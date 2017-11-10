Japanese Phenom Shota Kawazoe Blasts Way to Shark Championship Lead

RENO, Nev. (Nov. 9, 2017) – Japan’s Shota Kawazoe, one of his home country’s premier players for more than a decade, rolled into the lead in the PBA Shark Championship presented by Xtra Frame at the National Bowling Stadium with a fundamentally-sound 248 average over the 10-game qualifying portion of the event.

Thursday’s competition on the long Shark 45-foot pattern was the second of four animal pattern qualifying stages that are part of the GEICO PBA World Series of Bowling IX, presented by Eldorado Resorts Reno Properties, and the Go Bowling! PBA Tour.

Kawazoe, a 28-year-old bowling center “head pro” in Japan, has spent half of this year in the United States, bowling PBA Regional and Xtra Frame PBA Tour events to prepare for the WSOB IX in quest of his dream – a PBA Tour title. Thursday, he rolled games of 268, 227, 259, 279 and 223 in the early round and he completed his Shark qualifying Thursday evening with games of 238, 227, 259, 257 and 243 for a 10-game total of 2,480 pins. He led qualifying by 49 pins over Norway’s Glenn Pedersen, who is making his WSOB debut. Three pins behind Pedersen was Chameleon top qualifier Tom Smallwood of Saginaw, Mich., with 2,428 pins; Thomas Larsen of Denmark with a 2,423 total and two-hander Kyle Troup of Taylorville, N.C., with 2,420 pins.

“A PBA title is my dream,” Kawazoe said, noting finishing second in the 2017 DHC PBA Japan Invitational after out-averaging the field in Tokyo by 20 pins, “was heart breaking. I hope, I hope I can win here.”

Kawazoe may not be a known commodity in the United States, but among his bowling feats in Japan was bowling back-to-back 300 games on live television, earning US$300,000 in bonus prize money. “A miracle,” he said with a laugh.

The top 16 players who advanced to the Shark single-elimination match play competition on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 3:30 p.m. again included a strong international presence including players from Japan, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, England and Germany in addition to the United States

WSOB IX, which officially kicked off the 2017-18 Go Bowling! PBA Tour schedule, resumes Saturday with two five-game qualifying squads each in the PBA Cheetah Championship presented by PBA Challenge Mobile Game followed by two five-game rounds of Pepsi PBA Scorpion Championship presented by GoBowling.com qualifying on Sunday. All qualifying rounds will be covered live on Xtra Frame at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. All competition throughout the WSOB also will be covered game-by-game on pba.com’s “live scoring” feature.

At the conclusion of Sunday’s Scorpion round, the top 49 players based on combined 40-game animal pattern qualifying totals will advance to the PBA World Championship cashers’ round which will involve additional five-game rounds on each of the four animal patterns next Monday and Tuesday at 1 and 5 p.m. Leading the PBA World Championship qualifying after 20 of 40 games were Smallwood with 4,867 pins; Sweden’s Jesper Svensson with a 4,799 total; Norway’s Pedersen with 4,867 pins; Kawazoe with a 4,760 total and DJ Archer of Friendswood, Texas, with 4,738 pins.

The 40-game totals also will determine the top five United States and top five international players who will compete in the USA vs. The World team match that will be contested at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, for telecast on Sunday, Dec. 10, on ESPN.

All times listed are Pacific Standard.

PBA SHARK CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY XTRA FRAME

(a part of the GEICO PBA World Series of Bowling IX, presented by Eldorado Reno Resorts Properties, and the 2017-18 Go Bowling! PBA Tour)

National Bowling Stadium, Reno, Nev., Thursday

Final Qualifying Standings (after 10 games; top 16 advance to Shark Championship Round of 16 single-elimination match play on Wednesday, Nov. 15)

1, Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 2,480.

2, Glenn Pedersen, Norway, 2,431.

3, Tom Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., 2,428,

4, Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 2,423.

5, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 2,420.

6, Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 2,417.

7, Chris Arcaro, Carolina Beach, N.C., 2,413.

8, DJ Archer, Friendswood, Texas, 2,409.

9, Charlie Brown Jr., Grandville, Mich., 2,408.

10, Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 2,405.

11, Richie Teece, England, 2,394.

12, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 2,393, $100.

13, Brad Angelo, Lockport, N.Y., 2,390.

14, Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., 2,386.

15, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 2,377.

16, Pascal Winternheimer, Germany, 2,376.

Failed to advance:

17, Zachary Dwyer, Ft. Walton Beach, Fla., 2,367.

18, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 2,364.

19, (tie) Daniel Fransson, Sweden, and Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., 2,361.

21, (tie) Liz Johnson, Palatine, Ill., and Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 2,357.

23, Jim Pratt, Avondale, Ariz., 2,353.

24, Yannathon Larpapharat, Thailand, 2,351.

25, Brandon Novak, Chillicothe, Ohio, 2,350.

26, Jason Belmonte, Australia, 2,348.

27, Matthew McNiel, Minneapolis, Minn., 2,343.

28, BJ Moore III, Greensburg, Pa., 2,341.

29, Darren Tang, San Francisco, 2,338.

30, Patrick Girard, Canada, 2,333.

31, Trey Ford III, Bartlesville, Okla., 2,332.

32, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 2,330.

33, Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 2,328.

34, (tie) Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., Stuart Williams, England, and Lonnie Waliczek, Wichita, Kan., 2,325.

37, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 2,323.

38, Cristian Azcona, Puerto Rico, 2,318.

39, Cameron Weier, Tacoma, Wash., 2,316.

40, Anthony Pepe, Elmhurst, N.Y., 2,314.

41, Mattias Wetterberg, Sweden, 2,308.

42, (tie) Ryan Ciminelli, Cheektowaga, N.Y., and Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 2,307.

44, Francois Lavoie, Canada, 2,305.

45, Tobias Boerding, Germany, 2,302.

46, EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 2,297.

47, Rhino Page, Orlando, Fla., 2,293.

48, Muhammad Rafiq Ismail, Malaysia, 2,291.

49, Diana Zavjalova, Latvia, 2,286.

50, Christopher Sloan, Ireland, 2,284.

51, Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., 2,283, $100.

52, Matthew Sanders, Evansville, Ind., 2,280.

53, Frank Drevenstedt, Germany, 2,274.

54, Sam Cooley, Australia, 2,271.

55, Dwight Adams, Greensboro, N.C., 2,270.

56, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 2,264.

57, Osku Palermaa, Finland, 2,261.

58, Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, 2,258.

59, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 2,257.

60, Daria Pajak, Poland, 2,253.

61, Timo Schroeder, Germany, 2,247.

62, Miguel Lopez, Peoria, Ariz., 2,245.

63, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 2,244.

64, (tie) Tan Chern, Malaysia, and AJ Chapman, Wichita, Kan., 2,241.

66, Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 2,239.

67, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 2,238.

68, Tim Foy Jr., Seaford, Del., 2,237.

69, Raymond Lussier, San Jose, Calif., 2,236.

70, (tie) Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., and Ramon Hilferink, Netherlands, 2,234.

72, Dom Barrett, England, 2,232.

73, Martin Larsen, Sweden, 2,227.

74, (tie) Craig LeMond, Jasper, Ind., and Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 2,217.

76, (tie) Michael Tang, San Francisco, and Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 2,216.

78, (tie) Connor Pickford, Plano, Texas, Jon Van Hees, Charlestown, R.I., and Kristopher Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 2,213.

81, Annop Arromsaranon, Thailand, 2,212.

82, Matthew O’Grady, Rahway, N.J., 2,206.

83, Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 2,205.

84, Yousif Falah, Bahrain, 2,203.

85, Arturo Quintero, Mexico, 2,201.

86, Matt Kuba, Chicago Ridge, IL, 2,198.

87, Greg Thomas, Irmo, S.C., 2,197.

88, (tie) Brett Cunningham, Clay, N.Y., and Kyle King, Glendale, Ariz., 2,196.

90, Kyle Sherman, O’Fallon, Mo., 2,195.

91, J.R. Raymond, Clinton Twp., Mich., 2,192.

92, Miguel Rosales, Anaheim, Calif., 2,186.

93, Andrew Klingler, Grand Rapids, Mich., 2,185.

94, Greg Ostrander, Freehold, N.J., 2,184.

95, (tie) Matthew Ogle, Louisville, Ky., and Ryan Graywacz, Canastota, N.Y., 2,180.

97, Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla., 2,178.

98, Graham Fach, Canada, 2,177.

99, David Krol, Nixa, Mo., 2,175.

100, Pyry Puharinen, Finland, 2,174.

101, Brian Robinson, Morgantown, W.Va., 2,173.

102, (tie) Nathan Bohr, Austin, Texas, Blayne Fletcher, Australia, and Zulmazran Zulkifli, Malaysia, 2,170.

105, Anthony DeStasio, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., 2,169.

106, Adam Hayes, Austrailia, 2,168.

107, Mitch Beasley, Clarksville, Tenn., 2,167.

108, (tie) Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., and Mik Stampe, Denmark, 2,164.

110, Michael Smith, Centenniel, Colo., 2,160.

111, Steven Arehart, Chesapeake, Va., 2,159.

112, Jens Mathiesen, Norway, 2,158.

113, Scott Newell, Deland, Fla., 2,156.

114, Michael Murray, Australia, 2,154.

115, (tie) Carsten Hansen, Denmark, Austin Hunt, Kennewick, Wash., Jeff Evans, Supply, N.C.,

and Oeyvin Kulseng, Norway, 2,152.

119, (tie) Johnathan Bower, Middletown, Pa., and Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y., 2,151.

119, Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev., 2,151.

122, PJ Haggerty, Roseville, Calif., 2,148.

123, Syafiq Ridhwan, Malaysia, 2,146.

124, Brad Miller, Maryland Heights, Mo., 2,140.

125, Zacharay Wilkins, Canada, 2,137.

126, (tie) Saulnier Valentin, France, and Svein Ake Ek, Norway, 2,136.

128, Adrian Ang Loong, Malaysia, 2,135.

129, Andrew Cain, Phoenix, 2,129.

130, (tie) David Haynes, Las Vegas, Francois Louw, South Africa, and Billy Asbury, Odenton, Md., 2,124.

133, Kim Bolleby, Thailand, 2,123.

134, Julio Cesar Blancas, Mexico, 2,118.

135, Hyun Bum Kim, South Korea, 2,117.

136, Shalin Zulkifli, Malaysia, 2,116.

137, Tom Hess, Urbandale, Iowa, 2,114.

138, Matt Bollhalter, Niceville, Fla., 2,112.

139, Ahmed Alawadhi, Bahrain, 2,111.

140, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 2,109.

141, Andrew Graff, Las Vegas, 2,108.

142, Kole Payne, Charlotte, N.C., 2,102.

143, Tom Sorce, Blasdell, N.Y., 2,094.

144, John Furey, Freehold, N.J., 2,093.

145, Markus Jansson, Sweden, 2,092.

146, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 2,091.

147, (tie) Mookie Betts, Boston, and Adam Pogge, Austin, Texas, 2,089.

149, Yebgueni Velez, Ecuador, 2,085.

150, (tie) Ryan Zagar, Racine, Wis., and Nick Christy, Newport, N.C., 2,083.

152, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 2,073.

153, (tie) Gabriel Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., John Szczerbinski, N. Tonawanda, N.Y., and Jeremy Mooney, West Palm Beach, Fla., 2,071.

156, (tie) Keven Williams, Springfield, Mo., Humberto Vazquez, Mexico, and Gary Faulkner Jr., Memphis, Tenn., 2,068.

159, (tie) Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan., and Brian LeClair, Albany, N.Y., 2,066.

161, Derek Handy, Redmond, Wash., 2,063.

162, Stephen Hahn, Ashburn, Va., 2,053.

163, Justin Wyman, Fairport, N.Y., 2,048.

164, Shaun Cornett, Carmichael, Calif., 2,046.

165, (tie) Patrick Dombrowski, Parma, Ohio, and Pontus Andersson, Sweden, 2,033.

167, Andre Eubanks, Los Angeles, 2,032.

168, Casey Knutson, Sparks, Nev., 2,030.

169, Alex Liew Liang, Malaysia, 2,029.

170, Gaetan Mouveroux, France, 2,025.

171, Amanda Fry, Antelope, Calif., 2,023.

172, Christopher O’Neil, Decatur, Ill., 2,016.

173, Jonathan Hocsman, Argentina, 2,010.

174, Joe Paluszek, Bensalem, Pa., 2,001.

175, Jason Zook, Tampa, Fla., 1,991.

176, Andrew Mienkiewicz, Massapequa, N.Y., 1,986.

177, Kristian Rogers, Salisbury, N.C., 1,979.

178, JT Jackson, Sherman Oaks, Calif., 1,973.

179, Michael Vitalone, Jr., Lake Worth, Fla., 1,950.

180, William Tarpein, McDonough, Ga., 1,937.

181, Ben Zakrocki, Philadelphia, 1,929.

182, Jun Hyung Seo, South Korea, 1,926.

183, Tommy Barna, Westminster, Md., 1,925.

184, Matthew Wozney, Clayton, Del., 1,924.

185, Michael Duran, Banning, Calif., 1,920.

186, Steve Ford, Seaside, Ore., 1,914.

187, Mateo Hernandez, Argentina, 1,863.

188, Jeff Bragg, Linesville, Pa., 1,830.

189, Mikhail West-Marin, Paradise, Calif., 1,827.

190, Tristan Butler, Fort Wayne, Ind., 1,806.

191, Cody Copeland, Abilene, Texas, 1,782.

192, Joseph Purdom, Lemoyne, Pa., 1,762.

193, Josh Montgomery, Flower Mound, Texas, 1,707.

194, Andrew McLinden, Gardnerville, Nev., 1,662.

195, Jiafei Fang, China, withdrew.

300 Games (9): Timo Schroeder, Michael Smith, Sean Rash, Tom Daugherty, Scott Newell, Tom Smallwood, Kamron Doyle, Darren Tang, Liz Johnson.

PBA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Qualifying Standings (after 20 of 40 qualifying games; top 49 after Cheetah and Scorpion rounds will advance to cashers’ round on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 13 and 14):

1, Tom Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., 4,867

2, Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 4,799.

3, Glenn Pedersen, Norway, 4,793.

4, Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 4,760.

5, DJ Archer, Friendswood, Texas, 4,738.

6, Yannathon Larpapharat, Thailand, 4,710.

7, (tie) Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., and Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 4,705.

9, Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., 4,687.

10, Liz Johnson, Palatine, Ill., 4,686.

11, Francois Lavoie, Canada, 4,685.

12, Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 4,679.

13, (tie) Jason Belmonte, Australia, and Anthony Pepe, Elmhurst, N.Y., 4,676.

15, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 4,672.

16, Ryan Ciminelli, Cheektowaga, N.Y., 4,670.

17, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 4,664.

18, Brad Angelo, Lockport, N.Y., 4,631.

19, Richie Teece, England, 4,612.

20, Matthew Sanders, Evansville, Ind., 4,602.

21, Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 4,598.

22, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 4,595.

23, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 4,593.

24, Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 4,587.

25, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 4,577.

26, Matthew McNiel, Minneapolis, Minn., 4,576.

27, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 4,573.

28, Daniel Fransson, Sweden, 4,557.

29, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 4,554.

30, BJ Moore III, Greensburg, Pa., 4,541.

31, Brandon Novak, Chillicothe, Ohio, 4,537.

32, Pascal Winternheimer, Germany, 4,535.

33, (tie) Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., and Annop Arromsaranon, Thailand, 4,534.

35, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 4,520.

36, Darren Tang, San Francisco, 4,514.

37, Michael Tang, San Francisco, 4,508.

38, Cristian Azcona, Puerto Rico, 4,506.

39, Rhino Page, Orlando, Fla., 4,505.

40, Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 4,504.

41, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 4,502.

42, (tie) Trey Ford III, Bartlesville, Okla., and Connor Pickford, Plano, Texas, 4,501.

44, Adrian Ang Loong, Malaysia, 4,494.

45, Zacharay Wilkins, Canada, 4,492.

46, Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., 4,484.

47, Diana Zavjalova, Latvia, 4,472.

48, Dom Barrett, England, 4,469.

49, (tie) Mattias Wetterberg, Sweden, Matthew Ogle, Louisville, Ky., and Martin Larsen, Sweden, 4,464.

52, Kristopher Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 4,463.

53, Tobias Boerding, Germany, 4,452.

54, Stuart Williams, England, 4,451.

55, Chris Arcaro, Carolina Beach, N.C., 4,450.

56, Yousif Falah, Bahrain, 4,449.

57, Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 4,447.

58, Patrick Girard, Canada, 4,445.

59, (tie) Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, and EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 4,439.

61, Timo Schroeder, Germany, 4,432.

62, Tim Foy Jr., Seaford, Del., 4,428.

63, Charlie Brown Jr, Grandville, Mich., 4,427.

64, (tie) Zachary Dwyer, Ft. Walton Beach, Fla., and Scott Newell, Deland, Fla., 4,424.

66, Ahmed Alawadhi, Bahrain, 4,422.

67, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 4,421.

68, Francois Louw, South Africa, 4,418.

69, Dwight Adams, Greensboro, N.C., 4,417.

70, (tie) Kim Bolleby, Thailand, and AJ Chapman, Wichita, Kan., 4,416.

72, Cameron Weier, Tacoma, Wash., 4,415.

73, Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y., 4,414.

74, (tie) Tan Chern, Malaysia, and Jon Van Hees, Charlestown, R.I., 4,413.

76, Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 4,407.

77, Muhammad Rafiq Ismail, Malaysia, 4,406.

78, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 4,402.

79, PJ Haggerty, Roseville, Calif., 4,399.

80, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 4,391.

81, Matthew O’Grady, Rahway, N.J., 4,390.

82, Sam Cooley, Australia, 4,385.

83, (tie) Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, and Graham Fach, Canada, 4,380.

85, Kyle Sherman, O’Fallon, Mo., 4,375.

86, Ryan Graywacz, Canastota, N.Y., 4,373.

87, Lonnie Waliczek, Wichita, Kan., 4,372.

88, Osku Palermaa, Finland, 4,364.

89, Anthony DeStasio, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., 4,352.

90, Raymond Lussier, Canada, 4,350.

91, Andrew Klingler, Grand Rapids, Mich., 4,349.

92, Christopher Sloan, Ireland, 4,342.

93, Syafiq Ridhwan, Malaysia, 4,334.

94, Blayne Fletcher, Australia, 4,331.

95, (tie) Carsten Hansen, Denmark, Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla., Greg Ostrander, Freehold, N.J., and Matt Kuba, Chicago Ridge, Ill., 4,329.

99, Craig LeMond, Jasper, Ind., 4,328.

100, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 4,326.

101, Jim Pratt, Avondale, Ariz., 4,321.

102, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 4,314.

103, Johnathan Bower, Middletown, Pa., 4,309.

104, John Szczerbinski, N. Tonawanda, N.Y., 4,306.

105, Pyry Puharinen, Finland, 4,305.

106, Steven Arehart, Chesapeake, Va., 4,294.

107, Pontus Andersson, Sweden, 4,292.

108, (tie) Nathan Bohr, Austin, Texas, and Michael Murray, Australia, 4,286.

110, Julio Cesar Blancas, Mexico, 4,280.

111, (tie) Greg Thomas, Irmo, S.C., and David Krol, Nixa, Mo., 4,279.

113, (tie) Billy Asbury, Odenton, Md., and Arturo Quintero, Mexico, 4,278.

115, Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev., 4,277.

116, JR Raymond, Clinton Twp., Mich., 4,276.

117, Frank Drevenstedt, Germany, 4,275.

118, Daria Pajak, Poland, 4,269.

119, Miguel Lopez, Peoria, Ariz., 4,266.

120, (tie) Brian Robinson, Morgantown, W.Va., and Gaetan Mouveroux, France, 4,260.

122, Mitch Beasley, Clarksville, Tenn., 4,258.

123, Saulnier Valentin, France, 4,255.

124, Andrew Cain, Phoenix, 4,241.

125, (tie) Zulmazran Zulkifli, Malaysia, and Nick Christy, Newport, N.C., 4,240.

127, Ramon Hilferink, Netherlands, 4,239.

128, Jens Mathiesen, Norway, 4,237.

129, Tom Sorce, Blasdell, N.Y., 4,235.

130, Mik Stampe, Denmark, 4,233.

131, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 4,228.

132, Markus Jansson, Sweden, 4,220.

133, David Haynes, Las Vegas, 4,209.

134, Gabriel Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 4,208.

135, Humberto Vazquez, Mexico, 4,206.

136, Alex Liew Liang, Malaysia, 4,204.

137, Keven Williams, Springfield, Mo., 4,203.

138, Kole Payne, Charlotte, N.C., 4,200.

139, Kyle King, Glendale, Ariz., 4,196.

140, Shalin Zulkifli, Malaysia, 4,184.

141, Brad Miller, Maryland Heights, Mo., 4,183.

142, (tie) Andrew Graff, Las Vegas, and Jeremy Mooney, West Palm Beach, Fla., 4,180.

144, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 4,171.

145, (tie) Austin Hunt, Kennewick, Wash., and Patrick Dombrowski, Parma, Ohio, 4,169.

147, Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan., 4,163.

148, Matt Bollhalter, Niceville, Fla., 4,162.

149, Hyun Bum Kim, South Korea, 4,161.

150, (tie) Ryan Zagar, Racine, Wis., and Brian LeClair, Albany, N.Y., 4,153.

152, Svein Ake Ek, Norway, 4,149.

153, Oeyvin Kulseng, Norway, 4,146.

154, Gary Faulkner Jr., Memphis, Tenn., 4,135.

155, Derek Handy, Redmond, Wash., 4,133.

156, Michael Smith, Centenniel, Colo., 4,124.

157, Jason Zook, Tampa, Fla., 4,123.

158, Jeff Evans, Supply, N.C., 4,119.

159, Mookie Betts, Boston, 4,115.

160, Amanda Fry, Antelope, Calif., 4,114.

161, Andre Eubanks, Los Angeles, 4,105.

162, Kristian Rogers, Salisbury, N.C., 4,100.

163, Tom Hess, Urbandale, Iowa, 4,097.

164, Joe Paluszek, Bensalem, Pa., 4,082.

165, Adam Pogge, Austin, Texas, 4,079.

166, Casey Knutson, Sparks, Nev., 4,078.

167, Tommy Barna, Westminster, Md., 4,068.

168, Stephen Hahn, Ashburn, Va., 4,067.

169, Brett Cunningham, Clay, N.Y., 4,054.

170, Christopher O’Neil, Decatur, Ill., 4,020.

171, John Furey, Freehold, N.J., 4,018.

172, Shaun Cornett, Carmichael, Calif., 3,977.

173, Miguel Rosales, Anaheim, Calif., 3,948.

174, Michael Vitalone, Jr., Lake Worth, Fla., 3,946.

175, Adam Hayes, Austrailia, 3,935.

176, Andrew Mienkiewicz, Massapequa, N.Y., 3,893.

177, JT Jackson, Sherman Oaks, Calif., 3,892.

178, Justin Wyman, Fairport, N.Y., 3,891.

179, Jonathan Hocsman, Argentina, 3,868.

180, William Tarpein, McDonough, Ga., 3,865.

181, Michael Duran, Banning, Calif., 3,843.

182, Jun Hyung Seo, South Korea, 3,837.

183, Mikhail West-Marin, Paradise, Calif., 3,831.

184, Yebgueni Velez, Ecuador, 3,829.

185, Mateo Hernandez, Argentina, 3,786.

186, Ben Zakrocki, Philadelphia, 3,758.

187, Matthew Wozney, Clayton, Del., 3,676.

188, Joseph Purdom, Lemoyne, Pa., 3,653.

189, Tristan Butler, Fort Wayne, Ind., 3,597.

190, Steve Ford, Seaside, Ore., 3,587.

191, Jeff Bragg, Linesville, Pa., 3,581.

192, Josh Montgomery, Flower Mound, Texas, 3,555.

193, Cody Copeland, Abilene, Texas, 3,473.

194, Andrew McLinden, Gardnerville, Nev., 3,441.

195, Jiafei Fang, China, withdrew.