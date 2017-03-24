John Losito Named Proprietor of the Year by BPAA

John Losito of Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln, Neb., has been selected as the 2017 Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America Proprietor of the Year.

The award is presented annually to a proprietor who has excelled at developing relationships within their community, including comradery with the local United States Bowling Congress association, while actively promoting the sport of bowling with a strong league base, by hosting tournaments, and participating in BPAA programs. The individual, selected by the BPAA Awards Committee, runs an exemplary center and shares his successful business practices with the industry.

“I am truly honored to be the recipient of the 2017 BPAA Proprietor of the Year award,” Losito said. “To be recognized by my peers, in the industry that I truly love, means a great deal to me. I really am fortunate and that would not be possible without my team at Sun Valley Lanes. I share this award with them, as well as all my friends, both near and far, that have helped make me successful.”

Losito will be honored at the Annual Awards Luncheon on Tuesday, June 20 during International Bowl Expo 2017 at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville, Tenn. He also will be featured in the June edition of Bowling Center Management, and will receive complimentary airfare and accommodations to Nashville, as well as Expo registration for two. Also, Sun Valley’s center BPAA dues will be complimentary in 2018.

“John is a perfect recipient for this award as he represents what every proprietor should strive to be,” BPAA President Nancy Schenk said. “He is continually updating his center and developing and implementing new ideas. This year, John remodeled his center, adding a beautiful game room to his traditional 32-lane center.

“Sun Valley Lanes is a perfect blend of league and open play. Besides hosting the state high school championships, collegiate tournaments and a Professional Women’s Bowling Association Tour stop, this year Sun Valley Lanes also hosted the World Youth Championships. Tournaments of this magnitude are not always huge revenue generators, but John does them out of love for the game and not what they bring to his bottom line. For John, it’s about showcasing and growing the top competition at all levels of the sport.

“His commitment to the sport and the business of bowling are rivaled by few in our industry. His customer service is second to none, and I have modeled some of my own customer service initiatives directly from his. It is a great honor to award the BPAA Proprietor of the Year to John.”

Each year, state bowling proprietors association presidents and state executive directors are encouraged to submit the name of a stellar proprietor in their state to be considered for the national award.