Jason Belmonte Wins PBA-World Bowling Tour “Lucky Larsen Masters” in Sweden

MALMO, Sweden (Aug. 27, 2017) – Australia’s Jason Belmonte defeated Cameron Weier of Tacoma, Wash., 245-180, to win the PBA International-World Bowling Tour’s Storm Lucky Larsen Masters at Baltiska Bowlinghallen Sunday for his 15th career PBA Tour title.

Belmonte, 34, joined EJ Tackett of Huntington, Ind., as the only three-time PBA Tour title winners in 2017. Earlier in the year, Belmonte won the Barbasol PBA Players Championship and a record fourth USBC Masters title. His win in Sweden, a new event on the PBA International-WBT schedule, was his second international tour title. He also won the 2012 Australian Masters.

After qualifying first for the Malmo stepladder finals by 45 pins over Weier, Belmonte started the title match with two spares followed by a string of six strikes to build a lead Weier couldn’t overcome. Belmonte won the equivalent of $19,832 along with his title.

Weier, a 26-year-old former Robert Morris-Illinois collegiate star, won his only PBA Tour title in the 2015 Qatar Open. He defeated Finland’s Jari Ratia, 226-194, to advance to the title match.

The Malmo tournament – named for Swedish PBA star Martin Larsen – was a World Bowling Tour points event. The top three men and top three women in 2017 WBT points will bowl in the WBT Men’s and Women’s Finals, presented by the PBA, during the GEICO PBA World Series of Bowling IX, presented by Eldorado Reno Properties, on Nov. 19 in Reno, Nev. Two additional qualifying events – the WBT Thailand in September, and the PBA World Championship in Reno – remain on the schedule prior to the finals.

PBA INTERNATIONAL-WORLD BOWLING TOUR STORM LUCKY LARSEN MASTERS

Baltiska Bowlinghallen, Malmo, Sweden, Sunday

Final Standings:

1, Jason Belmonte, Australia, $19,832.

2, Cameron Weier, Tacoma, Wash., $13,635.

3, Jari Ratia, Finland, $9,916.

4, Pontus Andersson, Sweden, $8,057.

Stepladder Results:

Match One – Ratia def. Andersson, 224-183.

Semifinal Match – Weier def. Ratia, 226-194.

Championship – Belmonte def. Weier, 245-180.

Step Three Cashers (after 12 games; top 4 advanced to stepladder finals):

1, Belmonte, 2,734.

2, Weier, 2,689.

3, P. Andersson, 2,581.

4, Ratia, 2,486

5, w-Britt Brondsted, Denmark, 2,459, $6,198.

6, w-Sanna Pasanen, Finland, 2,447, $4,958.

7, Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 2,443, $3,966.

8, w-Diana Zavjalova, Latvia, 2,415, $3,099.

Step Two Cashers (did not advance, after 8 games):

9, Bader Alaishaikh, Saudi Arabia, 1,654, $2,479.

10, w-Nina Flack, Sweden, 1,651, $2,169.

11, Andrew Cain, Phoenix, 1,649, $1,859.

12, Jassim al Muraikhi, Qatar, 1,657, $1,673.

13, Francois Lavoie, Canada, 1,646, $1,580.

14, w-Victoria Johansson, Sweden, 1,643, $1,549.

15 (tie), w-Sandra Andersson, Sweden, and Mattias Olsson, Sweden, 1,627, $1,553.

17 (tie), Timmy Fredricksson, Sweden, and Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 1,612, $1,440.

19, Filip Wilhelmsson, Sweden, 1,597, $1,394.

20, Stuart Williams, England, 1,596, $1,363.

21, Markus Jansson, Sweden, 1,576, $1,332.

22, w-Sandra Gongora, Mexico, 1,573, $1,301.

23, Mik Stampe, Denmark, 1,554, $1,270.

24, William Svensson, Sweden, 1,484, $1,240.

Step One Cashers (did not advance, after 6 games):

25, Nathan Ruest-Lajoie, Canada, 1,227, $1,209

26, Daniel Fransson, Sweden, 1,225, $1,178.

27, Robert Lindberg, Sweden, 1,224, $1,147

28, Stefan Roos, Sweden, 1,223, $1,116.

29, w-Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y., 1,213, $1,085.

30, Christer Danielsson, Sweden, 1,200, $1,054.

31, Christopher Sloan, Ireland, 1,199, $1,043.

32, Anton Persson, Sweden, 1,169, $992.

33, Emanuel Jonsson, Sweden, 1,160, $961.

34, w-Joline Persson Planefors, Sweden, 1,155, $930.

35, Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 1,154, $899.

36 (tie), Johan Danielsson, Sweden, and Francois Louw, South Africa, 1,150, $853.

38, w-Elisa Hiltunen, Finland, 1,138, $806.

40, w-Ida Andersson, Sweden, 1,117, $775.

41, Lars Lindback, Sweden, 1,107, $744.

42 (tie), Alfred Berggren, Sweden, and Fredrik Tjernes, Norway, 1,090, $675.

44, Martin Paulsson, Sweden, 1,087, $620.

w-denotes woman (women received 8 handicap pins per game).