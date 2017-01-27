Jesper Svensson Out-Averaged All PBA Tour Players in 2016

by Bill Vint, Professional Bowlers Association ago0

    JesperResizedSweden’s Jesper Svensson continued to add to his portfolio of accomplishments after being confirmed as PBA’s George Young Memorial High Average award winner for the 2016 season after scoring at a 226.07 pace for 324 games.

    Svensson, a 21-year-old two-handed left-hander, won the high average race by a fairly impressive 1.32-pin margin over fellow two-handed player Jason Belmonte of Australia, who averaged 225.75 for 364 games. Belmonte won high-average honors in 2013, when he set the PBA record with a 228.81 average, and in 2014 when he scored at a 226.71 pace.

    Behind Svensson and Belmonte were E.J. Tackett of Huntington, Ind. (224.49 for 490 games); England’s Dom Barrett (222.80 for 372 games) and Canada’s Francois Lavoie (222.79 for 330 games).

    The PBA also confirmed that Tackett was the organization’s overall 2016 earnings leader with $168,290, followed by Anthony Simonsen of Austin, Texas, at $143,278; Svensson at $138,380; Barrett at $116,890 and PBA Hall of Famer Pete Weber of St. Ann, Mo., at $105,130.

