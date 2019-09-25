Jesper Svensson Wins WBT Thailand for 8th Career PBA Tour Title

Sweden’s Jesper Svensson defeated Sean Rash of Montgomery, Illinois, 211-181, to win the PBA International-WBT Thailand Open at Blu-O Paragon Saturday for his first PBA Tour title since 2017.

Behind a near-perfect start to the final qualifying round to earn the top berth for the Thailand stepladder finals, Svensson, a left-handed two-handed player, picked up his eighth career PBA Tour title along with a $32,258 first prize.

The 24-year-old Swedish star rolled games of 289, 300, 290, 218, 279 and 195 for a 1,571 pinfall total in the final six-game qualifying round to win the top spot in the stepladder finals by a stunning 217 pins over Rash.

Svensson also won the Thailand Open title in 2016. He won last title in the 2017 PBA Cheetah Championship during the PBA World Series of Bowling IX in Reno, Nevada.

The PBA Tour’s final two tournaments on the 2019 Go Bowling! PBA Tour and World Bowling Tour schedule are the U.S. Open – the season’s final major – Oct. 23-30 at Victory Lanes Family Entertainment Center in Mooresville, North Carolina, and the PBA-WBT Kuwait Open at Kuwait Bowling Center in Kuwait City, Oct. 31-Nov. 6.

PBA INTERNATIONAL-WBT THAILAND

Blu-O Paragon, Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday

Final Standings:

1, Jesper Svensson, Sweden, $32,258.

2, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., $16,129.

3, Ryan Ciminelli, Lancaster, S.C., $9,677.

4, Dom Barrett, England, $6,451.

5, Jojoe Yannaphon, Thailand, $3,225.

6, Cheah Ray Han, Singapore, $2,903.

7, Liz Johnson, Palatine, Ill., $2,741.

8, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, $2,580.

Stepladder Results:

Match One – Yannaphon (225) def. Johnson (193) and Malott (182).

Match Two – Ciminelli (220) def. Yannaphon (216) and Cheah (186).

Match Three – Ciminelli def. Barrett, 206-184.

Semifinal – Rash def. Ciminelli, 209-208.

Championship – Svensson def. Rash, 211-181.

Round 4 Cashers (after 6 games, top 6 plus top Thailand and top woman qualifiers advanced to stepladder finals):1, Svensson, 1,571.

2, Rash, 1,354.

3, Barrett, 1,348.

4, Ciminelli, 1,327.

5, Cheah, 1,319.

6, Malott, 1,307.

7, y-Yannaphon, 1,270.

8, w-Johnson, 1,257.

y-Yannaphon qualified 13th but automatically advanced as the highest finishing Thailand player in the field; w-Johnson qualified 14th but automatically advanced as the highest finishing woman in the field.

Failed to advance ($2,258 each):

9, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 1,300.

10, Mitch Hupé, Canada, 1,282.

11, Darren Tang, Las Vegas, 1,281.

12, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 1.279.

13, Osku Palermaa, Finland, 1,276.

14, Anthony Simonsen, Little Elm, Texas, 1,271.

15, Chong Jun Foo, Malaysia, 1,211.

16, Wu Siu Hong, Hong Kong, 1,206.

17, Michael Tang, San Francisco, 1,204.

18, Ahmad Muaz, Malaysia, 1,197.

19, Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y., 1,167.

20, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 1,107.

Round 3 Cashers (after six games, $1,612 each):

21, Wesley Low, Palmdale, Calif., 1,248.

22 (tie), Michael Mak, Hong Kong, and Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 1,239.

24, Rafiq Ismail, Malaysia, 1,236.

25, Remy Ong, Singapore, 1,234.

26, Kris Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 1,228.

27, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 1,224.

28, Tannya Roumimper, Indonesia, 1,211.

29, Kim Bolleby, Thailand, 1,208.

30, Francois Lavoie, Canada, 1,206.

31, Greg Young, Viera, Fla., 1,175.

32, Atchariya Cheng, Thailand, 1,174.

33, Jazreel Tan, Singapore, 1,156.

34, Zulmazran Zulkifli, Malaysia, 1,091.

Round 2 Cashers (after six games, $1,290 each):

35, Surasak Manuwong, Thailand, 11,187.

36, Nur Syazwani Sahar, Malaysia, 1,182.

37, Bryanna Coté, Red Rock, Ariz., 1,178.

38, Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., 1,163.

39, Ryan Lalisang, Indonesia, 1,148.

40, Kyle Sherman, O’Fallon, Mo., 1,141.

41, Billy Islam, Indonesia, 1,141.

42, Pasut Punsanthaveekul, Thailand, 1,059.