwin Wimer, Mesquite, Nev., 3,086, $1,000.

30, Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 3,077, $1,000.

31, n-Barry Gilitiuk, Mesa, Ariz., 3,074, $1,000.

32, Charlie Tapp, Kalamazoo, Mich., 3,061, $1,000.

33, n-Edward Mintz, Canton, Mich., 3,053, $1,000.

34, (tie) Jeff Bellinger, Columbia, S.C., and Gene Bruihl, Petaluma, Calif., 3,048, $1,000.

36, n-George Phillips, Centreville, Mich., 3,044.

37, (tie) Jim Pitts, Elmira, N.Y., and n-Roland Wright, Christianburg, Va., 3,036.

39, Douglas Weese, Lansing, Mich., 3,035.

40, James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 3,030.

41, John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 3,028.

42, n-Peter Minaudo, Chesterfield, Mich., 3,027.

43, n-Jay Young, Pemberville, Ohio, 3,020.

44, Mark Everette, Aliquippa, Pa., 3,017.

45, James Knoblauch, Waukesha, Wis., 3,014.

46, Kurt Gengelbach, Lewisville, Texas, 3,009.

47, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 3,004.

48, n-Mitchell Jabczenski, Novi, Mich., 3,003.

49, n-Rick Goergen, Midland, Mich., 3,001.

50, Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., 2,999.

51, Ron Profitt, Brookville, Ohio, 2,998.

52, n-Robert Worrall II, Colorado Springs, Colo., 2,989.

53, n-Fred McClain, Allen Park, Mich., 2,971.

54, Marc Lineberry, Camanche, Iowa, 2,969.

55, Lance Lorfeld, University Place, Wash., 2,962.

56, (tie) Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., Jim Dilyard, Burbank, Ohio, and n-Ted Hannahs, Zanesville, Ohio, 2,959.

59, John DiSantis, Wilmington, Del., 2,957.

60, Dave Flemming, Fairborn, Ohio, 2,955.

61, Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 2,950.

62, Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 2,944.

63, Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 2,941.

64, Richard Hunt, Valparaiso, Ind., 2,937.

65, Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 2,936.

66, Bob Chamberlain, The Villages, Fla., 2,932.

67, Jim Heintz, St. Charles, Mo., 2,929.

68, Robert Kicmal, LaGrange, Ill., 2,921.

69, Phillip Moros, Lombard, Ill., 2,916.

70, Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 2,915.

71, Conn Casey, Canada, 2,914.

72, Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 2,912.

73, Bill Sell, Menasha, Wis., 2,908.

74, Larry Zacharias, Plainfield, Ill., 2,901.

75, n-Ron Barker, Delavan, Wis., 2,896.

76, Mike Moore, Marietta, Ohio, 2,893.

77, Michael Truitt, New Port Richey, Fla., 2,886.

78, n-Gary Kresse, Chandler, Ariz., 2,881.

79, Michael Tweed Sr., Camp Hill, Pa., 2,871.

80, Larry Graybeal, Elizabethton, Tenn., 2,862.

81, Ray Johnson, Battle Creek, Mich., 2,858.

82, Mike Hastings, Millsboro, Del., 2,850.

83, Bill Henson, Westerville, Ohio, 2,826.

84, Bob Kelly, Dayton, Ohio, 2,821.

85, Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., 2,816.

86, Lee Rautenberg, Boynton Beach, Fla., 2,795.

87, Dave Dunphy, Canada, 2,790.

88, Greg Scheetz, Scottsdale, Ariz., 2,782.

89, n-Victor Portalatin, Jackson, Mich., 2,771.

90, Pete Bryan, Laurel, Del., 2,740.

91, William Keenan Jr., Orlando, Fla., 2,728.

92, n-Ronald Libs, Tinley Park, Ill., 2,727.

93, Mitchell Vernon, Olympia, Wash., 2,726.

94, Brian Phillips, Quinnesec, Mich., 2,719.

95, Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 2,712.

96, Dale Holgate, Peninsula, Ohio, 2,675.

97, Lucien Casagrande, Canada, 2,650.

98, James Souder, Greeneville, Tenn., 2,645.

99, Don Lane, San Francisco, 2,641.

100, Ken Waters, Kingsport, Tenn., 2,631.

101, n-Mike Haggerty, Montrose, Mich., 2,630.

102, Jean-Marc Gagnon, Punta Corda, Fla., 2,561.

103, Allen Meskan, Addison, Ill., 2,449.

104, Joe Salvemini, Colorado Springs, Colo., 2,208.

n – indicates non-PBA member