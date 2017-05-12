Jensen to Succeed Clapsaddle at Dexter Bowling

Tyler Jensen will become Dexter Bowling’s new Vice President, effective June 1. The company’s South Central sales representative since 2012, Jensen was named to the role by current Vice President, Bud Clapsaddle, who will be retiring at the end of this year.

“The most difficult responsibility for any leader is to find the appropriate replacement when the time comes to step down,” said Clapsaddle. “I am confident that I am turning over the leadership of Dexter Bowling to the right man. Tyler may be young in years, but he has been involved with the bowling industry for a long time. He understands our goals and challenges, and I believe he will do a great job leading Dexter Bowling into the future.”

Jensen, a bowler on the PBA Tour with 15 regional titles since 2002, has been passionate about the game since childhood. He brings a wealth of experience from an early age, beginning with opening a pro shop at the age of 16. Over the past five years, he specialized in Dexter’s South Central and Hawaii territories, working with pro shops and distributors, as well as helping consumers to find the right fit, slide and Dexter shoe for their game.

Jensen will be working alongside Clapsaddle at the company’s Andover, Mass., headquarters until Clapsaddle retires in December.

“I’ll be lucky enough to have Bud by my side for my first six months as VP,” said Jensen. “During this time, I’ll be eager to learn as much as I can from him and the team. I believe I have an amazing team in Andover and I can’t wait to start working with them on a daily basis.”